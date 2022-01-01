Falafel salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve falafel salad
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Falafel Salad
|$8.99
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Falafel Salad
|$14.00
Falafel, mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, dates, pumpkin seeds, dijon vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Falafel Salad
|$14.00
4 tcp falafel, local greens, avocado, pickled red onion, red quinoa tabouli, pita bread croutons, sumac (vegan)
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Falafel Salad
|$11.25
Spring Mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, hummus. (Tahini dressing recommended)