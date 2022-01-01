Baltimore breakfast spots you'll love

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Baltimore

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
Charmed Meatball Sub$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
Cheeseburger$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
More about Charmed Kitchen
Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHBURGER$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
GOOD OL' PANCAKES$9.00
strawberry maple compote
CHUCKACHEESESTEAK$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
Corned Beef Hash$11.25
Served with 2 eggs, any style
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Southside Diner
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Hot Hen$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Spoons Cafe
Woodberry Kitchen image

 

Woodberry Kitchen

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore

Avg 4 (2292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Brisket$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
Woodberry Kitchen Gift Card
**Gift cards will be available for pickup/shipping 12/14 onward.**
This is a wonderful holiday gift you can send directly to your loved ones! Or you can mail to yourself, your choice.
Expect within 5-7 business days after purchase for shipping. As an estimate.
*Free Bottle of Snake Oil for every gift card purchase over $100*
Can be applied to online orders as well as dining room (must call or email restaurant to reimburse for online orders).
Snake Oil / 6 oz$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
More about Woodberry Kitchen
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP$7.00
Lump crab, sherry
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
SM CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
More about Gertrude's
THB Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Bagel w/ Butter$2.65
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
More about Busboys and Poets
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
2pc Chicken Box$8.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Arctic Char$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street image

 

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
2pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Grits$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
Breakfast Panini$7.50
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
More about Teavolve Cafe
Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smasher$15.00
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
More about Riverside Taphouse
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coronation Chicken Salad SANDWICH$12.00
curried chicken, tcp mango chutney, raisins, toasted almonds, served on toasted lemon & rosemary bread, side of house made salt & vinegar chips
farm salad$14.00
goat’s cheese, saffron pear, carrot, pickled beets, sunchokes, roasted cauliflower, candied nuts, baby gem lettuce , tcp vinaigrette (gf/v) ** contains tree nuts
All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.25
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
More about The Corner Pantry
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diner Breakfast Sammie$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Bagel$1.35
All Bagels are Vegan except:
Chocolate Chip, Egg, French Toast, Parmesan Romano, & Multi-grain
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.65
Iced Coffee
More about Roland Park Bagels
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Homemade all natural, hormone free chicken salad tossed with toasted cashews and sweet grapes. Served on croissant, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
Coffee$2.65
Bagel$2.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs image

 

One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs

750 E 25th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Whole Wings$5.99
Small Fries$1.99
2 pc Chicken Meal$5.99
More about One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Rowhouse Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Rowhouse Grille

1400 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rowhouse Burger$13.00
8 oz Creekstone Farms blend, burger patty, served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Add cheddar, American, Swiss, bleu cheese, provolone, smoked gouda, mozzarella, pepperjack for 50¢
Turkey Burger$14.00
6 oz ground turkey meat, melted pepperjack, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo on the side
Classic Reuben$13.00
Savals famous shaved Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, warmed together on rye toast and served with side pickle
More about The Rowhouse Grille
THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.75
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll
Field Green Salad$10.95
Goat cheese, almonds, apples and grapes with sherry oregano vinaigrette.
Light Start Sandwich$8.90
Springfield Farm egg whites, cheddar cheese and avocados on seven grain
More about Atwater's
The Hon image

 

The Hon

1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hampden Burger$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
Cream of Crab Bowl$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
Classic Burger$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
More about The Hon
Southside Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$10.95
Celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side
All Beef Dog$4.50
Made with premium cuts of 100% beef
Steak Sub$9.75
Ribeye Steak
More about Southside Burger Bar
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Utz Potato Chips$0.60
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton- image

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BaltoBomb Whole Pie$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
Apple Crumb Whole Pie$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
Cowboy Whole Pie$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
The Tilted Row image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Tilted Row

305 McMechen, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Best Mac-n-Cheese ever! Shell pasta, 3 cheese sauce, garlic bread streusel (vegetarian)
Thursday-Fried Chicken$22.00
Fried Chicken
Biscuit w/cinnamon honey butter
Cole Slaw
Chef's Choice Dessert
Tilted Burger$18.00
pimento cheese, bacon, tobacco onions, pickles, pub sauce, hand cut fries
More about The Tilted Row
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
Sliders (3)$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
Pretzel Tray$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Dooby's image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.50
sourdough, olive oil, chili flakes
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
Cold Brew$3.25
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
More about Dooby's
Friends and Family image

 

Friends and Family

1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
More about Friends and Family

