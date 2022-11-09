- Home
Tiburon Tavern N/A
No reviews yet
1651 Tiburon Boulevard
Tiburon, CA 94920
Popular Items
Breakfast
All American
$20.00
Breakfast Parfait
$16.00
Buttermilk Pancakes
$20.00
Cereal
$5.00
Corned Beef Hash
$22.00
Croissant
$7.00
Huevos Rancheros
$20.00
Irish Oatmeal
$12.00
Lobster Hash
$28.00
Veggie Omelette
$23.00
Seasonal Fruit
$14.00
Steak and Eggs
$28.00
Tavern Eggs Benedict
$25.00
Sausage and Brie Omelette
$25.00
Breakfast Bagel
$20.00
Breakfast Sides
Toast Side
Starters
Salads
Mains
Sides
Starters
Aguachile
$20.00
Artichoke Dip
$15.00
Bruschetta
$13.00
Calamari
$19.00
Charcutterie Platter
$28.00
Chicken Skewers
$16.00
Chicken Wings
$17.00
Chips and Guac
$12.00
Crab Cakes
$18.00
Hamachi Tartare
$21.00
Hawaiin Pinsa
$26.00
Margherita Pinsa
$22.00
Pear and Gorgonzola Pinsa
$28.00
Prosciutto and Figs
$22.00
Seasonal Soup
$12.00
Seasonal soup
Salads
Dinner Mains
Sides
Dessert
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Apricot Bourbon Sour
$14.00
Baby Grand Cadillac
$14.00
Barrel Aged Manhattan
$14.00
Barrel Aged Negroni
$14.00
Butterscotch Mudslide
$14.00
Captain Hook
$14.00
Cucumber Lemonade
$12.00
East West Julep
$15.00
Elderflower Martini
$13.00
Empress 75
$14.00
Frozen Mango Margarit
$14.00
Goose Autumn Wind
$14.00
Gray Whale Bramble
$14.00
Kentucky Buck
$13.00
Man O' War
$13.00
Mimosa
$14.00
Oaxacan Killer Bee
$14.00
Peach Old Fashioned
$13.00
Perfect Margarita
$15.00
Pina Colada
$13.00
Spicy Bloody
$14.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$13.00
Texas Mule
$12.00
Tom Collins
$13.00
Traditional Paloma
$13.00
Bloody Maria
$14.00
Raymos Fizz
$15.00
Gin Fizz
$15.00
Brunch Mimosa
$12.00
Brunch Mimosa Bottle
$44.00
Coffee Drinks Alcoholic
Cocktail Promo
Pinot Noir BTL
Banshee '19 Pinot Noir
$56.00
Belle Glos '19 Pinot Noir
$100.00
Bravium '20 Pinot Noir
$48.00
Davis Bynum '17 Pinot Noir
$78.00
Dumol '19 Pinot Noir
$150.00
Etude '18 Pinot Noir
$78.00
King Estate '17 Pinot Noir
$82.00
Martin Ray '20 Pinot Noir
$52.00
Merry Edwards '18 Pinot Noir
$138.00
Resonance '19 Pinot Noir
$68.00
Saintsbury '18 (375ml) Pinot Noir
$38.00
Seaglass '19 Pinot Noir
$36.00
Siduri '18 Pinot Noir
$88.00
Red Wine GL
Rose GL
Sparkling Wine BTL
Bisol Prosecco
$44.00
Torresella Prosecco Rose
$44.00
Piper Sonoma Brut
$48.00
Piper Sonoma Rose
$48.00
Moet Chandon 187ml
$20.00
Nicolas Feuillette 187ml
$25.00
Schramsberg "Mirabelle" Rose
$68.00
Domaine Carneros Rose
$70.00
Schramsberg '18
$78.00
Schramsberg '18 375ml
$44.00
Piper Heidsieck 1785
$80.00
Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee
$85.00
Legras et Haas
$175.00
Henriot
$200.00
Dom Perignon
$375.00
Sparkling Wine GL
White Wine BTL
Hess Shirt Tail Chard
$44.00
Sonoma Cutre Chard
$52.00
Stags Leap Chard
$60.00
Lincourt Chard
$58.00
Chalk Hill Chard
$60.00
Patz & Hall Chard
$85.00
Cakebread '20 Chard
$88.00
Cakebread '19 Chard 375ml
$48.00
Hartford Court Chard
$92.00
Chateau Montelena Chard
$98.00
Dumol Chard
$105.00
Merry Edwards Chard
$138.00
Joel Gott SB
$44.00
Five Daughters SB
$48.00
Groth SB
$52.00
Stags Leap SB
$48.00
Trinchero SB
$48.00
Round Pond '20 SB
$50.00
Round Pond '20 SB 375ml
$27.00
Robert Mondavi SB
$58.00
Merry Edwards SB
$88.00
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
$44.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$52.00
White Wine GL
Cabernet and Blends BTL
Robert Hall Cabernet "19
$52.00
Beringer "Knights Valley" Cabernet
$68.00
Grgich Hills Cabernet
$96.00
Stags Leap '17 (375ml) Cabernet
$65.00
Educated Guess '18 Cabernet
$75.00
Daou Reserve '19 Cabernet
$78.00
Stags Leap "The Investor" Blend
$80.00
Roth '18 Cabernet
$82.00
Arrowwood '17 Cabernet
$85.00
Hess "Lion Tamer" '18 Cabernet
$90.00
BV "Tapestry" '16 Bordeaux Blend
$95.00
Five Daughters '17 Cabernet
$98.00
Sequoia Grove '18 Cabernet
$100.00
The Prisoner '19 Red Blend
$125.00
Chateau Montelena '18 Cabernet
$150.00
Caymus '19 Cabernet
$195.00
Merryvale "Profile" '15 Red Blend
$295.00
Groth Reserve '17 Cabernet
$310.00
Continuum '18 Cabernet
$450.00
Other Reds BTL
Sherry
Port
Silver Package
Gold Package
Buffet Packages
Bar Package
Brunch Limited Menu
Bio Marin
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1651 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon, CA 94920
Gallery
