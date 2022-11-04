Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

Kientz Hall

review star

No reviews yet

625 San Anselmo Ave

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

St. Anselm 2nd Grade Mixer (10/20 6:00pm)
St. Anselm Kindergarten Mixer (10/15 6pm)
All Green Salad

DAILY SPECIALS - L

Today's Soup

$9.00

Potato leek v, gf

"Wedge" Salad

"Wedge" Salad

$21.00

grilled pork belly, organic gem lettuce, local heirloom cherry tomatoes, pt. reyes blue cheese dressing, pickled onions & fresno chiles. GF

Fall Panzanella

$21.00

fresh burrata cheese, figs, dates, raddicchio, frisee, arugula, pistachio, croutons, grilled onion vinaigrette v

Lamb Kebabs

$23.00Out of stock

morroccan glaze, shishito pepper, fennel, eggplant, bell pepper over a bed of frisee & radiicchio gf

PUMPKIN-DATE CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

served warm with house made whipped cream & pumpkin-toffee sauce v

LUNCH SHARES

Grilled Flatbread

Grilled Flatbread

$7.00

grilled, house-made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme) vegan

SIDE Burrata

SIDE Burrata

$8.00

burrata with EVOO and maldon sea salt

SIDE Vegan- Carrot Hummus

SIDE Vegan- Carrot Hummus

$4.00

roasted carrot chickpea hummus

SIDE Vegan- Baba Ganoush

SIDE Vegan- Baba Ganoush

$4.00

To Add to Mezze or Flatbread fire-roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon, olive oil. GF, Veg

Grilled Veg Mezze Platter

Grilled Veg Mezze Platter

$19.00

seasonal vegetables marinated and grilled, roasted carrot hummus, feta yogurt, pickled vegetables and fresh herbs, served with grilled flatbread. vegetarian

Add 3 Falafel

$4.00
Falafel (6 Pcs)

Falafel (6 Pcs)

$9.50

tahini sauce vegan & gluten free

Lamb Meatball Lettuce Cups

Lamb Meatball Lettuce Cups

$17.00

House made lamb meatballs (4) served with butter lettuce leaves, herb yogurt (cucumber, garlic, herbs, salt) pickled red onions and fresh salad of mint, dill and parsley. (meatballs contain gluten and egg)

Fried Calamari and Rock Shrimp

Fried Calamari and Rock Shrimp

$18.00

calamari and rock shrimp dredged in piment d'ville seasoned flour and fried in rice bran oil with basil, lemon and shishito peppers, and lemon aioli gluten free Gluten Free

Fries

Fries

$7.50

french fries tossed in fried garlic & rosemary, served with aioli

Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$12.00

crispy smashed marble potatoes, garlic labneh, oregano, preserved lemon, garlic chips, scallion gluten free

Nantes Carrots

Nantes Carrots

$11.00

whole carrots, spiced tahini yogurt, dill, black sesame

Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

broccoli, lime, chilis, fried breadcrumbs

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic Gluten Free

Mixed Baby Lettuces

Mixed Baby Lettuces

$7.00

mixed baby lettuces, radish, vinaigrette vegan & gluten free

SALADS AND SANDWICHES

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$17.00

torn croutons, boquerones, parm, classic caesar dressing

All Green Salad

All Green Salad

$18.00

little gems, cabbage, cucumber, snap peas, avocado, scallions, pea sprouts, white radish, green goddess, seed crunch

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$17.00

farro, chickpeas, pickled onions, spinach, castlevetrano olives, feta, oregano red wine vinaigrette

L Albacore and Beans Salad

L Albacore and Beans Salad

$18.00

local albacore, Iacopi butter beans, artichokes, arugula, sundried tomato herb vinaigrette, shaved red onion, fried breadcrumbs

Jerk Spiced Grilled Rock Cod Sandwich

Jerk Spiced Grilled Rock Cod Sandwich

$17.00

remoulade, peppers and onions on ciabatta roll. make it GF with a GF bun.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

horseradish aioli, arugula, grilled onions, tomato on ciabatta roll. make it GF with a GF bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

house-made pickles, cabbage slaw, spicy aioli on ciabatta *make it gluten free with a gluten free bun.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$16.00

falafel, tahini yogurt, roasted peppers, arugula, and olive relish vegetarian

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$20.00

harissa, valbresso feta cheese, herbs, pickled onion, charred scallion aioli

Burger

Burger

$17.00

cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, aioli

Children's Plate

Children's Plate

$12.50

Chicken, Tri-Tip or Vegetable Mezze with carrots & broccoli and choice of fries or salad.

VEGAN LUNCH

Vegan- Flatbread

Vegan- Flatbread

$7.00

Grilled, house made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme). Sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.

SIDE Vegan- Baba Ganoush

SIDE Vegan- Baba Ganoush

$4.00

To Add to Mezze or Flatbread fire-roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon, olive oil. GF, Veg

SIDE Vegan- Carrot Hummus

SIDE Vegan- Carrot Hummus

$4.00

roasted carrot chickpea hummus

Vegan- Grilled Mezze Platter

Vegan- Grilled Mezze Platter

$17.00

Grilled marinated seasonal vegetables, carrot hummus, pickled vegetables and fresh herb salad. Extra Flatbread $7

Vegan- Falafel

Vegan- Falafel

$9.50

tahini sauce vegan & gluten free

Vegan- Fries

Vegan- Fries

$7.00

herbs and garlic, ketchup

Vegan- Nantes Carrots

Vegan- Nantes Carrots

$10.00

whole carrots, dill, black sesame

Vegan- Broccoli

Vegan- Broccoli

$9.00

broccoli, lime, chilis, fried breadcrumbs

Vegan- Fried Brussel Sprouts

Vegan- Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.50Out of stock

brussels sprouts Calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic

Vegan- Mixed Baby Lettuce

$6.00

little gem lettuces, radishes and oregano vinaigrette

Vegan- Albacore and Beans

Vegan- Albacore and Beans

$15.00
Vegan- Grain Bowl

Vegan- Grain Bowl

$17.00
Vegan- All Green Salad

Vegan- All Green Salad

$17.50

Vegan- Falafel Sandwich

$16.00

falafel, tahini yogurt, roasted peppers, arugula, and olive relish vegetarian

UTENSILS

Utensils for One (1)

Utensils for One (1)

Utensils for Two (2)

Utensils for Three (3)

Utensils for Four (4)

Utensils for Five (5)

Utensils for Six (6)

Utensils for Seven (7)

Utensils for Eight (8)

COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$14.00

fresh lime, agave and tequila infused sake, salted rim

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

fresh lime, agave, tequila infused sake, calabrian chilies, salt tajin rim

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$14.00

fresh lime juice, organic agave, prickly pear

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

Sweet & spicy ginger with hints of tart lime ABV 13.1% fresh lime wedge

G&T

$14.00

London G & T Hints of juniper, coriander and lemon peel, with all natural tonic, 12% ABV, fresh lime wedge

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

BLOODY VIRGIN

$9.00

Watermelon save ( w alcohol)

$14.00Out of stock

SPRITZERS

SEASONAL SPRITZER

SEASONAL SPRITZER

$14.00Out of stock

Raspberry, lemon, lillet blanc, prosecco, basil sprig

Classic

$14.00

Cappelletti, prosecco, splash of soda, orange slice (Aperol Spritz)

MIMOSA

MIMOSA

$13.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice & prosecco

WINE

Glass Brut Rose, Val de Mer, Burgundy, France NV

$14.00

The Val de Mer by Patrick Piuze Brut Nature Rosé is bright, lively, and very pink. Bright acidity and crisp. 100% Pinot Noir.

Glass PROSECCO, Zardetto Brut DOC NV

$13.50

this fresh, lively wine exhibits notions of orange rind, brioche, and honeyed grapefruit. Light-bodied, effervescent, and packing plenty of flavor in its delicate personality

Joel Gott, Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Aromas of honeydew melon, peaches and lychee with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and notes of ruby red grapefruit on the long, clean balanced finish.

Chardonnay, Trefethen, 2020

Aromas of pineapple, apple, and Meyer lemon are layered with orange peel and pear notes. It’s full-bodied, structured, and balanced with fresh acidity. Nuances of crème brûlée and vanilla lead to a smooth and lengthy finish.

Rose, Pomelo, 2021

Pomelo, California, 2021 12.71% ABV Fermented in stainless steel to retain the bright acidity and fresh fruit character of the grapes, this Rosé is crisp and inviting. It luxuriates in a lengthy fermentation, allowing juicy fruit aromas to emerge slowly. Aging a portion of the wine on its lees lends complexity and texture. The distinct scent of summer strawberries bursts from the glass, leading to a palate of juicy watermelon and raspberry flavors.

Pinot Noir, Rickshaw, 2019

Rickshaw, California, 13.9% ABV Bold yet delicate with rich black cherry notes, cola and a hint of vanilla and baking spices. A persistent core of juicy, ripe fruit is balanced by bright acidity.

Merlot/Sangiovese, Palladio, N.V.

50% Sangiovese and 50% Merlot, this wine is named for Italy’s iconic architect, Andrea Palladio and is a tribute to the rich beauty and balanced structure typified by the wines of Italy. Elegant on the palate, with hints of dark cherry and red fruits, soft, supple tannins and a long finish.

Syrah/Carignon, Red Belly, "Skylark", 2019

Mendocino County, 2019 46% Carignan, 36% Grenache, 19% Syrah spiced cherry, red currant, leather and pepper with herbaceous aromatics. Medium body.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Matchbook, 2019

Red Gravel, Dunnigan Hills, CA 2019 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Malbec, 8% Petit Verdot Mocha, blackberry and deep red fruit, supported by structured tannins.

BTL Domaine Carneros Brut, 2017

$52.00

Domaine Carneros, Carneros, Napa, 2017 Aromas of green apple, honey dew melon, pear, and lemon zest with a hint of toasted bread. On the palate, this wine displays notes of macadamia nut, baked apple, and shortbread that complements the notes from the nose. Blend: 53% Pinot Noir, 44% Chardonnay, and 3% Pinot Gris

BTL Brut Rose Nature, Val de Mer, Burgundy, France , NV

$49.00

The Val de Mer by Patrick Piuze Brut Nature Rosé is bright, lively, and very pink. Bright acidity and crisp. 100% Pinot Noir.

BTL Prosecco, Zardetto Brut, DOC NV

$47.00

This fresh, lively wine exhibits notions of orange rind, brioche, and honeyed grapefruit. Light-bodied, effervescent, and packing plenty of flavor in its delicate personality

BTL Vinho Verde, Broadbent, Portugal, NV

$34.00

Vinho Verde, Broadbent, Portugal, NV The freshly sliced apple fruitiness combined with citrus acidity give this fruity wine an attractive lively character. It is tangy, crisp and ready to drink. Blend: 50% Loureiro, 40% Trajadura, 10% Pedernã

BTL Grüner Veltliner, Weingut Stadt Krems, Kremstal, 2019

$38.00

Grüner Veltliner, Weingut Stadt Krems, Kremstal, 2019 ABV 12.5% Aromatic notes of crisp green apple, lime zest, freshly picked watercress, and radish race down the middle of the palate.

BTL Pinot Gris, Etude, Carneros 2019

$48.00

Guava, kiwi, feijoa, passion fruit, and lychee leap from the glass, supported by light apricot, Meyer lemon, and kaffir lime flavors and a chalky minerality.

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Dme. Crochet 2020

$55.00

An elegant Sancerre, with vibrant Sauvignon notes of grapefruit and lemon, good weight and a clean crisp finish.

BTL Domaine Drouhin Chablis 2020

$65.00

A dry and fruity wine, easy to drink. Its color is pale gold with greenish hues. Very fresh aromas reminiscent of citrus (lemon or grapefruit); small pleasant touches of fern or coriander are found as well. On the palate, dry and fruity, with mineral notes. This white strikes a nice balance between peach, apple and lemon fruit and light herb and earth accents. The vibrant structure keeps it defined and extends the finish.

BTL Chardonnay, Hendry Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2018

$60.00

On the nose, ripe nectarine, baked apple fruit, floral aromas, plus toast and spice from the Cadus oak barrels. Layers of tangy nectarine and golden apple flavor on the palate, interwoven with pineapple-y acid. Long finish, with a final flourish of green apple and apple peel.

BTL Rosé of Pinot Noir, Marin Water, Marin, 2021

$42.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Belden Barns 2019

$60.00

Belden Wines, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Mountain, 2019 Fruity nose of bing cherries, strawberries, and raspberries with warm spices. Medium plus in body with medium acidity. Dry on the palate cherries, oak, spices, chocolates, vegetables, bitter herbs and peppercorn. Spicy finish with soft tannins and tangy raspberries.

BTL Red Blend, Sean Thackrey, Old Vine, "Pleiades XXII", NV

$50.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Turnbull Napa, 2019

$78.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Turnbull, Napa Valley 14.8% 89% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Cabernet Franc, 4% Petit Verdot, 2% Merlot, 1% Malbec Notes of dusted blackberries, plum, and cherry lead to a back-drift of toast and fleeting tobacco. Supple creamy tannins.

BEER

Absolution Hefeweizen (DRAFT)

$8.00

Classic Bavarian style with soft wheat notes, subtle creamy banana on the nose, with a traditional hint of clove.

Ft Point, Kölsch (DRAFT)

$8.00

Fort Point Brewing, San Francisco, CA Munich and Vienna Malt, Saphir and Warrior Hops, Old school style. ABV: 4.6%, IBU: 17

HenHouse, Hazy (DRAFT)

$8.00

Absolution 405 (DRAFT)

$8.00

West Coast IPA 6.8% abv Low bitterness with huge hop flavor and aroma. Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Strata hops deliver a citrus delight.

Deschutes, Fresh Squeezed IPA (DRAFT)

$8.00

Deschutes Brewing, Bend, Oregon Savor every last drop of tropical refreshment with this juicy blend of citrusy hops balanced by a lively malt body. ABV: 6.4%. IBU: 60

Drakes, AmberEnglish Ale (DRAFT)

$8.00

Drakes Brewing, San Leandro, CA 5.9% ABV 28 IBU Expect flavors of toffee, caramel, and nutty undertones. A gentle sweetness from the yeast rounds out the experience.

Farmers, Valle, Mexican Lager (CAN)

$8.00

Farmers Brewing Co., Princeton, CA Clean crisp flavor made from rice, hops and water. ABV: 5.5% IBU: 15, 12 fl oz

North Coast, Scrimshaw, Pilsner (16oz CAN)

$8.00

North Coast Brewing Co. Fort Bragg, CA A Pilsner, crisp and refreshing with malted barley, hops, yeast & that's all. ABV: 4.5%, IBU: 22, 16 fl oz

Allagash White (BTL)

$8.00

Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine Belgian-style wheat beer with coriander and curaçao orange peel. ABV: 5.2%, IBU: 13, 12 fl oz

Almanac, Sunshine & Opportunity, Sour (16oz CAN)

$10.00

Sunshine & Opportunity Citrus Hibiscus Sour 5.8% - Sour Ale Aged In Oak Barrels With Mandarins, Meyer Lemons, Limonettes, Pomelos, Kumquats & Hibiscus.

Erdinger Non-Alcoholic (BTL)

$7.00

Erdinger Weißbräu, Erging, Bavaria, Germany Non-Alcoholic, white malted pilsner. 11.2 fl oz

Two Towns, Cosmic Crisp, Imperial Hard Cider (CAN)

$8.00

2 Towns Ciderhouse, Corvallis, OR Vibrant and stellar, crafted with cosmic crisp apples, bright, fruit forward, high acidity. ABV: 8%, 12.7 fl oz

June Shine, Paloma, Hard Kombucha (CAN)

$8.00

June Shine, San Diego, CA Paloma- Grapefruit, lime, green tea and jun kombucha ABV: 6%, 12 fl oz

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (BTL)

$6.00

Marin Kombucha, Non Alcoholic, (DRAFT)

$7.50

Pinot-Sage, Oak Barrel Aged, Marin Kombucha on Tap 14 oz.

Mexican Coke (BTL)

$4.50

12 fl oz

Diet Coke (BTL)

$4.50

12 fl oz

Sprecher Craft Root Beer (BTL)

$5.00

16 fl oz

Bubble Up Lemon-Lime (BTL)

$4.50

12 fl oz

Saranac Hand-crafted Shirley Temple (BTL)

$4.50

12 fl oz

Ginger Beer (BTL)

$4.50

12 fl oz

House-made Iced Tea

$4.00

Black Tea

Kientz Original House-made Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

50% Black Tea and 50% House-made Lemonade.

Juice Shop Tonic

$7.50

100% Organic Local Tonics 12 oz.

Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice, 10 oz btl

Milk

$3.00

8 fl oz

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

8 fl oz

Cup of Hot Water

Watermelon cooler( non alcohol)

$8.00Out of stock

Refill - Iced Tea

Refill - Arnold Palmer

ST. ANSELM Mixers

St. Anselm Kindergarten Mixer (10/15 6pm)

$25.00

One share of the stationed appetizers provided for the mixer on your selected date. Please be sure to select the proper date for your order. We recommend a 20% tip which is shared with the entire staff.

St. Anselm 2nd Grade Mixer (10/20 6:00pm)

$30.00

One share of the stationed heavy appetizers provided for the mixer on your selected date. Please be sure to select the proper date for your order. We recommend a 20% tip which is shared with the entire staff.

MARK DAY SCHOOL MIXERS

Mark Day 1st Grade Parents 10/27 6 pm

$25.00

One share of the stationed appetizers provided for the mixer on your selected date. Please be sure to select the proper date for your order. We recommend a 20% tip which is shared with the entire staff.

Thanksgiving Day Pickup (11 AM - 1 PM)

Brown sugar and lemon brined and ready for you to roast at home

TG READY TO ROAST Whole Organic Turkey (8-10 lbs)

$95.00

Brown sugar and lemon brined and ready for you to roast at home

TG Spit-Roasted Whole Organic Diestel Turkey (8-10 lbs)

$137.00

Brown sugar and lemon brined, seasoned with basil, rosemary and garlic then roasted on our wood fired rotisserie

TG Sm. Mashed Potatoes (serves 2-3)

$20.00

Organic Straus Cream, butter, garlic *vegetarian, GF

TG Lg. Mashed Potatoes (serves 4-6)

$38.00

Organic Straus Cream, butter, garlic *vegetarian, GF

TG Sm. Turkey Gravy (16 oz)

$17.00

onion, garlic, rosemary

TG Lg. Turkey Gravy (32 oz)

$32.00

onion, garlic, rosemary

TG Sm. Mushroom Stuffing (serves 2-3)

$22.00

carrot, onion, celery

TG Lg. Mushroom Stuffing (serves 4-6)

$42.00

carrot, onion, celery

TG Sm. Shallot-Cranberry Sauce (16 oz)

$14.00

orange peel, sherry vinegar vegetarian, GF

TG Lg. Shallot-Cranberry Sauce (32 oz)

$27.00

orange peel, sherry vinegar vegetarian, GF

TG Sm. Butternut Squash Soup (16 oz.)

$17.00

Toasted pumpkin seeds, leek, garlic, organic Straus cream *vegetarian, GF

TG Lg. Butternut Squash Soup (32 oz.)

$29.00

Toasted pumpkin seeds, leek, garlic, organic Straus cream *vegetarian, GF

TG Sm. Organic Kale Salad (serves 3-4)

$28.00

grilled delicata squash, ricotta salata, persimmon, toasted almond, shaved radish, lemon vinaigrette vegetarian, GF

TG Lg. Organic Kale Salad (serves 4-6)

$49.00

grilled delicata squash, ricotta salata, persimmon, toasted almond, shaved radish, lemon vinaigrette vegetarian, GF

TG Sm. Brussels Sprouts (serves 2-3)

$22.00

Calabrian chiles, pickled golden raisin, garlic, caper *vegan, GF

TG Lg. Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6 )

$39.00

Calabrian chiles, pickled golden raisin, garlic, caper *vegan, GF

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

NOW OPEN FOR LUNCH AND DINNER TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. CLOSED MONDAYS. WE CELEBRATE THE BOUNTY OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, THE CRAFT OF LIVE-FIRE COOKING AND THE SPIRIT OF WARM HOSPITALITY.

Website

Location

625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo, CA 94960

Directions

Gallery
Kientz Hall image
BG pic
Kientz Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comforts
orange starNo Reviews
335 San Anselmo Ave San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Madcap - San Anselmo
orange star4.6 • 486
198 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
The Lodge
orange star4.5 • 43
1573 Sir Francis Drake Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Julie's Hummus Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1026 Court Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
901 B St San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
The Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
724 B St San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Anselmo

Pizzalina
orange star4.7 • 1,608
914 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Marinitas - 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,498
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Madcap - San Anselmo
orange star4.6 • 486
198 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
orange star4.6 • 485
638 San Anselmo Ave San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Marin Coffee Roasters - San Anselmo
orange star4.3 • 164
546 San Anselmo Ave. San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
The Hub - San Anselmo
orange star4.4 • 135
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Anselmo
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston