San Anselmo restaurants you'll love

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • San Anselmo

San Anselmo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
French
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try San Anselmo restaurants

The Hub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#4 Chicken Burger$10.00
Original Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Seasonal Shake$6.75
More about The Hub
Marinitas image

 

Marinitas

218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo

Avg 4.2 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tacos de carne asada$15.95
grilled sirloin, avocado, grilled onions, queso cotija. chipotle salsa, served on house made corn tortillas
Enchiladas de Pollo$16.95
chicken with ancho chile, roasted tomatoes, jack cheese
Marinitas$11.95
little gem lettuce with avocado, pumpkin seeds, queso fresco, creamy cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Marinitas
Creekside Pizza & Taproom image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALAD: Toss Salad$9.00
Crisp local and organic lettuces, carrot, tomato, and garbanzo beans tossed with Creekside's signature country style vinaigrette dressing on the side. Super fresh, triple hand washed highest quality lettuces. Dressing comes on the side.
Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices.
Sleeping Lady (Margherita)$20.00
Our Margherita pizza; 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base, classic fresh Mozzarella, sweet tomatoes, finished with olive oil, smoked salt and fresh fine-chopped basil. Cut in 8 slices. Prosciutto optional add on.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Kientz Hall image

 

Kientz Hall

625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.50
calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic
Gluten Free
Grilled Flatbread$7.00
grilled, house-made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme)
vegan
All Green Salad$17.00
little gems, cabbage, cucumber, snap peas, avocado, scallions, pea sprouts, white radish, green goddess, seed crunch
More about Kientz Hall
Cucina s|a image

 

Cucina s|a

510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata alla Verdura$13.50
Mixed green salad with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, tomatoes, and our house creamy garlic dressing
Pizza Margherita$19.50
Fresh buffala di buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
Carpaccio di Zucchini$14.00
Thinly julienned zucchini with toasted almonds and pecorino cheese
More about Cucina s|a
Madcap image

 

Madcap

198 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Herb Roasted Chicken Entree$30.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, served with mushrooms, asparagus & potato
Gluten Free
Winter Green Salad$15.00
Winter Green Salad, Chicories, Baby Gems, Page Mandarins, Parmesan Cheese
*GF
Special Holiday Menu$130.00
sunchoke soup,
halibut croquettes with caviar,
artichoke tortellino
beef ribeye or salmon
with truffle mashed potatoes, carrots, cauliflower,
bouche de noel
More about Madcap
Pizzalina image

PIZZA

Pizzalina

914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo

Avg 4.7 (1608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Escalle$22.00
tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen
Tricolore Salad$13.00
radicchio, endive, arugula, shaved parmesan with lemon vinaigrette
Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
More about Pizzalina
LONGWAY Coffee Shop image

 

LONGWAY Coffee Shop

641 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Shot$3.25
Two shots of espresso.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Latte$4.75
12 oz. Double shot espresso, steamed milk of choice.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
Petit Latte$3.75
8oz. latte.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
More about LONGWAY Coffee Shop
Taco Jane's image

 

Taco Jane's

21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Taco Jane's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Anselmo

Salmon

Map

More near San Anselmo to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston