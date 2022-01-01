Bisque in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bisque
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$7.00
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$5.00
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|PINT Creamy Tomato Bisque
|$8.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Crab Bisque
|$12.00
|Crab and Shrimp Bisque
|$12.00
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Tomato Bisque
|$10.50
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|SPECIAL: Tomato Bisque
|$5.50
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$5.00
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$7.00