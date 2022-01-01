Burritos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve burritos
Ground & Griddled
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Turkey Burrito!
|$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.10
Scrambled eggs, black bean chili, spinach, Cheddar, salsa verde, sour cream with potatoes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Aztec Burrito
|$12.99
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chili sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca and crema drizzle.
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
|Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onions cheese and sour cream.
Little Miner Taco
1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Birria de Res Burrito
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Mission-Style Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Amigo Burrito
|$10.95
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack; tortilla - homefries
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|BYO Burrito
|$11.00
flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, salsa picante & sour cream + your choice of fillings
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Huck’s American Craft
3728 Hudson St, Baltimore
|Willy's Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
|Burrito - Chicken
|$9.50
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
Friends and Family
1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
|Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Japanese Burrito
|$14.00
Lightly battered shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna, masago (roe) and avocado wrapped in soy paper. Served with house burrito sauce