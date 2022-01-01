Short ribs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve short ribs
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Vegan Citrus Short Rib Bahn Mi
|$14.99
Toasted Cunningham baguette, chili mayo, vegan citrus short rib, pickled vegetables, sliced cucumber, cilantro
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Red Wine Braised Short Rib
|$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Pearl Onions, Crispy Onions, Braising Jus
Papi's Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS
|$7.50
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|SHORT RIB TACOS
|$7.50
|ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS
|$7.50
CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Short Rib
|$13.00
tender short ribs, carmelized onion, roasted red pepper, Swiss cheese, smoked paprika dressing grilled in fresh barbari bread served with side fatoosh salad
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Boneless Short Rib (Kalbi)
|$17.95
|Beef Short Rib & Napa Cabbage Soup
|$13.00
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Roasted Beef Short Rib
|$32.00
whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, smoked gouda whiz, onion rings
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Beef Short Rib Saltado
|$28.00
The Tilted Row
305 McMechen, Baltimore
|Short Rib
|$28.00