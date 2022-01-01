Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petite Left Bank

review star

No reviews yet

1696 TIBURON BLVD

TIBURON, CA 94920

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Onion Soup

$12.00

Escargot

$15.00

Pernod garlic butter

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Emmenthal

1/2 Dzn Oyster

$24.00

half dozen raw market selection

Dozen Oyster

$45.00

Grand Vefour Baked Oysters

$26.00

Breton Baked Oysters

$26.00Out of stock

Salade Verte

$13.00

butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette

Salade Lyonnaise

$16.00

frisée, lardons, poached egg

Nicoise Salade

$24.00

seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives

Smoked Salmon Tarte

$23.00

Tarte Flambee

$20.00

Foie Gras Torchon

$25.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$15.00Out of stock

Tin of Sardines

$21.00

Pain et Beurre

$3.00

assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt

Avec Frites

ROLL Lobster

$30.00

Steak

$32.00

skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce

Petite Filet

$36.00

FRITE Lobster

$45.00

Mariniere Moules

$26.00

Provencal Moules

$28.00

Burgers

American Burger

$16.00

Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots

Le Petite Burger

$18.00

fried onions

Le Grand Burger

$24.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, red onion

Classic Entrees

Half Roasted Chicken

$26.00

green garlic broccolini, jus de poulet, lemon, thyme

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes

Sole Grenobloise

$29.00

Panisse

$24.00

Sides

Sauvage Frites

$8.00

Garlic Frites

$8.00

Bernaise Frites

$8.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Pomme Puree

$8.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Pomme Frites

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, warm espresso, almonds

Beignets

$10.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, warm espresso, almonds

Crème Brûlée

$12.00

vanilla bean custard

Petite Brulee

$4.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

Francaise Omelette

$15.00

Americain Omelette

$18.00

Quiche`

$22.00

French Toast

$17.00

Lobster Benedict

$32.00

Croque Monsieur

$14.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Crispy Smoked Pork Belly

$9.00

Parisian Ham Steak

$8.00

Country Potatoes

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Croquettes De Poulet

$7.00Out of stock

Saumon

$8.00Out of stock

"Z" Petit Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Le Hot Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Croque Monsieur Américain

$7.00Out of stock

"Z" Petit Cheese Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Conspirateur

$18.00

French 75

$15.00

Jus De Pimm

$17.00

Kir

$12.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

LB Bee's Knees

$15.00

Man of the Woods

$17.00

Miel Sauvage

$16.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Soleil

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Blushing Mimosa

$15.00

Wine

Poema, Cava, Brut, Spain NV

$12.00

Pierre Sparr, Cremant Rose, FRA NV

$15.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut, "Cuvee Gastronomie Reserve," Champagne, FRA NV

$23.00

Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020

$22.00

Domaine Laroche, "Mas la Chevaliere", Pays d'Oc, Languedoc, FRA 2018

$15.00

Wente, Chardonnay, Riva Ranch, CA

$13.00

French Blue, Rose, Bordeaux, FRA 2021

$14.00

Banshee, Rose, CA 2019

$13.00

Gerard Bertrand, "Domaine de l'Aigle", Haute Vallee de l'Aude, Languedoc, FRA 2021

$19.00Out of stock

Au Bon Climat, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA 2019

$14.00

Chateau Greysac, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2018

$20.00

Delas Cote Rhone

$15.00Out of stock

Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA 2019

$15.00

Pierre Sparr, Cremant Rose, Alsace, FRA NV

$90.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut, "Cuvee Gastronomie Reserve", Champagne, FRA NV

$138.00

Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020

$88.00

Domaine Laroche, "Mas la Chevaliere", Pays d'Oc, Languedoc, FRA 2018

$60.00

French Blue, Rose, Bordeaux, FRA 2021

$56.00

Gerard Bertrand, "Domaine de l'Aigle", Haute Vallee de l'Aude, Languedoc, FRA 2021

$76.00

Chateau Greysac, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2018

$80.00

Stack House, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 2018

$108.00

Corkage

$25.00

Bottle Beringer, Reserve, Knights Valley, Ca 18

$108.00

Henriot, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, Champagne, FRA NV

$165.00

Ayala, Brut, "Majeur", Champagne, FRA NV

$135.00

Charles de Cazanove, Brut, Premier Cru, Champagne, FRA NV

$115.00

Lallier, Brut, "R", Champagne, FRA, .018

$165.00

Legras & Haas, Brut Rose, Champagne, FRA NV

$175.00

Billaud-Simon, Chablis, Burgundy, FRA 2018

$110.00

Domaine Vocoret & Fils, Chablis, Burgundy, FRA 2020

$85.00

Louis Latour, Chassagne-Montrachet, Burgundy, FRA 2019

$250.00

Neyers, Chardonnay, "304", Sonoma County, CA 2020

$70.00

Flowers, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA 2021

$120.00

Frank Family Vineyards, Chardonnay, Carneros, CA 2020

$80.00

Pascal Jolivet, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020

$95.00Out of stock

Grieve Family Winery, Sauvignon Blanc, "Double Eagle", Napa Valley, CA 2019

$95.00

Famille Perrin, Cotes du Rhone, "Reserve", Rhone, FRA 2020

$48.00

Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, Alsace, FRA 2019

$52.00

Marc Bredif, Sur Lie, Muscadet Sevre et Maine, "Royal Oyster", Loire, FRA 2017

$55.00

Hugel, Riesling, "Classic", Alsace, FRA 2019

$64.00

Chateau Minuty, Rose, Cotes de Provence, "M", Provence, FRA 2020

$58.00

Domaines Ott, Rose, Bandol, "Chateau Romassan", Provence, FRA 2021

$125.00

Hampton Water, Rose, Languedoc, FRA 2020

$65.00

Louis Jadot, Pinot Noir, Bourgogne, Burgundy, FRA 2020

$58.00

Thomas Morey, Santenay, "Vieilles Vignes", Burgundy, FRA 2018

$85.00

Bouchard Pere & Fils, Monthelie, Burgundy, FRA 2018

$100.00

Joseph Faiveley, Chambolle-Musigny, Burgundy, FRA 2017

$250.00

Louis Latour, Volnay, Burgundy, FRA 2019

$250.00

Delmore, Pinot Noir, "Deer Ridge Trail Vineyard", Santa Cruz Mountains, CA 2021

$135.00

Delas, Cotes du Rhone, "Saint-Esprit", Rhone, FRA 2019

$40.00

Marc Bredif, Chinon, Loire, FRA 2019

$52.00

Chateau Les Trois Croix, Fronsac, Bordeaux, FRA 2016

$125.00

Chateau de Pez, St.-Estephe, Bordeaux, FRA 2018

$150.00

Chateau Blaignan, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2016

$62.00

Chateau Gloria, St.-Julien, Bordeaux, FRA 2018

$200.00

Chateau Tournefeuille, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux, FRA 2019

$85.00

Rodney Strong, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Certified Sustainable, CA 2018

$80.00

Black Stallion, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 2019

$85.00

Penfolds, Cabernet Sauvignon, "Bin 704", Napa Valley, CA 2019

$100.00

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Red Blend, "Hands of Time", Napa Valley, CA 2018

$120.00

Pierre Sparr, Cremant Rose, FRA NV

$8.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut, "Cuvee Gastronomie Reserve," Champagne, FRA NV

$12.00

Jacques Dumont, Sancerre, Loire, FRA 2020

$11.00

Domaine Laroche, "Mas la Chevlaiere", Pays d'Oc, Languedoc, FRA 2018

$8.00

Wente, Chardonnay, Riva Ranch, CA

$7.00

French Blue, Rose, Bordeaux, FRA 2021

$7.00

Banshee, Rose, CA 2019

$7.00

Gerard Bertrand, "Domaine de l'Aigle", Haute Vallee de l'Aude, Languedoc, FRA 2019

$10.00

Au Bon Climat, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA 2019

$7.00

Chateau Greysac, Medoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, FRA 2018

$10.00

Delas Cote Rhone

$7.50

Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA 2019

$8.00

Graham's, Tawny Port, Porto "10 Year Old", Douro, Portugal

$15.00

Graham's, Tawny Port, Porto, "20 Year Old", Douro, Portugal

$18.00

Sauternes

$12.00

Beer

Anchor Steam

$9.00

Guinness, Extra Stout

$9.00

La Chouffe

$15.00

Hieneken 0.0

$9.00

Urquell Pilsner, Czech Republice

$10.00

Chimay

$15.00Out of stock

Kronenbourg 1664

$10.00Out of stock

Spirits

Bombay, Gin, London Dry, "Sapphire"

$15.00

Clock Tower, Gin

$15.00

Hendrick's, Gin

$17.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Bombay, Gin, London, Dry, "Sapphire"

$13.00Out of stock

Clock Tower, Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's, Gin

$16.00

Grey Goose, Vodka

$17.00

Red Star, Vodka

$13.00

Skyy, Vodka

$15.00

Tito's, Vodka, "Handmade"

$15.00

Grey Goose, Vodka

$14.00

Red Star, Vodka

$10.00

Skyy, Vodka

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, "Handmade"

$12.00

Aperol, Aperitivo

$12.00

Lillet, Aperitif, Blanc

$12.00

Buffalo Trace, Straight Bourbon

$16.00

Maker's Mark, Straight Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Reserve, Straight Bourbon, "Distiller's Select"

$17.00

Bulleit, Straight Bourbon, "Frontier Whiskey"

$15.00

Blantons

$21.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Buffalo Trace, Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark, Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve, Straight Bourbon, "Distiller's Select"

$14.00

Templeton, Whiskey, Rye, "The Good Stuff", 4 year, Iowa

$18.00

WhistlePig, Whiskey, Straight Rye, Canada, 10 year

$26.00

Templeton, Whiskey, Rye, "The Good Stuff", 4 year, Iowa

$15.00

WhistlePig, Whiskey, Straight Rye, Canada, 10 year

$26.00

Johnnie Walker, Scotch, Blended, "Black Label", 12 year

$16.00

The Macallan, Scotch, Single Malt, 12 year

$25.00

Johnnie Walker, Scotch, Blended, "Black Label", 12 year

$13.00

The Macallan, Scotch, Single Malt, 12 year

$20.00

Don Julio, Tequila, Reposado

$21.00

Herradura, Tequila, Anejo

$18.00

Patron, Tequila, Silver

$20.00

Tres Paraguas, Tequila, Blanco

$13.00

Herradura, Tequila, Silver

$13.00

Don Julio, Tequila, Reposado

$17.00

Herradura, Tequila, Anejo

$15.00

Patron, Tequila, Silver

$16.00

Tres Paraguas, Tequila

$10.00

Captain Morgan, Rum, Spiced

$13.00

Navigator, Rum, Silver

$13.00

Captain Morgan, Rum, Spiced

$10.00

Navigator, Rum, Silver

$10.00

Jacques Brandy

$10.00

Jacques, Bonet, Brandy

$13.00

St. George, Absinthe, "Verte"

$13.00

Crown Royal, Canadian Whiskey ,Canada

$13.00

Uncle Nearest Whiskey, "1884", Tennesse

$16.00

Westside Water, American Whiskey, Blended, Santa Cruz, California

$10.00

Crown Royal, Canadian Whiskey, Canada

$16.00

Uncle Nearest Whiskey, "1884", Tennesse

$20.00

Westside Water, American Whiskey, Blended, Santa Cruz, California

$13.00

Hennessy, Cognac, VS, Cognac, France

$13.00

Hennessy, Cognac, VSOP, Cognac, France

$23.00

Hennessy, Cognac, VS, Cognac, France

$16.00

Hennessy, Cognac, VSOP, Cognac, France

$28.00

Baileys, Liqueur, " Irish Cream", Ireland

$11.00

Campari, Bitter, Liqueur, Italy

$13.00

Chambord, Liqueur, Raspberry, France

$12.00

Chartreuse, Liqueur, "Green", France

$22.00

Cointreau, Liqueur, Orange, France

$12.00

Disaronno, Liqueur, Amaretto, Italy

$12.00

Fernet-Branca, Fernet, Italy

$12.00

Giffard, Liqueur, Cassis, "Noir de Bourgogne", France

$14.00

Grand Marnier, Liqueur, "Cordon Rouge", France

$12.00

Kahlua, Liqueur, Coffee, Mexico

$10.00

Pernod, Liqueur, Anise, France

$12.00

Pimm's, Liqueur, "No. 1 Cup", Great Britian

$10.00

Romana, Liqueur, Sambuca, Italy

$12.00

St. Germain, Liqueur, France

$16.00

Nonino, Amaro, "Quintessentia", Italy

$16.00

Soda

Club Soda

$4.00

Refill Club Soda

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Refill Pepsi

Refill Diet Pepsi

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Refill Sierra Mist

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Refill Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sparkling Evian

$8.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Still Evian

$8.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Refill Shirley

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Refill Roy Rogers

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Harney & Sons, Earl Grey, Tea

$5.00

Harney & Sons, Egyptian Chamomile, Tea

$5.00

Harney & Sons, English Breakfast, Tea

$5.00

Harney & Sons, Peppermint, Tea

$5.00

Harney & Sons, Organic Green, Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

NA/CBD+

Blackberry CBD

$9.00

Blood Orange CBD

$9.00

Meyer Lemon CBD

$9.00Out of stock

Raspberry CBD

$9.00

Not So Prickly Margarita

$13.00

Road to Nowhere

$13.00

T Sans G

$13.00

Refreshing

$8.00

Herbaceous

$8.00

Tropical

$8.00

Bloody Mary Jane

$13.00

Lemonade

$5.00

TO-GO

Onion Soup

$12.00

Escargot

$15.00

Pernod garlic butter

Breton Baked Oysters

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Emmenthal

1/2 Dzn Oyster

$24.00

half dozen raw market selection

Dozen Oyster

$45.00

Grand Vefour Baked Oysters

$26.00

PRE-ORDER/PICNIC PACKS

Onion Soup

$12.00

Escargot

$15.00

Pernod garlic butter

Breton Baked Oysters

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Emmenthal

1/2 Dzn Oyster

$24.00

half dozen raw market selection

Dozen Oyster

$45.00

Grand Vefour Baked Oysters

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious French food with friends and family. Our Chefs are hard at work to bring the freshest French fare to your table, including classics like Moules Frites, Beef Bourguignon, and our fan-favorite Roasted Half Chicken.

Website

Location

1696 TIBURON BLVD, TIBURON, CA 94920

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caffe Acri - The Corner
orange starNo Reviews
1 Main St Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Tiburon Tavern - N/A
orange starNo Reviews
1651 Tiburon Boulevard Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Waypoint Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,929
15 Main Street Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Sam's Anchor Cafe
orange star4.1 • 3,093
27 Main St Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Osteria Divino
orange starNo Reviews
37 Caledonia St Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ran
orange star4.3 • 2,514
107 Caledonia St Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in TIBURON

Sam's Anchor Cafe
orange star4.1 • 3,093
27 Main St Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Waypoint Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,929
15 Main Street Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near TIBURON
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston