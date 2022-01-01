Barracudas Locust Point Tavern 1230 East Fort Avenue

Restaurant info

We are a locally owned & operated casual fine dining restaurant in the heart of Locust Point, just steps away from the Inner Harbor and Fort McHenry. Chef William Hughes III has spent the majority of his life in the kitchen, having started as a busser and working his way to Executive Chef. He loves to throw his own spin on Maryland favorites using only the best seasonal & local ingredients. Our ever-evolving menu features everything from seafood and sharers to salads and sandwiches, providing creative & delicious options for all! Pair your meal with one of our famous Fresh Crushes or a unique Craft Cocktails and let yourself get comfortable in our home on Fort Ave.