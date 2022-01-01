Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tarts

Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
LF Pop Tart Donut$7.00
More about Golden West Cafe
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Van Fruit Tart$4.75
Large Lemon Tart$6.25
Sm Lemon Tart$4.75
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Tart$8.50
More about Blue Hill Tavern
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Rhubarb & Blueberry Bakewell Tart$7.00
Rhubarb, blueberries & almond frangipane
More about The Corner Pantry

