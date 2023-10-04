BK Lobster - Baltimore
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2226 Eastern Ave Unit 1, Baltimore, MD 21231
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
No Reviews
2300 Boston Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant