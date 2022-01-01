Belvedere Tiburon restaurants you'll love
Caffe Acri
1 Main St, Tiburon
|Popular items
|Chai
David Rio tiger chai powder with steamed choice of milk. flavors of cinnamon and black tea. sweeter rather than spicy
|Proscuitto Panini
|$12.00
Italian Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes & basil pesto on a focaccette
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.00
1.- Spinach (Organic farm eggs, cheese & sauteed spinach.
2.- Sausage (Organic farm eggs, cheese & sausage.
PIZZA
Waypoint Pizza
15 Main Street, Tiburon
|Popular items
|S - Gourmet Sausage
|$20.95
mushrooms, Italian sausage, green peppers, olives, white onion, mozzarella, and herbs and spices
|Walk the Flank
|$16.95
flank steak, garlic shallot, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, romaine lettuce, and creamy garlic dressing
|L - Gourmet Sausage
|$28.95
mushrooms, Italian sausage, green peppers, olives, white onion, mozzarella, and herbs and spices
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sam's Anchor Cafe
27 Main St, Belvedere Tiburon
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered fish tacos, cabbage, cayenne crema
|Sam's Burger
|$18.00
Stemple creek ranch beef, fontal cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, secret sauce, fries
|Fish & Chips
|$21.00
beer battered fish, fries, tartar, coleslaw
Flybird - Tiburon
1 Blackfield Drive, Tiburon
|Popular items
|Greek Isles
|$12.00
Flybird lettuce, toybox tomatoes, red onion, crispy eggplant, olives, feta, and creamy greek dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
|Jalisco Chopped
|$12.00
Flybird lettuce, avocado, radish, black beans, corn, pepitas, cotija, lime green goddess dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
|Fries
|$4.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce