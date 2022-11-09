Tiburon Tavern N/A

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Kids Sliders
Pumpkin Ravioli
Salmon Salad

Breakfast

All American

$20.00

Breakfast Parfait

$16.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$20.00

Cereal

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$22.00

Croissant

$7.00

Huevos Rancheros

$20.00

Irish Oatmeal

$12.00

Lobster Hash

$28.00

Veggie Omelette

$23.00

Seasonal Fruit

$14.00

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

Tavern Eggs Benedict

$25.00

Sausage and Brie Omelette

$25.00

Breakfast Bagel

$20.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Link Sausage

$8.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Side Two Eggs

$8.00

Side One egg

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Toast Side

Side Rye Toast

$4.00

Side White Toast

$4.00

Side Wheat Toast

$4.00

Side *Gluten Free* Toast

$6.00

Side Sourdough

$4.00

Side *Gluten Free* Toast

$6.00

Side Wheat Toast

$4.00

Side English Muffin

$5.00

Side White Toast

$4.00

Side Rye Toast

$4.00

Side Bagel

$5.00

Side Tortilla

$4.00

Starters

Soup

$12.00

Cold Soup

$12.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Hamachi Tartar

$21.00

Calamari

$19.00

Crabcakes

$18.00

Chicken Satay

$16.00

Aguachiles

$20.00

Salads

Arugula salad

$20.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$26.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$16.00

Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Salmon Salad

$29.00

Mains

Benedict

$25.00

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Clubhouse Sandwich

$20.00

Huevos Rancheros

$20.00

Omelete

$23.00

Pancakes

$20.00

Reuben Sandwich

$20.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$24.00

Seafood Fettucini

$34.00

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

Steak Tacos

$26.00

Tavern Burger

$24.00

Tuna Sandwich

$22.00

Cubano Sandwich

$22.00

Sides

Side of Avocado

$5.00

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Tomato

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$11.00

Prawns

$17.00

Salmon

$18.00

Starters

Aguachile

$20.00

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Calamari

$19.00

Charcutterie Platter

$28.00

Chicken Skewers

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Chips and Guac

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Hamachi Tartare

$21.00

Hawaiin Pinsa

$26.00

Margherita Pinsa

$22.00

Pear and Gorgonzola Pinsa

$28.00

Prosciutto and Figs

$22.00

Seasonal Soup

$12.00

Seasonal soup

$12.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$20.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$26.00

Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Baby Spinach

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Dinner Mains

Duck Bolognese

$30.00

Fish And Chips

$25.00

Grilled Ribeye

$44.00

Grilled Salmon

$33.00

Halibut

$35.00

Lobster Risotto

$36.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$34.00

Tavern Burger

$24.00

Tavern Fajitas

$32.00

Torteloni

$29.00

Sides

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Marble Potatoes

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Carrots

$9.00

Swiss Chard

$9.00

Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Bread

$4.00

Chicken

$11.00

Prawns

$17.00

Salmon

$15.00

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Dessert

Affogato

$12.00

Cold Brew Affogato

$14.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Gelato

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$11.00

Pistachio Creme Brulee

$11.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Kids Cheese Pinsa

$18.00

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Kids Sliders

$14.00

Water

LG Still

$8.00

SM Sparkling

$5.00

LG Spakling

$8.00

SM Sparkling

$5.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Coffee

Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.50

Americano

$4.50

Macchiato

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Brew/Nitro Small

$8.00

Cold Brew/Nitro Large

$11.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apricot Bourbon Sour

$14.00

Baby Grand Cadillac

$14.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$14.00

Barrel Aged Negroni

$14.00

Butterscotch Mudslide

$14.00

Captain Hook

$14.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$12.00

East West Julep

$15.00

Elderflower Martini

$13.00

Empress 75

$14.00

Frozen Mango Margarit

$14.00

Goose Autumn Wind

$14.00

Gray Whale Bramble

$14.00

Kentucky Buck

$13.00

Man O' War

$13.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Oaxacan Killer Bee

$14.00

Peach Old Fashioned

$13.00

Perfect Margarita

$15.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Spicy Bloody

$14.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$13.00

Texas Mule

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Traditional Paloma

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Raymos Fizz

$15.00

Gin Fizz

$15.00

Brunch Mimosa

$12.00

Brunch Mimosa Bottle

$44.00

Coffee Drinks Alcoholic

Baileys Coffee

$14.00

Cold Brew Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Keoke Coffee

$16.00

Mexican Coffee

$14.00

Cocktail Promo

Caramel Apple Sangria

$10.00

Snickertini

$12.00

Pinot Noir BTL

Banshee '19 Pinot Noir

$56.00

Belle Glos '19 Pinot Noir

$100.00

Bravium '20 Pinot Noir

$48.00

Davis Bynum '17 Pinot Noir

$78.00

Dumol '19 Pinot Noir

$150.00

Etude '18 Pinot Noir

$78.00

King Estate '17 Pinot Noir

$82.00

Martin Ray '20 Pinot Noir

$52.00

Merry Edwards '18 Pinot Noir

$138.00

Resonance '19 Pinot Noir

$68.00

Saintsbury '18 (375ml) Pinot Noir

$38.00

Seaglass '19 Pinot Noir

$36.00

Siduri '18 Pinot Noir

$88.00

Corkage

$25.00

Red Wine GL

Martin Ray PN

$14.00

Etude PN

$20.00

Robert Hall Cab

$14.00

Beringer Cab

$18.00

Grgich Hills

$25.00

Quest Red Blend

$13.00

Seghesio Zin

$14.00

"Diciotto" Aglianico

$15.00

Rose BTL

A to Z

$44.00

Minuty

$56.00

Mateus

$38.00

Corkage

$25.00

Rose GL

Minuty

$15.00

Sparkling Wine BTL

Bisol Prosecco

$44.00

Torresella Prosecco Rose

$44.00

Piper Sonoma Brut

$48.00

Piper Sonoma Rose

$48.00

Moet Chandon 187ml

$20.00

Nicolas Feuillette 187ml

$25.00

Schramsberg "Mirabelle" Rose

$68.00

Domaine Carneros Rose

$70.00

Schramsberg '18

$78.00

Schramsberg '18 375ml

$44.00

Piper Heidsieck 1785

$80.00

Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee

$85.00

Legras et Haas

$175.00

Henriot

$200.00

Dom Perignon

$375.00

Corkage

$25.00

Sparkling Wine GL

Bisol Prosecco

$12.00

Piper Sonoma Brut

$13.00

Piper Sonoma Rose

$13.00

Schramsberg rose

$18.00

White Wine BTL

Hess Shirt Tail Chard

$44.00

Sonoma Cutre Chard

$52.00

Stags Leap Chard

$60.00

Lincourt Chard

$58.00

Chalk Hill Chard

$60.00

Patz & Hall Chard

$85.00

Cakebread '20 Chard

$88.00

Cakebread '19 Chard 375ml

$48.00

Hartford Court Chard

$92.00

Chateau Montelena Chard

$98.00

Dumol Chard

$105.00

Merry Edwards Chard

$138.00

Joel Gott SB

$44.00

Five Daughters SB

$48.00

Groth SB

$52.00

Stags Leap SB

$48.00

Trinchero SB

$48.00

Round Pond '20 SB

$50.00

Round Pond '20 SB 375ml

$27.00

Robert Mondavi SB

$58.00

Merry Edwards SB

$88.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$44.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Corkage

$25.00

White Wine GL

Hess Shirt Tail Chard

$12.00

Sonoma Cutre Chard

$14.00

Stags Leap Chard

$16.00

Joel Gott SB

$12.00

Stags Leap SB

$15.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Cabernet and Blends BTL

Robert Hall Cabernet "19

$52.00

Beringer "Knights Valley" Cabernet

$68.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet

$96.00

Stags Leap '17 (375ml) Cabernet

$65.00

Educated Guess '18 Cabernet

$75.00

Daou Reserve '19 Cabernet

$78.00

Stags Leap "The Investor" Blend

$80.00

Roth '18 Cabernet

$82.00

Arrowwood '17 Cabernet

$85.00

Hess "Lion Tamer" '18 Cabernet

$90.00

BV "Tapestry" '16 Bordeaux Blend

$95.00

Five Daughters '17 Cabernet

$98.00

Sequoia Grove '18 Cabernet

$100.00

The Prisoner '19 Red Blend

$125.00

Chateau Montelena '18 Cabernet

$150.00

Caymus '19 Cabernet

$195.00

Merryvale "Profile" '15 Red Blend

$295.00

Groth Reserve '17 Cabernet

$310.00

Continuum '18 Cabernet

$450.00

Corkage

$25.00

Other Reds BTL

Masi Campofiorini Rosso '17

$38.00

Quest Proprietary Red '19

$48.00

Seghesio Zinfandel '20

$52.00

Starcrest Syrah '17

$58.00

"Diciotto" Aglianico '19

$56.00

Santa Margherita Chianti '18

$56.00

Linquist Syrah '18

$48.00

Corkage

$25.00

Sherry

Dios Baco Amontillado

$8.00

Dios Baco Oloroso

$8.00

Dios Baco 30yr Oloroso

$16.00

Dios Baco Pedro Ximenez

$8.00

Port

Sandeman LBV '14

$8.00

Sandeman Tawny 10yr

$10.00

Sandeman Tawny 20yr

$16.00

Sandeman Tawny 30yr

$33.00

Sandeman Tawny 40yr BTL

$325.00

Sandeman Vintage '18

$280.00

Silver Package

Mixed Green Salad

Chicken Marsala

Primavera Risotto

Cheesecake

Per Person Charge

$56.00

Banquet Soup

Banquet Chocolate Cake

Banquet Vegan Quinoa Salad

Banquet Vegan Fruit Plate

Banquet Tri Tip

Gold Package

Banquet Soup

Caesar

Banquet Mushroom Fettuccini

Vegetable Risotto

Salmon

Short Rib

Brulee Cheresecake

Per Person charge

$68.00

Tavern Fajitas

Banquet Salmon Salad

Banquet 2 Tacos

Banquet Chix Sand

Banquet Organic Green Salad

Banquet Per Person Charge

$46.00

Buffet Packages

Luncheon Buffet Per Person

$36.00

California Buffet Per Person

$45.00

Del Mar Buffet Per Person

$80.00

Fiesta Buffet Per Person

$49.00

Napoli Buffet Per Person

$73.00

Bar Package

Tiburon 1st Hour per Person

$35.00

Tiburon Additional Hours Per Person

$25.00

Paradise 1st hour Per Person

$44.00

Paradise Additional Hours Per Person

$34.00

Vino 1st hour Per Person

$24.00

Vino Additional Hours Per Person

$14.00

Fresco 1st Hour Per Person

$12.00

Fresco Additional Per Person

$6.00

Brunch Limited Menu

Brunch Prix Fixe Per Person

$28.00

GOLD PRIX FIXE

$32.00

Bio Marin

Organic Mixed Greens

Pumpkin Raviolis

Halibut

14 oz Pork Chop

Rib Eye Steak

Platinum Per Person

$80.00

Mocktails

Virgin Piña Colada

$11.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Virgin Mojito

$11.00

Virgin Mango Margarita

$11.00

Virgin Cucumber Lemonade

$11.00

Virgin Spicy Bloody Mary

$11.00

Food

Nachos

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Cheese Pinsa

$18.00

Churros

$6.00

Drinks

Witches Brew

$12.00

Black Widow

$12.00

Werewolf

$12.00

La Llorona

$11.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1651 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon, CA 94920

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

