Burritos in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve burritos

Turkey Burrito! image

 

Ground & Griddled

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burrito!$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
More about Ground & Griddled
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.10
Scrambled eggs, black bean chili, spinach, Cheddar, salsa verde, sour cream with potatoes.
More about Spoons Cafe
Aztec Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Aztec Burrito$12.99
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chili sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca and crema drizzle.
More about Golden West Cafe
Cali Burrito image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onions cheese and sour cream.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Burrito$14.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries. Served with house fries.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$15.00
More about El Bufalo
Grilled Chicken Burrito image

 

Little Miner Taco

1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Birria de Res Burrito$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco
Mission-Style Burrito image

 

Papi's Tacos - Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
Mission-Style Burrito image

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Amigo Burrito$10.95
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack; tortilla - homefries
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BYO Burrito$11.00
flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, salsa picante & sour cream + your choice of fillings
More about Holy Frijoles
Chicken Burrito image

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$11.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Huck’s American Craft image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Huck’s American Craft

3728 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Willy's Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Huck’s American Craft
Burrito - Chicken image

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito - Chicken$9.50
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
More about Amano Taco
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O) image

 

Friends and Family

1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
More about Friends and Family
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Burrito$14.00
Lightly battered shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna, masago (roe) and avocado wrapped in soy paper. Served with house burrito sauce
More about Shoyou Sushi

