Caesar salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve caesar salad

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$15.00
White Romaine Hearts, Croutons,
Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Zest
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
LRG Classic Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Kale Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
More about Noona's
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
More about Pizza Blitz
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
More about Gertrude's
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce,parmigiano cheese,& croutons with ceaser dressing.
More about Pasta Mista
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avenue Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, zaatar pita chips, jalapeno-casesar dressing, grated cotija cheese.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
- Kale Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
- Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.
More about Snake Hill
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts served chopped with Kalamata olive crouton
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boring Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
More about The Food Market
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.) image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
More about Koco’s Pub
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Trust

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$7.25
Romaine and baby kale tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing (contains eggs), grated Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
More about The Pizza Trust
a12d1ecc-0ae4-49da-a031-24834407127f image

 

The Brewer's Art

1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, classic anchovy dressing, parmesan
More about The Brewer's Art
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Crab Cakes

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston