Rice bowls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve rice bowls

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl of rice$3.00
bowl of sushi rice
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Rice Taco Bowl$15.00
Seasoned Rice Shrimp Crab Meat
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice & Beans Bowl$9.00
Bowl with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Rice$2.50
Steamed rice
More about Avenue Sushi
Rice Bowl image

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Döner Brös

3204 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl Combo$8.25
Rice Bowl$8.25
More about Döner Brös
77821693-69be-4b0a-a763-8d727fad0065 image

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arroz Chaufa Pollo Bowl (chicken fried Rice)$11.49
Peru's take on chicken fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, our rotisserie chicken, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl$16.00
We turned our favorite dinner item into a lunch bowl! Slow roasted bone-in chicken marinated in a tangy tomato sauce, served over cardamom-spiced rice with a citrus tomato cucumber and parsley salad. Gluten free.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large rice bowl$4.00
Small rice bowl$2.00
More about Hilo R House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brown Rice Bowl$11.00
Brown Rice & Chopped Super Greens Bowl$11.00
More about Dooby's

