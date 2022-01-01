Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve bisque

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$8.00
More about Charmed Kitchen
Cup Lobster Bisque image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Cypriana of Roland Park image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PINT Creamy Tomato Bisque$8.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Bisque$12.00
Lump Crab Meat
More about Johnny's
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Bisque$12.00
Crab and Shrimp Bisque$12.00
Romaine, tomato cucumber, shaved egg, bacon, cotija cheese, creamy house dressing.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$10.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPECIAL: Tomato Bisque$5.50
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
Cup Lobster Bisque image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque$15.00
More about The Black Olive

