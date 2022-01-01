Baltimore food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Baltimore
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Shrimp Cheesesteak Sub
|$19.00
Ribeye steak and shrimp with your choice of toppings.
|Cheesesteak Pizza Sub
|$19.00
Our ribeye steak made to order with your toppings of choice on a subroll topped with our special marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, and beef pepperoni (optional with no additional charge).
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$16.00
Ribeye steak on a sub roll with your choice of toppings.
More about Well Crafted Kitchen
Well Crafted Kitchen
1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Full Wood-Fired Wings
Full (drum, flat, and tip) wood-fired chicken wings served with a housemade herb dip and your choice of sauce.
|Spinach, Onions, & Bacon
|$16.50
Spinach, sauteed onions, mozzarella & bacon
|Pizza and Salad SPECIAL!
|$35.00
2 Pizzas (your choice) AND Family Size Salad