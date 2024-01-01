Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled veggie wraps in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled veggie wraps

Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Veggie Wrap$8.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Consumer pic

 

Attman's Deli Harbor Point - Harbor Point

1401 Point Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Veggie Wrap$12.99
Lettuce, zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, tomato, and hummus. Served on your choice of wrap.
More about Attman's Deli Harbor Point - Harbor Point
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie wrap. Lettuce, tomatoes, jalopena, red hots, lettuce, tomato, spinach, cheddar. Honey mustard grilled onions mushrooms and green peppers$6.35
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Clams

Kimchi

Philly Cheesesteaks

Popcorn Chicken

Pappardelle

Cheesecake

Wonton Soup

Red Velvet Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (131 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2487 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (746 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston