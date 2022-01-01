Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Citrus Short Rib Bahn Mi$14.99
Toasted Cunningham baguette, chili mayo, vegan citrus short rib, pickled vegetables, sliced cucumber, cilantro
More about Golden West Cafe
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Wine Braised Short Rib$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Pearl Onions, Crispy Onions, Braising Jus
More about Johnny's
Braised Short Rib Tacos image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Rib Tacos$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point image

 

Papi's Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS$7.50
More about Papi's Fells Point
0db8e2df-9b52-4e54-8adf-f4f7b52c37e8 image

 

Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT RIB TACOS$7.50
ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS$7.50
CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)
More about Papi's Hampden
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib$13.00
tender short ribs, carmelized onion, roasted red pepper, Swiss cheese, smoked paprika dressing grilled in fresh barbari bread served with side fatoosh salad
More about Cafe Fili
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Short Rib (Kalbi)$17.95
Beef Short Rib & Napa Cabbage Soup$13.00
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beef Short Rib$32.00
whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, smoked gouda whiz, onion rings
More about The Food Market
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Short Rib Saltado$28.00
More about La Food Marketa
The Tilted Row image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Tilted Row

305 McMechen, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib$28.00
More about The Tilted Row
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemongrass Pork Short Ribs$16.00
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

