Barracudas Locust Point Tavern 1230 East Fort Avenue

1230 East Fort Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Barracudas Wings
Fish Tacos
Blackened Shrimp Greek

Soup

Cup Maryland Crab

$12.00

Bowl Maryland Crab

$16.00

Cup Cream of Crab

$12.00

Bowl Cream of Crab

$16.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$12.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$16.00

App

APP Meatball

$14.00

ground pork/beef/veal, Romano cheese, herb tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, toast points

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

hand breaded, honey dijon

Guac N' Chips

$14.00

fresh avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, lime, house Key West chips

Barracudas Wings

$16.00

1.5lbs of wings, house bleu cheese, celery

Surf & Turf Nachos

$22.00

jumbo lump MD crab, shrimp, beef, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream, jalapenos

Coddies

$7.00

fried cod & potato cake, mustard

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

herb tomato sauce

Tempura Zucchini

$14.00Out of stock

Salad

CZR

$13.00

crisp romaine, Reggiano cheese, seasoned crutons, house CZR dressing

Blackened Shrimp Greek

$22.00

field greens, Kalamata olives, French feta, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, lemon feta dressing

Joe Rag's

$12.00

field greens, cucumbers, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, white balsamic dressing

Entrees

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$27.00

fresh pineapple, pico de gallo, onions, garlic, cream, garlic toast points, Reggiano cheese

MD Crab Cake Entree

$52.00

(2) jumbo lump MD crab cakes, Old Bay fries, cole slaw

Grandmom Mary's Meatloaf

$26.00

ground pork/beef/veal, tomato demi glaze, mashed potatoes, green beans

Mediterranean 1/2 Chicken

$28.00

lemon herb yogurt marinade, roasted 1/2 chicken, rice, seasonal veggies, taziki pita

Fish N Chips

$23.00Out of stock

Platter Softshell

$52.00Out of stock

Fresh Catch Of The Day

$32.00

Catfish

$28.00Out of stock

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

tempura cod, spicy pepper slaw, pico de gallo

Steak Tacos

$17.00

onions, cilantro, jalapeno, pico de gallo

Fried Chicken Tacos

$16.00

avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sriarcha ranch

Pizzas

Sweet Heat

$16.00

fresh mozzaarella, sweet hot peppers, homegrown basil, Reggiano cheese, tomato herb sauce

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Gulf shrimp, lump MD crab, spinach, mozzarella, spicy tomato herb sauce

Prosciutto n' Shrooms

$19.00

button mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, Reggiano cheese, arugula, garlic aioli

Roasted Flower

$17.00

roasted cauliflower, caramelized onions, mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic aioli

Sandwiches

Highlandtown Hoagie

$19.00

imported prosciutto, sweet hot pepppers, homegrown basil, fresh mozzarella, hoagie roll

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$18.00

old bay mayo, marble rye

Old School Porketta

$17.00

hand-rolled garlic roasted pork, long hots, rappini, EVOO, provolone, Reggiano cheese

B'More Club

$34.00

jumbo lump MD crab cake, shrimp salad, jalapeno bacon, caper tomato remoulade, white toast

Tavern Smash Burger (single)

$10.00

smashed ground beef/pork/veal, caramelized onions, white American cheese, house sauce

Tavern Smash Burger (double)

$17.00

(2) patties, smashed ground beef/pork/veal, caramelized onions, white American cheese, house sauce

Lombard Street

$17.00

house corned beef, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, marble rye

Italian Cheesesteak

$18.00

pepperoncini, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, garlic aioli, hoagie roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

jumbo lump MD crab, white toast

Pit Beef

$17.00

house made pit beef, tiger sauce, red onion, kaiser roll

Meatball Sub

$18.00

group pork/beef/veal, Romano cheese, herb tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, hoagie roll

Blackened Crab Po'Boy

$27.00

blackened jumbo lump MD crab cake, caper tomato remoulade, field greens, hoagie roll

Soft Shell Sandwich

$26.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$17.00Out of stock

Sides

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

Chips n' Dip

$7.00

Bag of chips

$4.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Farmer's Veggie Medley

$7.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Cocktail

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Tiger Sauce

$1.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kid's Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Red Sauce Pasta

$10.00

Harvest Bowls

Chicken Harvest Bowl

$10.00

Steak Harvest Bowl `

$12.00

Veggie Harvest Bowl

$10.00

Dessert

Dessert of the Day Apple Rice Pudding

$10.00

DOTD Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Brunch

Cheesy Eggs

$16.00

Irish Chipped Beef

$19.00

Jalapeno Bacon BLT

$20.00

Breakfast Toasties

$14.00

Breakfast Sammy

$14.00

Eggs Purgatory

$17.00

Old Bay Omelette

$24.00

Chicken and waffles

$23.00

Blackened chicken Nachos

$16.00

Tempura zucchini

$14.00

Uncle Joe Concotion

$17.00

Egg, pepper, provolone sub

$14.00

Crab melt

$26.00

Taco Trio

$17.00

Daily specials

BBQ Pork Belly

$19.00

Blacknd Shrimp And Butternut

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00Out of stock

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Sweet Corn with Cheesy Spicy Aioli

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Whole Fish

$32.00Out of stock

French Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00Out of stock

Hell's Kitchen

$20.00Out of stock

Pear, Beet, Blue Cheese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Natty Boh Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Pepper & Provolone

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken park side Joe rags

$24.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato Crab Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Oscar

$34.00Out of stock

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken and Shrimp Bookmaker

$20.00Out of stock

Crab Crostini

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato Tower

$22.00Out of stock

Pear, Beet & Blue Cheese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Penne

$24.00Out of stock

Braciole

$28.00Out of stock

Softshell Sand

$26.00Out of stock

Steak N Cake

$38.00Out of stock

Asian Salmon

$26.00

Crab Corn Fritters

$16.00

The Bookmaker

$22.00

Game Day Specials

Rib's and Bucket of Natty Bo

$35.00

Barracuda Wings and Bucket of Natty Light

$28.00

Natty Boh Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Tacos (1 Per Order)

$3.00

Coddies

$4.00

Shooters

Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Pickle Back

$9.00

Pickle Shot

$8.00

Pinneaple Shot

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

White Tea

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Game Day Specials

Mimosa

$4.00

Natty Light

$2.00

Bomb

$5.00

Orange Crush

$6.00

Merch

**** TO GO ******

Shirt

$28.00

Women's Hoodie

$32.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Water Bottle

$25.00

Hat

$22.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a locally owned & operated casual fine dining restaurant in the heart of Locust Point, just steps away from the Inner Harbor and Fort McHenry. Chef William Hughes III has spent the majority of his life in the kitchen, having started as a busser and working his way to Executive Chef. He loves to throw his own spin on Maryland favorites using only the best seasonal & local ingredients. Our ever-evolving menu features everything from seafood and sharers to salads and sandwiches, providing creative & delicious options for all! Pair your meal with one of our famous Fresh Crushes or a unique Craft Cocktails and let yourself get comfortable in our home on Fort Ave.

1230 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

