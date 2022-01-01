Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve falafel salad

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad$8.99
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Salad$14.00
Falafel, mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, dates, pumpkin seeds, dijon vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
More about Busboys and Poets
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad$14.00
4 tcp falafel, local greens, avocado, pickled red onion, red quinoa tabouli, pita bread croutons, sumac (vegan)
More about The Corner Pantry
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad$11.25
Spring Mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, hummus. (Tahini dressing recommended)
More about Roland Park Bagels
Falafel Salad Bowl image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Salad Bowl$14.00
Iman's falafel served over a fattoush salad with greens, tomato, cucmber, smoked eggplant mutubal, pita and a lemon mint dressing. Vegan. Can be GF.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective

