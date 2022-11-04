Kientz Hall

BTL Domaine Drouhin Chablis 2020

$65.00

A dry and fruity wine, easy to drink. Its color is pale gold with greenish hues. Very fresh aromas reminiscent of citrus (lemon or grapefruit); small pleasant touches of fern or coriander are found as well. On the palate, dry and fruity, with mineral notes. This white strikes a nice balance between peach, apple and lemon fruit and light herb and earth accents. The vibrant structure keeps it defined and extends the finish.