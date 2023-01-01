  • Home
Pitango Bakery and Cafe 903 S Ann St, Baltimore, MD 21231

No reviews yet

903 S Ann St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Baltimore, MD 21231

Breakfast

CAPRESE CROISSANT

$9.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomato, basil.

EGG ON CROISSANT

$9.00

House-baked croissant, over-easy egg, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, Parmigiano, arugula.

MASCARPONE + JAM CROISSANT

$9.00

Mascarpone cheese, strawberry preserves.

MUESLI

$10.00

Yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit, mint and honey.

PROSCIUTTO & EGG ON CROISSANT

$10.00

House-baked croissant, over-easy egg, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, Parmigiano, arugula.

PROSCIUTTO CROISSANT

$9.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella.

SALMON BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, capers, dill.

HALVAH SANDWICH

$8.00

SOLO EGG

$2.00

Toasts

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

Sliced avocado, pistachio, chili, sumac, herby salad, chives, radish, lemon vinaigrette.

SALMON TOAST

$17.00

Smoked salmon, mascarpone, radish, pickled beets, radicchio, fennel, chives.

AVOCADO AND GORGONZOLA TOAST (V)

$13.00

Avocado, Gorgonzola Dulce, walnuts, honey

Salads

FARRO SALAD

$14.00

Farro, arugula, herby mix, radicchio, tomato, toasted hazelnuts, seasonal fruit, chives, lemon vinaigrette.

BEET

$14.00

House-roasted beets, mixed greens, tomato, feta,walnuts, basil, balsamic vinaigrette.

FENNEL

$14.00

Fennel, herby arugula mix, kalamata olives, walnuts, shaved apples, lemon vinaigrette, parmigiano.

MEDITERRANEAN

$14.00

Mixed greens, house-roasted eggplant, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, balsamic vinaigrette.

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

Sandwiches

CAPRESE (V)

$14.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt and pepper, olive oil.

CHICKEN AND ROASTED VEGGIES

$14.00

Roasted chicken, pomodori secchi, roasted red peppers, eggplant, tomato, arugula.

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Gruyere, Parmigiano, and Asiago.

MELANZANE POMODORO (VEGAN)

$14.00

House-roasted eggplant, pomodoro secchi, tahini roasted red peppers, arugula, basil.

MILANO

$15.00

Prosciutto Cotto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt and pepper, olive oil.

MORTADELLA

$14.00

Roasted bell peppers, pickled pepperoncini,mozzarella.

RED

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, avocado on tomato focaccia.

RUSTICO

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, pomodoro secchi, basil.

SOPPRESATA

$14.00

Sweet Soppresata, stracchino cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula.

SPECK

$14.00

Speck, Stracchino, avocado.

Soup

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Potato and Leak Soup

$8.00

Combo Soup/Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Charcuterie

SMALL PLATE | SELECT 2

$15.00

LARGE PLATE | SELECT 4

$28.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.75

Cortado

$4.25

Latte

$5.25

Cafe Au lait

$4.50

Red Eye

$5.50+

Cold brew

$4.00+

Shakerato

$4.75

Espresso Tonic

$5.25

Chai

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Marocchino

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

Steamer

$4.50

Beverages

Birch Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Kids Milk

$2.50

KOMBUCHAS

$4.75

Lemonade

$5.25

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Pitango Palmer

$5.25

Sipping chocolate large

$5.25

Sipping Chocolate small

$4.25

Pastries

Banana Bread Slices

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$5.50

Coffee cake

$4.50

Cookies

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.50

Croissants

Cruffin

$5.50

Pinwheel

$4.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.50

Solo Biscotti

$0.75

Tarts

Whole Loaf Banana

$14.00

Retail

Brutti Box

$7.00

Chewy Almond Box

$9.00

Biscotti box

$7.00

Chocolate Walnut Box

$7.00

Hot Chocolate bottle

$10.00

Chips

$3.00

Retail Fortunata

$16.00

Retail Tin Lizzie

$17.00

Retail Madre Laura

$18.00

Retail Cold and Breezy

$18.00

Red Focaccia Slice

$8.00+

Plain Focaccia Slice

$8.00+

Sesame Focaccia Slice

$8.00+

Meats and Cheese by the Pound

Italian Wedding Box

$7.00

Wine by the glass

Lazzaroni Marsala

$9.00

Cortafresca Prosecco

$9.00

Scarpetti Pinot

$9.00

Avalon Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cocktails

Mimosa Glass

$9.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Sangria

$9.00

Elderflower Collins

$9.00

Limoncello Spritz

$9.00

Sparkling Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Pink 76

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Hugo Spritz

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

www.pitangogelato.com

Location

903 S Ann St, Baltimore, MD 21231, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

