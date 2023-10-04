BK Bundles

BK Bundle Meals

BK Lobster Date Night

$57.99

Your choice of 2 rolls, 8 wings, and 2 drinks. The perfect meal for two!

BK Lobster Sampler

$56.99

Perfect for sampling a variety of BK Lobster favorites! This bundle includes 2 Lobster Tails, 8 Wings in the flavor of your choice, 1 Small Lobster Mac & Cheese, & 2 drinks of your choice.

Baltimore Classic Bundle

$31.50

1 Baltimore Classic Roll with our Lobster Mac & Cheese and choice of drink.

BK Trio

$53.95

Your choice of any 3 Signature Lobster Rolls.

Daily Menu

Signature Rolls

East New York

$19.99

Lobster chunks served warm with butter.

Crown Heights

$19.99

Fried Lobster chunks served with lettuce.

Classic Roll

$19.99

Lobster chunks served chilled with mayo.

BK Sauce Roll

$19.99

Lobster chunks served with our signature BK sauce.

Flatbush Roll

$19.99

Lobster chunks served with spicy jerk sauce.

Lobster BLT

$19.99

Lobster claws served with bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Baltimore Classic

$19.99

Hello Baltimore! This Classic Lobster Roll features fresh chilled lobster with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, & topped with Old Bay.

Bay Ridge

$19.99

Lobster chunks tossed in Italian seasoning topped with roasted peppers & Italian dressing.

Specialty Rolls

Bed Stuy Biggie

$24.99

4oz Lobster chunks served with warm butter.

Coney Island

$22.99

The perfect duo! Fresh lobster meat & seasoned sautéed shrimp on a roll.

Jumbo Dumbo

$44.99

Choose any Signature Lobster Roll and we make it Jumbo size! 8oz of lobster and claw meat on two toasted buns or roll.

Seafood Specials

Lobster Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chunks of seasoned Maine Lobster.

Lobster Loaded Fries

$12.99

Seasoned french fries drizzled with our cheesy sauce and topped with chunks of seasoned Maine Lobster.

Lobster Fried Rice

$9.99

Savory fried rice with chunks of seasoned lobster.

Lobster Tacos

$12.99

Two tortillas stuffed with seasoned chunks of Maine Lobster and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Chunks of Seasoned Maine Lobster in a Perfect "BK Style" Grilled Cheese.

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.95

Four golden fried shrimp on a bed of lettuce drizzled with our signature BK Sauce on a roll.

Lobster Tails

$29.99

Two fried lobster tails served with BK sauce on the side.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.95

8 pieces of seasoned shrimp served with french fries. Choice of dipping sauce.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$8.99+

Creamy mac & cheese with six cheeses with topped with lobster.

Wings

8 Piece Wings

$12.99

8 party wings tossed in your sauce of choice!

16 Piece Wings

$22.99

16 party wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to 2 wing flavors.

24 Piece Wings

$34.99

24 party wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to 3 wing flavors.

Soups, Salads, & Sides

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Classic, creamy, & delicious clam chowder.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Spring mix lettuce with fresh cucumber, tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and parmesan cheese. Dressing: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese.

Lobster Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce with fresh lobster, cucumber, tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and parmesan cheese. Dressing: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese.

Lobster Bisque

$8.99

Creamy lobster bisque served with lobster chunks.

French Fries

$3.50
Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Spring mix lettuce topped with sautéed shrimp, cucumber, tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and parmesan cheese. Dressing: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese.

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Miss Vickie's Chips - Sea Salt

Kids Menu

Kid Signature Lobster Roll

$14.99

A smaller portion, but equally delicious! Choose any Signature Lobster Roll served with fries.

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$5.99

Cheese quesadilla on a corn tortilla served with fries.

Lobster Taco & Fries

$7.99

One lobster taco served with fries.

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$7.99

Popcorn shrimp served with french fries.

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich for kids served with french fries (no lobster).

Drinks

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$2.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola.

Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

$2.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.

Starry - 12 oz can

$2.00

Caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar.

Dole Lemonade - 12 oz can

$2.00

Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar.

Brisk Tea - 12 oz can

$2.00

Bold lemon flavored iced tea.

Dr. Pepper - 12 oz can

$2.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Mountain Dew - 12 oz can

$2.00

Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Ginger Ale - 12 oz can

$2.00

A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles.

Water Bottle

$2.00

LifeWtr Purified Water - 20 oz.

Stubborn - Black Cherry - 12 oz can

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet & wild cherry taste with a tarragon twist that adds an herbal, licorice-like note to the flavor profile. No artificial flavors or colors, and crafted with real cane sugar.

Stubborn - Cream Soda - 12 oz can

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet agave cream soda blended with smooth vanilla flavor. No artificial flavors or colors, and crafted with real cane sugar.

Stubborn - Root Beer - 12 oz can

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet & creamy classic root beer flavor with earthy undertones. No artificial flavors or colors, and crafted with real cane sugar.