Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve souvlaki

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$13.25
2 skewers.
Pork Souvlaki Platter$13.25
2 skewers.
Lamb Souvlaki Wrap$9.50
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki$10.95
Marinated chicken, let, tom, onion, tzatiki on pita
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Souvlaki Platter$17.99
Pork Souvlaki on Pita Bread$9.99
Pork Souvlaki Stick$7.99
More about Never On Sunday
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$25.00
Marinated chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection!
Tenderloin Souvlaki app$18.00
Chicken Souvlaki app$12.00
Marinated free-range chicken breast skewered and grilled to perfection, served with tzatziki for dipping.
More about The Black Olive

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Macaroni Salad

Turkey Salad

Paneer Tikka

Stromboli

Crab Salad

Rice Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston