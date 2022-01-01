Souvlaki in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve souvlaki
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$13.25
2 skewers.
|Pork Souvlaki Platter
|$13.25
2 skewers.
|Lamb Souvlaki Wrap
|$9.50
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$10.95
Marinated chicken, let, tom, onion, tzatiki on pita
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Pork Souvlaki Platter
|$17.99
|Pork Souvlaki on Pita Bread
|$9.99
|Pork Souvlaki Stick
|$7.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$25.00
Marinated chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection!
|Tenderloin Souvlaki app
|$18.00
|Chicken Souvlaki app
|$12.00
Marinated free-range chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection, served with tzatziki for dipping.