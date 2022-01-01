Baltimore burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Baltimore
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Panko Breaded In-House and Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries. Naked or Tossed in Any Sauce.
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Custom Brk Sandwich
|$4.25
Egg, cheese, choose meat
|100 E Pratt
Order by 11:15 - - -
Pick up at table in lobby near security - - -
Pick up time 12:15 - 12:30
|Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, feta, pepperoncini, olives, chick peas, red onion, garlic parmesan dressing
|Harry’s Bistro Burger
|$14.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
|Baltimore Burger
|$17.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Shrimp Cheesesteak Sub
|$19.00
Ribeye steak and shrimp with your choice of toppings.
|Cheesesteak Pizza Sub
|$19.00
Our ribeye steak made to order with your toppings of choice on a subroll topped with our special marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, and beef pepperoni (optional with no additional charge).
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$16.00
Ribeye steak on a sub roll with your choice of toppings.
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
|Cherrywood Smoked Angus
|$14.00
|Baltimore Burger
|$17.00
More about Clark Burger York
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Charmer Burger
|$8.25
Blackened Patty, Blue Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onions, Lettuce and Tiger Sauce
|Wake N Bacon Burger
|$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
|Clark Burger
|$8.50
Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles and CB Sauce
More about The Point In Fells
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
3 Cheeses | Applewood Smoked Bacon
|Gangster Cheesesteak
|$18.00
Smoked Ribeye, Provolone, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
|Street Tacos
|$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
More about Vegan Juiceology
Vegan Juiceology
413 North Howard Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|AÇAÍ BOWL
|$13.00
açaí / banana / strawberry / blueberry / granola / coconut / agave drizzle
|SLIM BURNER
|$11.00
grapefruit / apple / orange / ginger root / lemon
|EMERALD ELIXIR
|$11.00
kale / green apple / pear / ginger root / lemon
More about The Hon
The Hon
1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hampden Burger
|$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
|Classic Burger
|$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
|Hon Salad
|$9.99
Tomato, cucumber, feta, bacon, and homemade dill vinaigrette - add protein.
More about Hon House Chicken
Hon House Chicken
415 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Soul Chikin
|$9.00
Cucumber red onion slaw -- Spicy Korean style bbq sauce
|Big Hon
|$9.00
Pickled Red Onions -- Old Bay Hon Sauce
|3 Pack Tenders
|$10.00
All boxes feature our signature fried chicken tenders -- hand cut French fries -- one side of HON sauce
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
More about Clark Burger Downtown
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger Downtown
415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Small Garlic Frites
|$5.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo
|Large Fries
|$4.65
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
|Wake N Bacon Burger
|$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo