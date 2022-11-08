Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caffe Acri The Corner

review star

No reviews yet

1 Main St

Tiburon, CA 94920

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Granola

Granola Bag

$12.00

Chocolate Bar

Blanxart Chocolate Congo

Blanxart Chocolate Congo

$7.40Out of stock
Blanxart Chocolate Nicaragua

Blanxart Chocolate Nicaragua

$7.40

Coffee

14oz Bag Coffee

$14.00

Tea Box

$12.00

Panettone

Red Panettone

Red Panettone

$22.00

mini panettone with raisins and orange peel

Pistachio Panettone

Pistachio Panettone

$18.00

Italian panettone filled with pistachio cream

Olive Oil

EVOO Il Casolare

EVOO Il Casolare

$14.25Out of stock

organic, unfiltered and cold pressed olive oil from Umbria

Olive Oil Partanna

$13.05

Tarallini

Tarallini Peperoncino

Tarallini Peperoncino

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional savory biscotti from Puglia. Perfect with a glass of wine or charcuterie

Tarallini Finocchio

Tarallini Finocchio

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional savory biscotti from Puglia. Perfect with cheese plate

Tea Box

Harney & Sons Tea

$12.00

Lavender Bag

Lavander Bag

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned caffe serving the community since 2003. Local's caffe with casual counter service and hearty espresso. Sister-location to Servino Ristorante. Now hosting Servino pop-up dinners 5:30-9m Tuesday-Sunday!

Website

Location

1 Main St, Tiburon, CA 94920

Directions

Gallery
Caffe Acri image
Caffe Acri image
Caffe Acri image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiburon Tavern - N/A
orange starNo Reviews
1651 Tiburon Boulevard Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Waypoint Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,929
15 Main Street Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Petite Left Bank
orange starNo Reviews
1696 TIBURON BLVD TIBURON, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Sam's Anchor Cafe
orange star4.1 • 3,093
27 Main St Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Osteria Divino
orange starNo Reviews
37 Caledonia St Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ran
orange star4.3 • 2,514
107 Caledonia St Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tiburon

Sam's Anchor Cafe
orange star4.1 • 3,093
27 Main St Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Waypoint Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,929
15 Main Street Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tiburon
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston