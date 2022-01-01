Caesar salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve caesar salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
White Romaine Hearts, Croutons,
Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Zest
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|LRG Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|LG CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce,parmigiano cheese,& croutons with ceaser dressing.
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Avenue Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, zaatar pita chips, jalapeno-casesar dressing, grated cotija cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|- Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine hearts served chopped with Kalamata olive crouton
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Boring Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)
|$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons & Parmesan cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Trust
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|CAESAR SALAD
|$7.25
Romaine and baby kale tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing (contains eggs), grated Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
The Brewer's Art
1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, classic anchovy dressing, parmesan