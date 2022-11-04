- Home
Kientz Hall
625 San Anselmo Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
DAILY SPECIALS - L
Today's Soup
Potato leek v, gf
"Wedge" Salad
grilled pork belly, organic gem lettuce, local heirloom cherry tomatoes, pt. reyes blue cheese dressing, pickled onions & fresno chiles. GF
Fall Panzanella
fresh burrata cheese, figs, dates, raddicchio, frisee, arugula, pistachio, croutons, grilled onion vinaigrette v
Lamb Kebabs
morroccan glaze, shishito pepper, fennel, eggplant, bell pepper over a bed of frisee & radiicchio gf
PUMPKIN-DATE CAKE
served warm with house made whipped cream & pumpkin-toffee sauce v
LUNCH SHARES
Grilled Flatbread
grilled, house-made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme) vegan
SIDE Burrata
burrata with EVOO and maldon sea salt
SIDE Vegan- Carrot Hummus
roasted carrot chickpea hummus
SIDE Vegan- Baba Ganoush
To Add to Mezze or Flatbread fire-roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon, olive oil. GF, Veg
Grilled Veg Mezze Platter
seasonal vegetables marinated and grilled, roasted carrot hummus, feta yogurt, pickled vegetables and fresh herbs, served with grilled flatbread. vegetarian
Add 3 Falafel
Falafel (6 Pcs)
tahini sauce vegan & gluten free
Lamb Meatball Lettuce Cups
House made lamb meatballs (4) served with butter lettuce leaves, herb yogurt (cucumber, garlic, herbs, salt) pickled red onions and fresh salad of mint, dill and parsley. (meatballs contain gluten and egg)
Fried Calamari and Rock Shrimp
calamari and rock shrimp dredged in piment d'ville seasoned flour and fried in rice bran oil with basil, lemon and shishito peppers, and lemon aioli gluten free Gluten Free
Fries
french fries tossed in fried garlic & rosemary, served with aioli
Smashed Potatoes
crispy smashed marble potatoes, garlic labneh, oregano, preserved lemon, garlic chips, scallion gluten free
Nantes Carrots
whole carrots, spiced tahini yogurt, dill, black sesame
Grilled Broccolini
broccoli, lime, chilis, fried breadcrumbs
Fried Brussels Sprouts
calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic Gluten Free
Mixed Baby Lettuces
mixed baby lettuces, radish, vinaigrette vegan & gluten free
SALADS AND SANDWICHES
Kale Caesar Salad
torn croutons, boquerones, parm, classic caesar dressing
All Green Salad
little gems, cabbage, cucumber, snap peas, avocado, scallions, pea sprouts, white radish, green goddess, seed crunch
Grain Bowl
farro, chickpeas, pickled onions, spinach, castlevetrano olives, feta, oregano red wine vinaigrette
L Albacore and Beans Salad
local albacore, Iacopi butter beans, artichokes, arugula, sundried tomato herb vinaigrette, shaved red onion, fried breadcrumbs
Jerk Spiced Grilled Rock Cod Sandwich
remoulade, peppers and onions on ciabatta roll. make it GF with a GF bun.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
horseradish aioli, arugula, grilled onions, tomato on ciabatta roll. make it GF with a GF bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
house-made pickles, cabbage slaw, spicy aioli on ciabatta *make it gluten free with a gluten free bun.
Falafel Sandwich
falafel, tahini yogurt, roasted peppers, arugula, and olive relish vegetarian
Lamb Burger
harissa, valbresso feta cheese, herbs, pickled onion, charred scallion aioli
Burger
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, aioli
Children's Plate
Chicken, Tri-Tip or Vegetable Mezze with carrots & broccoli and choice of fries or salad.
VEGAN LUNCH
Vegan- Flatbread
Grilled, house made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme). Sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.
SIDE Vegan- Baba Ganoush
To Add to Mezze or Flatbread fire-roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon, olive oil. GF, Veg
SIDE Vegan- Carrot Hummus
roasted carrot chickpea hummus
Vegan- Grilled Mezze Platter
Grilled marinated seasonal vegetables, carrot hummus, pickled vegetables and fresh herb salad. Extra Flatbread $7
Vegan- Falafel
tahini sauce vegan & gluten free
Vegan- Fries
herbs and garlic, ketchup
Vegan- Nantes Carrots
whole carrots, dill, black sesame
Vegan- Broccoli
broccoli, lime, chilis, fried breadcrumbs
Vegan- Fried Brussel Sprouts
brussels sprouts Calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic
Vegan- Mixed Baby Lettuce
little gem lettuces, radishes and oregano vinaigrette
Vegan- Albacore and Beans
Vegan- Grain Bowl
Vegan- All Green Salad
Vegan- Falafel Sandwich
falafel, tahini yogurt, roasted peppers, arugula, and olive relish vegetarian
UTENSILS
COCKTAILS
MARGARITA
fresh lime, agave and tequila infused sake, salted rim
SPICY MARGARITA
fresh lime, agave, tequila infused sake, calabrian chilies, salt tajin rim
PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA
fresh lime juice, organic agave, prickly pear
MOSCOW MULE
Sweet & spicy ginger with hints of tart lime ABV 13.1% fresh lime wedge
G&T
London G & T Hints of juniper, coriander and lemon peel, with all natural tonic, 12% ABV, fresh lime wedge
BLOODY MARY
BLOODY VIRGIN
Watermelon save ( w alcohol)
SPRITZERS
WINE
Glass Brut Rose, Val de Mer, Burgundy, France NV
The Val de Mer by Patrick Piuze Brut Nature Rosé is bright, lively, and very pink. Bright acidity and crisp. 100% Pinot Noir.
Glass PROSECCO, Zardetto Brut DOC NV
this fresh, lively wine exhibits notions of orange rind, brioche, and honeyed grapefruit. Light-bodied, effervescent, and packing plenty of flavor in its delicate personality
Joel Gott, Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Aromas of honeydew melon, peaches and lychee with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and notes of ruby red grapefruit on the long, clean balanced finish.
Chardonnay, Trefethen, 2020
Aromas of pineapple, apple, and Meyer lemon are layered with orange peel and pear notes. It’s full-bodied, structured, and balanced with fresh acidity. Nuances of crème brûlée and vanilla lead to a smooth and lengthy finish.
Rose, Pomelo, 2021
Pomelo, California, 2021 12.71% ABV Fermented in stainless steel to retain the bright acidity and fresh fruit character of the grapes, this Rosé is crisp and inviting. It luxuriates in a lengthy fermentation, allowing juicy fruit aromas to emerge slowly. Aging a portion of the wine on its lees lends complexity and texture. The distinct scent of summer strawberries bursts from the glass, leading to a palate of juicy watermelon and raspberry flavors.
Pinot Noir, Rickshaw, 2019
Rickshaw, California, 13.9% ABV Bold yet delicate with rich black cherry notes, cola and a hint of vanilla and baking spices. A persistent core of juicy, ripe fruit is balanced by bright acidity.
Merlot/Sangiovese, Palladio, N.V.
50% Sangiovese and 50% Merlot, this wine is named for Italy’s iconic architect, Andrea Palladio and is a tribute to the rich beauty and balanced structure typified by the wines of Italy. Elegant on the palate, with hints of dark cherry and red fruits, soft, supple tannins and a long finish.
Syrah/Carignon, Red Belly, "Skylark", 2019
Mendocino County, 2019 46% Carignan, 36% Grenache, 19% Syrah spiced cherry, red currant, leather and pepper with herbaceous aromatics. Medium body.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Matchbook, 2019
Red Gravel, Dunnigan Hills, CA 2019 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Malbec, 8% Petit Verdot Mocha, blackberry and deep red fruit, supported by structured tannins.
BTL Domaine Carneros Brut, 2017
Domaine Carneros, Carneros, Napa, 2017 Aromas of green apple, honey dew melon, pear, and lemon zest with a hint of toasted bread. On the palate, this wine displays notes of macadamia nut, baked apple, and shortbread that complements the notes from the nose. Blend: 53% Pinot Noir, 44% Chardonnay, and 3% Pinot Gris
BTL Brut Rose Nature, Val de Mer, Burgundy, France , NV
The Val de Mer by Patrick Piuze Brut Nature Rosé is bright, lively, and very pink. Bright acidity and crisp. 100% Pinot Noir.
BTL Prosecco, Zardetto Brut, DOC NV
This fresh, lively wine exhibits notions of orange rind, brioche, and honeyed grapefruit. Light-bodied, effervescent, and packing plenty of flavor in its delicate personality
BTL Vinho Verde, Broadbent, Portugal, NV
Vinho Verde, Broadbent, Portugal, NV The freshly sliced apple fruitiness combined with citrus acidity give this fruity wine an attractive lively character. It is tangy, crisp and ready to drink. Blend: 50% Loureiro, 40% Trajadura, 10% Pedernã
BTL Grüner Veltliner, Weingut Stadt Krems, Kremstal, 2019
Grüner Veltliner, Weingut Stadt Krems, Kremstal, 2019 ABV 12.5% Aromatic notes of crisp green apple, lime zest, freshly picked watercress, and radish race down the middle of the palate.
BTL Pinot Gris, Etude, Carneros 2019
Guava, kiwi, feijoa, passion fruit, and lychee leap from the glass, supported by light apricot, Meyer lemon, and kaffir lime flavors and a chalky minerality.
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Dme. Crochet 2020
An elegant Sancerre, with vibrant Sauvignon notes of grapefruit and lemon, good weight and a clean crisp finish.
BTL Domaine Drouhin Chablis 2020
A dry and fruity wine, easy to drink. Its color is pale gold with greenish hues. Very fresh aromas reminiscent of citrus (lemon or grapefruit); small pleasant touches of fern or coriander are found as well. On the palate, dry and fruity, with mineral notes. This white strikes a nice balance between peach, apple and lemon fruit and light herb and earth accents. The vibrant structure keeps it defined and extends the finish.
BTL Chardonnay, Hendry Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2018
On the nose, ripe nectarine, baked apple fruit, floral aromas, plus toast and spice from the Cadus oak barrels. Layers of tangy nectarine and golden apple flavor on the palate, interwoven with pineapple-y acid. Long finish, with a final flourish of green apple and apple peel.
BTL Rosé of Pinot Noir, Marin Water, Marin, 2021
BTL Pinot Noir, Belden Barns 2019
Belden Wines, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Mountain, 2019 Fruity nose of bing cherries, strawberries, and raspberries with warm spices. Medium plus in body with medium acidity. Dry on the palate cherries, oak, spices, chocolates, vegetables, bitter herbs and peppercorn. Spicy finish with soft tannins and tangy raspberries.
BTL Red Blend, Sean Thackrey, Old Vine, "Pleiades XXII", NV
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Turnbull Napa, 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon, Turnbull, Napa Valley 14.8% 89% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Cabernet Franc, 4% Petit Verdot, 2% Merlot, 1% Malbec Notes of dusted blackberries, plum, and cherry lead to a back-drift of toast and fleeting tobacco. Supple creamy tannins.
BEER
Absolution Hefeweizen (DRAFT)
Classic Bavarian style with soft wheat notes, subtle creamy banana on the nose, with a traditional hint of clove.
Ft Point, Kölsch (DRAFT)
Fort Point Brewing, San Francisco, CA Munich and Vienna Malt, Saphir and Warrior Hops, Old school style. ABV: 4.6%, IBU: 17
HenHouse, Hazy (DRAFT)
Absolution 405 (DRAFT)
West Coast IPA 6.8% abv Low bitterness with huge hop flavor and aroma. Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Strata hops deliver a citrus delight.
Deschutes, Fresh Squeezed IPA (DRAFT)
Deschutes Brewing, Bend, Oregon Savor every last drop of tropical refreshment with this juicy blend of citrusy hops balanced by a lively malt body. ABV: 6.4%. IBU: 60
Drakes, AmberEnglish Ale (DRAFT)
Drakes Brewing, San Leandro, CA 5.9% ABV 28 IBU Expect flavors of toffee, caramel, and nutty undertones. A gentle sweetness from the yeast rounds out the experience.
Farmers, Valle, Mexican Lager (CAN)
Farmers Brewing Co., Princeton, CA Clean crisp flavor made from rice, hops and water. ABV: 5.5% IBU: 15, 12 fl oz
North Coast, Scrimshaw, Pilsner (16oz CAN)
North Coast Brewing Co. Fort Bragg, CA A Pilsner, crisp and refreshing with malted barley, hops, yeast & that's all. ABV: 4.5%, IBU: 22, 16 fl oz
Allagash White (BTL)
Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine Belgian-style wheat beer with coriander and curaçao orange peel. ABV: 5.2%, IBU: 13, 12 fl oz
Almanac, Sunshine & Opportunity, Sour (16oz CAN)
Sunshine & Opportunity Citrus Hibiscus Sour 5.8% - Sour Ale Aged In Oak Barrels With Mandarins, Meyer Lemons, Limonettes, Pomelos, Kumquats & Hibiscus.
Erdinger Non-Alcoholic (BTL)
Erdinger Weißbräu, Erging, Bavaria, Germany Non-Alcoholic, white malted pilsner. 11.2 fl oz
Two Towns, Cosmic Crisp, Imperial Hard Cider (CAN)
2 Towns Ciderhouse, Corvallis, OR Vibrant and stellar, crafted with cosmic crisp apples, bright, fruit forward, high acidity. ABV: 8%, 12.7 fl oz
June Shine, Paloma, Hard Kombucha (CAN)
June Shine, San Diego, CA Paloma- Grapefruit, lime, green tea and jun kombucha ABV: 6%, 12 fl oz
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (BTL)
Marin Kombucha, Non Alcoholic, (DRAFT)
Pinot-Sage, Oak Barrel Aged, Marin Kombucha on Tap 14 oz.
Mexican Coke (BTL)
12 fl oz
Diet Coke (BTL)
12 fl oz
Sprecher Craft Root Beer (BTL)
16 fl oz
Bubble Up Lemon-Lime (BTL)
12 fl oz
Saranac Hand-crafted Shirley Temple (BTL)
12 fl oz
Ginger Beer (BTL)
12 fl oz
House-made Iced Tea
Black Tea
Kientz Original House-made Lemonade
Orange Juice
Arnold Palmer
50% Black Tea and 50% House-made Lemonade.
Juice Shop Tonic
100% Organic Local Tonics 12 oz.
Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice
Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice, 10 oz btl
Milk
8 fl oz
Chocolate Milk
8 fl oz
Cup of Hot Water
Watermelon cooler( non alcohol)
Refill - Iced Tea
Refill - Arnold Palmer
ST. ANSELM Mixers
St. Anselm Kindergarten Mixer (10/15 6pm)
One share of the stationed appetizers provided for the mixer on your selected date. Please be sure to select the proper date for your order. We recommend a 20% tip which is shared with the entire staff.
St. Anselm 2nd Grade Mixer (10/20 6:00pm)
One share of the stationed heavy appetizers provided for the mixer on your selected date. Please be sure to select the proper date for your order. We recommend a 20% tip which is shared with the entire staff.
MARK DAY SCHOOL MIXERS
Thanksgiving Day Pickup (11 AM - 1 PM)
TG READY TO ROAST Whole Organic Turkey (8-10 lbs)
Brown sugar and lemon brined and ready for you to roast at home
TG Spit-Roasted Whole Organic Diestel Turkey (8-10 lbs)
Brown sugar and lemon brined, seasoned with basil, rosemary and garlic then roasted on our wood fired rotisserie
TG Sm. Mashed Potatoes (serves 2-3)
Organic Straus Cream, butter, garlic *vegetarian, GF
TG Lg. Mashed Potatoes (serves 4-6)
Organic Straus Cream, butter, garlic *vegetarian, GF
TG Sm. Turkey Gravy (16 oz)
onion, garlic, rosemary
TG Lg. Turkey Gravy (32 oz)
onion, garlic, rosemary
TG Sm. Mushroom Stuffing (serves 2-3)
carrot, onion, celery
TG Lg. Mushroom Stuffing (serves 4-6)
carrot, onion, celery
TG Sm. Shallot-Cranberry Sauce (16 oz)
orange peel, sherry vinegar vegetarian, GF
TG Lg. Shallot-Cranberry Sauce (32 oz)
orange peel, sherry vinegar vegetarian, GF
TG Sm. Butternut Squash Soup (16 oz.)
Toasted pumpkin seeds, leek, garlic, organic Straus cream *vegetarian, GF
TG Lg. Butternut Squash Soup (32 oz.)
Toasted pumpkin seeds, leek, garlic, organic Straus cream *vegetarian, GF
TG Sm. Organic Kale Salad (serves 3-4)
grilled delicata squash, ricotta salata, persimmon, toasted almond, shaved radish, lemon vinaigrette vegetarian, GF
TG Lg. Organic Kale Salad (serves 4-6)
grilled delicata squash, ricotta salata, persimmon, toasted almond, shaved radish, lemon vinaigrette vegetarian, GF
TG Sm. Brussels Sprouts (serves 2-3)
Calabrian chiles, pickled golden raisin, garlic, caper *vegan, GF
TG Lg. Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6 )
Calabrian chiles, pickled golden raisin, garlic, caper *vegan, GF
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
NOW OPEN FOR LUNCH AND DINNER TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. CLOSED MONDAYS. WE CELEBRATE THE BOUNTY OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, THE CRAFT OF LIVE-FIRE COOKING AND THE SPIRIT OF WARM HOSPITALITY.
625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo, CA 94960