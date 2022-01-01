- Home
Petite Left Bank
No reviews yet
1696 TIBURON BLVD
TIBURON, CA 94920
Order Again
Appetizers
Onion Soup
$12.00
Escargot
$15.00
Pernod garlic butter
Shrimp Cocktail
$24.00
Emmenthal
1/2 Dzn Oyster
$24.00
half dozen raw market selection
Dozen Oyster
$45.00
Grand Vefour Baked Oysters
$26.00
Breton Baked Oysters
$26.00Out of stock
Salade Verte
$13.00
butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette
Salade Lyonnaise
$16.00
frisée, lardons, poached egg
Nicoise Salade
$24.00
seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives
Smoked Salmon Tarte
$23.00
Tarte Flambee
$20.00
Foie Gras Torchon
$25.00
Chicken Liver Mousse
$15.00Out of stock
Tin of Sardines
$21.00
Pain et Beurre
$3.00
assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt
Avec Frites
Burgers
Classic Entrees
Sides
Dessert
BRUNCH
Kid's Menu
Specialty Cocktails
Wine
Poema, Cava, Brut, Spain NV
$12.00
Pierre Sparr, Cremant Rose, FRA NV
$15.00
Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut, "Cuvee Gastronomie Reserve," Champagne, FRA NV
$23.00
Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020
$22.00
Domaine Laroche, "Mas la Chevaliere", Pays d'Oc, Languedoc, FRA 2018
$15.00
Wente, Chardonnay, Riva Ranch, CA
$13.00
French Blue, Rose, Bordeaux, FRA 2021
$14.00
Banshee, Rose, CA 2019
$13.00
Gerard Bertrand, "Domaine de l'Aigle", Haute Vallee de l'Aude, Languedoc, FRA 2021
$19.00Out of stock
Au Bon Climat, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA 2019
$14.00
Chateau Greysac, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2018
$20.00
Delas Cote Rhone
$15.00Out of stock
Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA 2019
$15.00
Pierre Sparr, Cremant Rose, Alsace, FRA NV
$90.00
Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut, "Cuvee Gastronomie Reserve", Champagne, FRA NV
$138.00
Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020
$88.00
Domaine Laroche, "Mas la Chevaliere", Pays d'Oc, Languedoc, FRA 2018
$60.00
French Blue, Rose, Bordeaux, FRA 2021
$56.00
Gerard Bertrand, "Domaine de l'Aigle", Haute Vallee de l'Aude, Languedoc, FRA 2021
$76.00
Chateau Greysac, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2018
$80.00
Stack House, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 2018
$108.00
Corkage
$25.00
Bottle Beringer, Reserve, Knights Valley, Ca 18
$108.00
Henriot, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, Champagne, FRA NV
$165.00
Ayala, Brut, "Majeur", Champagne, FRA NV
$135.00
Charles de Cazanove, Brut, Premier Cru, Champagne, FRA NV
$115.00
Lallier, Brut, "R", Champagne, FRA, .018
$165.00
Legras & Haas, Brut Rose, Champagne, FRA NV
$175.00
Billaud-Simon, Chablis, Burgundy, FRA 2018
$110.00
Domaine Vocoret & Fils, Chablis, Burgundy, FRA 2020
$85.00
Louis Latour, Chassagne-Montrachet, Burgundy, FRA 2019
$250.00
Neyers, Chardonnay, "304", Sonoma County, CA 2020
$70.00
Flowers, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA 2021
$120.00
Frank Family Vineyards, Chardonnay, Carneros, CA 2020
$80.00
Pascal Jolivet, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020
$95.00Out of stock
Grieve Family Winery, Sauvignon Blanc, "Double Eagle", Napa Valley, CA 2019
$95.00
Famille Perrin, Cotes du Rhone, "Reserve", Rhone, FRA 2020
$48.00
Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, Alsace, FRA 2019
$52.00
Marc Bredif, Sur Lie, Muscadet Sevre et Maine, "Royal Oyster", Loire, FRA 2017
$55.00
Hugel, Riesling, "Classic", Alsace, FRA 2019
$64.00
Chateau Minuty, Rose, Cotes de Provence, "M", Provence, FRA 2020
$58.00
Domaines Ott, Rose, Bandol, "Chateau Romassan", Provence, FRA 2021
$125.00
Hampton Water, Rose, Languedoc, FRA 2020
$65.00
Louis Jadot, Pinot Noir, Bourgogne, Burgundy, FRA 2020
$58.00
Thomas Morey, Santenay, "Vieilles Vignes", Burgundy, FRA 2018
$85.00
Bouchard Pere & Fils, Monthelie, Burgundy, FRA 2018
$100.00
Joseph Faiveley, Chambolle-Musigny, Burgundy, FRA 2017
$250.00
Louis Latour, Volnay, Burgundy, FRA 2019
$250.00
Delmore, Pinot Noir, "Deer Ridge Trail Vineyard", Santa Cruz Mountains, CA 2021
$135.00
Delas, Cotes du Rhone, "Saint-Esprit", Rhone, FRA 2019
$40.00
Marc Bredif, Chinon, Loire, FRA 2019
$52.00
Chateau Les Trois Croix, Fronsac, Bordeaux, FRA 2016
$125.00
Chateau de Pez, St.-Estephe, Bordeaux, FRA 2018
$150.00
Chateau Blaignan, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2016
$62.00
Chateau Gloria, St.-Julien, Bordeaux, FRA 2018
$200.00
Chateau Tournefeuille, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux, FRA 2019
$85.00
Rodney Strong, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Certified Sustainable, CA 2018
$80.00
Black Stallion, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 2019
$85.00
Penfolds, Cabernet Sauvignon, "Bin 704", Napa Valley, CA 2019
$100.00
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Red Blend, "Hands of Time", Napa Valley, CA 2018
$120.00
Pierre Sparr, Cremant Rose, FRA NV
$8.00
Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut, "Cuvee Gastronomie Reserve," Champagne, FRA NV
$12.00
Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020
$11.00
Domaine Laroche, "Mas la Chevlaiere", Pays d'Oc, Languedoc, FRA 2018
$8.00
Wente, Chardonnay, Riva Ranch, CA
$7.00
French Blue, Rose, Bordeaux, FRA 2021
$7.00
Banshee, Rose, CA 2019
$7.00
Gerard Bertrand, "Domaine de l'Aigle", Haute Vallee de l'Aude, Languedoc, FRA 2019
$10.00
Au Bon Climat, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA 2019
$7.00
Chateau Greysac, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2018
$10.00
Delas Cote Rhone
$7.50
Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA 2019
$8.00
Graham's, Tawny Port, Porto "10 Year Old", Douro, Portugal
$15.00
Graham's, Tawny Port, Porto, "20 Year Old", Douro, Portugal
$18.00
Sauternes
$12.00
Beer
Spirits
Bombay, Gin, London Dry, "Sapphire"
$15.00
Clock Tower, Gin
$15.00
Hendrick's, Gin
$17.00
Tanqueray
$15.00
Bombay, Gin, London, Dry, "Sapphire"
$13.00Out of stock
Clock Tower, Gin
$12.00
Hendrick's, Gin
$16.00
Grey Goose, Vodka
$17.00
Red Star, Vodka
$13.00
Skyy, Vodka
$15.00
Tito's, Vodka, "Handmade"
$15.00
Grey Goose, Vodka
$14.00
Red Star, Vodka
$10.00
Skyy, Vodka
$12.00
Tito's Vodka, "Handmade"
$12.00
Aperol, Aperitivo
$12.00
Lillet, Aperitif, Blanc
$12.00
Buffalo Trace, Straight Bourbon
$16.00
Maker's Mark, Straight Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Reserve, Straight Bourbon, "Distiller's Select"
$17.00
Bulleit, Straight Bourbon, "Frontier Whiskey"
$15.00
Blantons
$21.00
Eagle Rare
$18.00
Buffalo Trace, Straight Bourbon
$13.00
Maker's Mark, Straight Bourbon
$13.00
Woodford Reserve, Straight Bourbon, "Distiller's Select"
$14.00
Templeton, Whiskey, Rye, "The Good Stuff", 4 year, Iowa
$18.00
WhistlePig, Whiskey, Straight Rye, Canada, 10 year
$26.00
Templeton, Whiskey, Rye, "The Good Stuff", 4 year, Iowa
$15.00
WhistlePig, Whiskey, Straight Rye, Canada, 10 year
$26.00
Johnnie Walker, Scotch, Blended, "Black Label", 12 year
$16.00
The Macallan, Scotch, Single Malt, 12 year
$25.00
Johnnie Walker, Scotch, Blended, "Black Label", 12 year
$13.00
The Macallan, Scotch, Single Malt, 12 year
$20.00
Don Julio, Tequila, Reposado
$21.00
Herradura, Tequila, Anejo
$18.00
Patron, Tequila, Silver
$20.00
Tres Paraguas, Tequila, Blanco
$13.00
Herradura, Tequila, Silver
$13.00
Don Julio, Tequila, Reposado
$17.00
Herradura, Tequila, Anejo
$15.00
Patron, Tequila, Silver
$16.00
Tres Paraguas, Tequila
$10.00
Captain Morgan, Rum, Spiced
$13.00
Navigator, Rum, Silver
$13.00
Captain Morgan, Rum, Spiced
$10.00
Navigator, Rum, Silver
$10.00
Jacques Brandy
$10.00
Jacques, Bonet, Brandy
$13.00
St. George, Absinthe, "Verte"
$13.00
Crown Royal, Canadian Whiskey ,Canada
$13.00
Uncle Nearest Whiskey, "1884", Tennesse
$16.00
Westside Water, American Whiskey, Blended, Santa Cruz, California
$10.00
Crown Royal, Canadian Whiskey, Canada
$16.00
Uncle Nearest Whiskey, "1884", Tennesse
$20.00
Westside Water, American Whiskey, Blended, Santa Cruz, California
$13.00
Hennessy, Cognac, VS, Cognac, France
$13.00
Hennessy, Cognac, VSOP, Cognac, France
$23.00
Hennessy, Cognac, VS, Cognac, France
$16.00
Hennessy, Cognac, VSOP, Cognac, France
$28.00
Baileys, Liqueur, " Irish Cream", Ireland
$11.00
Campari, Bitter, Liqueur, Italy
$13.00
Chambord, Liqueur, Raspberry, France
$12.00
Chartreuse, Liqueur, "Green", France
$22.00
Cointreau, Liqueur, Orange, France
$12.00
Disaronno, Liqueur, Amaretto, Italy
$12.00
Fernet-Branca, Fernet, Italy
$12.00
Giffard, Liqueur, Cassis, "Noir de Bourgogne", France
$14.00
Grand Marnier, Liqueur, "Cordon Rouge", France
$12.00
Kahlua, Liqueur, Coffee, Mexico
$10.00
Pernod, Liqueur, Anise, France
$12.00
Pimm's, Liqueur, "No. 1 Cup", Great Britian
$10.00
Romana, Liqueur, Sambuca, Italy
$12.00
St. Germain, Liqueur, France
$16.00
Nonino, Amaro, "Quintessentia", Italy
$16.00
Soda
Club Soda
$4.00
Refill Club Soda
Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Refill Pepsi
Refill Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
$4.00
Refill Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Refill Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Sparkling Evian
$8.00
Orange Juice
$6.00
Still Evian
$8.00Out of stock
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Refill Shirley
Roy Rogers
$4.00
Refill Roy Rogers
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Coffee/Tea
Harney & Sons, Earl Grey, Tea
$5.00
Harney & Sons, Egyptian Chamomile, Tea
$5.00
Harney & Sons, English Breakfast, Tea
$5.00
Harney & Sons, Peppermint, Tea
$5.00
Harney & Sons, Organic Green, Tea
$5.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Espresso
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Cafe au Lait
$5.00
Coffee
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$4.00
Milk
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
NA/CBD+
TO-GO
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy delicious French food with friends and family. Our Chefs are hard at work to bring the freshest French fare to your table, including classics like Moules Frites, Beef Bourguignon, and our fan-favorite Roasted Half Chicken.
Location
1696 TIBURON BLVD, TIBURON, CA 94920
Gallery
