Baltimore breakfast spots you'll love

Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
|Charmed Meatball Sub
|$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|SMASHBURGER
|$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
|GOOD OL' PANCAKES
|$9.00
strawberry maple compote
|CHUCKACHEESESTEAK
|$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich
|$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
|Corned Beef Hash
|$11.25
Served with 2 eggs, any style
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|2-2-2
|$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Hot Hen
|$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
Woodberry Kitchen
2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
|Woodberry Kitchen Gift Card
**Gift cards will be available for pickup/shipping 12/14 onward.**
This is a wonderful holiday gift you can send directly to your loved ones! Or you can mail to yourself, your choice.
Expect within 5-7 business days after purchase for shipping. As an estimate.
*Free Bottle of Snake Oil for every gift card purchase over $100*
Can be applied to online orders as well as dining room (must call or email restaurant to reimburse for online orders).
|Snake Oil / 6 oz
|$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
|$7.00
Lump crab, sherry
|GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER
|$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
|SM CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
|Bagel w/ Butter
|$2.65
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|2pc Chicken Box
|$8.00
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
|Arctic Char
|$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
|Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
222 N Charles Street, Baltimore
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|2pc Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Cheese Grits
|$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
|Breakfast Panini
|$7.50
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Double Smasher
|$15.00
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
|Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap
|$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Coronation Chicken Salad SANDWICH
|$12.00
curried chicken, tcp mango chutney, raisins, toasted almonds, served on toasted lemon & rosemary bread, side of house made salt & vinegar chips
|farm salad
|$14.00
goat’s cheese, saffron pear, carrot, pickled beets, sunchokes, roasted cauliflower, candied nuts, baby gem lettuce , tcp vinaigrette (gf/v) ** contains tree nuts
|All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.25
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Diner Breakfast Sammie
|$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Single Bagel
|$1.35
All Bagels are Vegan except:
Chocolate Chip, Egg, French Toast, Parmesan Romano, & Multi-grain
|Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
|$3.65
|Iced Coffee
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Homemade all natural, hormone free chicken salad tossed with toasted cashews and sweet grapes. Served on croissant, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
|Coffee
|$2.65
|Bagel
|$2.50
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
750 E 25th St, Baltimore
|4 Whole Wings
|$5.99
|Small Fries
|$1.99
|2 pc Chicken Meal
|$5.99
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)
|$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
The Rowhouse Grille
1400 Light St, Baltimore
|Rowhouse Burger
|$13.00
8 oz Creekstone Farms blend, burger patty, served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Add cheddar, American, Swiss, bleu cheese, provolone, smoked gouda, mozzarella, pepperjack for 50¢
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
6 oz ground turkey meat, melted pepperjack, fresh avocado, chipotle mayo on the side
|Classic Reuben
|$13.00
Savals famous shaved Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, warmed together on rye toast and served with side pickle
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
|Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
|$3.75
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
|$11.95
topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll
|Field Green Salad
|$10.95
Goat cheese, almonds, apples and grapes with sherry oregano vinaigrette.
|Light Start Sandwich
|$8.90
Springfield Farm egg whites, cheddar cheese and avocados on seven grain
The Hon
1002 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Hampden Burger
|$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
|Cream of Crab Bowl
|$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
|Classic Burger
|$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Wings
|$10.95
Celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side
|All Beef Dog
|$4.50
Made with premium cuts of 100% beef
|Steak Sub
|$9.75
Ribeye Steak
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25
|Utz Potato Chips
|$0.60
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|BaltoBomb Whole Pie
|$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
|Apple Crumb Whole Pie
|$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
|Cowboy Whole Pie
|$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
The Tilted Row
305 McMechen, Baltimore
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Best Mac-n-Cheese ever! Shell pasta, 3 cheese sauce, garlic bread streusel (vegetarian)
|Thursday-Fried Chicken
|$22.00
Fried Chicken
Biscuit w/cinnamon honey butter
Cole Slaw
Chef's Choice Dessert
|Tilted Burger
|$18.00
pimento cheese, bacon, tobacco onions, pickles, pub sauce, hand cut fries
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
|Sliders (3)
|$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
|Pretzel Tray
|$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
sourdough, olive oil, chili flakes
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
|Cold Brew
|$3.25
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Friends and Family
1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)
|$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
|Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
|Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
