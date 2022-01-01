Cheese pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$9.95
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|16” Large Cheese Pizza
|$15.95
|12” Medium Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
Gluten free and cauliflower crust options are available in just the 10' size
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Cheese Pizza
More about Pizza Blitz
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|10 Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
|14 Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
|16 Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
More about Barfly’s
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|TWO-CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, Freshly grated parmesan, mozzarella cheese
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|10" Personal Cheese Pizza
|$9.49
|Cheese Pizza Slice
|$2.25
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$16.99
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|30” Cheese Pizza
|$39.95
|16” Cheese Pizza
|$14.95
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)
A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|18 Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
|14 Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
More about Harbor East Deli
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$20.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00