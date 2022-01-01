Rice bowls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve rice bowls
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Seafood Rice Taco Bowl
|$15.00
Seasoned Rice Shrimp Crab Meat
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Rice & Beans Bowl
|$9.00
Bowl with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese
KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Döner Brös
3204 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Rice Bowl Combo
|$8.25
|Rice Bowl
|$8.25
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Arroz Chaufa Pollo Bowl (chicken fried Rice)
|$11.49
Peru's take on chicken fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, our rotisserie chicken, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl
|$16.00
We turned our favorite dinner item into a lunch bowl! Slow roasted bone-in chicken marinated in a tangy tomato sauce, served over cardamom-spiced rice with a citrus tomato cucumber and parsley salad. Gluten free.