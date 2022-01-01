San Anselmo restaurants you'll love
San Anselmo's top cuisines
Must-try San Anselmo restaurants
More about The Hub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|#4 Chicken Burger
|$10.00
|Original Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Seasonal Shake
|$6.75
More about Marinitas
Marinitas
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Tacos de carne asada
|$15.95
grilled sirloin, avocado, grilled onions, queso cotija. chipotle salsa, served on house made corn tortillas
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$16.95
chicken with ancho chile, roasted tomatoes, jack cheese
|Marinitas
|$11.95
little gem lettuce with avocado, pumpkin seeds, queso fresco, creamy cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|SALAD: Toss Salad
|$9.00
Crisp local and organic lettuces, carrot, tomato, and garbanzo beans tossed with Creekside's signature country style vinaigrette dressing on the side. Super fresh, triple hand washed highest quality lettuces. Dressing comes on the side.
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices.
|Sleeping Lady (Margherita)
|$20.00
Our Margherita pizza; 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base, classic fresh Mozzarella, sweet tomatoes, finished with olive oil, smoked salt and fresh fine-chopped basil. Cut in 8 slices. Prosciutto optional add on.
More about Kientz Hall
Kientz Hall
625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.50
calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic
Gluten Free
|Grilled Flatbread
|$7.00
grilled, house-made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme)
vegan
|All Green Salad
|$17.00
little gems, cabbage, cucumber, snap peas, avocado, scallions, pea sprouts, white radish, green goddess, seed crunch
More about Cucina s|a
Cucina s|a
510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Insalata alla Verdura
|$13.50
Mixed green salad with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, tomatoes, and our house creamy garlic dressing
|Pizza Margherita
|$19.50
Fresh buffala di buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
|Carpaccio di Zucchini
|$14.00
Thinly julienned zucchini with toasted almonds and pecorino cheese
More about Madcap
Madcap
198 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Herb Roasted Chicken Entree
|$30.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, served with mushrooms, asparagus & potato
Gluten Free
|Winter Green Salad
|$15.00
Winter Green Salad, Chicories, Baby Gems, Page Mandarins, Parmesan Cheese
*GF
|Special Holiday Menu
|$130.00
sunchoke soup,
halibut croquettes with caviar,
artichoke tortellino
beef ribeye or salmon
with truffle mashed potatoes, carrots, cauliflower,
bouche de noel
More about Pizzalina
PIZZA
Pizzalina
914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Escalle
|$22.00
tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen
|Tricolore Salad
|$13.00
radicchio, endive, arugula, shaved parmesan with lemon vinaigrette
|Margherita
|$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
More about LONGWAY Coffee Shop
LONGWAY Coffee Shop
641 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Double Shot
|$3.25
Two shots of espresso.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
|Latte
|$4.75
12 oz. Double shot espresso, steamed milk of choice.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!
|Petit Latte
|$3.75
8oz. latte.
This item is not available for delivery. Coffee is best served hot in a cup rather than on the floor of a car!