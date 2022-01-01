Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Baltimore

Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Panko Breaded In-House and Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries. Naked or Tossed in Any Sauce.
More about Wiley Gunters
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Custom Brk Sandwich$4.25
Egg, cheese, choose meat
100 E Pratt
Order by 11:15 - - -
Pick up at table in lobby near security - - -
Pick up time 12:15 - 12:30
Roast Turkey Sandwich$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, feta, pepperoncini, olives, chick peas, red onion, garlic parmesan dressing
Harry’s Bistro Burger$14.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
Baltimore Burger$17.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Foodgitive "The Steakout" image

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Cheesesteak Sub$19.00
Ribeye steak and shrimp with your choice of toppings.
Cheesesteak Pizza Sub$19.00
Our ribeye steak made to order with your toppings of choice on a subroll topped with our special marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, and beef pepperoni (optional with no additional charge).
Cheesesteak Sub$16.00
Ribeye steak on a sub roll with your choice of toppings.
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Baltimore Burger$17.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Clark Burger York image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Charmer Burger$8.25
Blackened Patty, Blue Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onions, Lettuce and Tiger Sauce
Wake N Bacon Burger$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
Clark Burger$8.50
Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles and CB Sauce
More about Clark Burger York
The Point In Fells image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
3 Cheeses | Applewood Smoked Bacon
Gangster Cheesesteak$18.00
Smoked Ribeye, Provolone, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
Street Tacos$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
More about The Point In Fells
Consumer pic

 

Vegan Juiceology

413 North Howard Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
AÇAÍ BOWL$13.00
açaí / banana / strawberry / blueberry / granola / coconut / agave drizzle
SLIM BURNER$11.00
grapefruit / apple / orange / ginger root / lemon
EMERALD ELIXIR$11.00
kale / green apple / pear / ginger root / lemon
More about Vegan Juiceology
The Hon image

 

The Hon

1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hampden Burger$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
Classic Burger$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
Hon Salad$9.99
Tomato, cucumber, feta, bacon, and homemade dill vinaigrette - add protein.
More about The Hon
Consumer pic

 

Hon House Chicken

415 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Soul Chikin$9.00
Cucumber red onion slaw -- Spicy Korean style bbq sauce
Big Hon$9.00
Pickled Red Onions -- Old Bay Hon Sauce
3 Pack Tenders$10.00
All boxes feature our signature fried chicken tenders -- hand cut French fries -- one side of HON sauce
More about Hon House Chicken
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
Boneless Wings$14.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
Clark Burger Downtown image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Garlic Frites$5.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo
Large Fries$4.65
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
Wake N Bacon Burger$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
More about Clark Burger Downtown

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baltimore

Caesar Salad

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston