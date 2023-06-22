Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rustic Bakery Tiburon

1550 Tiburon Blvd

Tiburon, CA 94920

Popular Items

Med Salad

$16.50

Little Gem lettuce, mint, cilantro, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, lemon cucumber, toasted pita chips, Kalamata olives, Valbreso Feta cheese, served with a lemon cumin dressing.

Tuna Melt

$15.95

White Albacore tuna with Fiscalini white cheddar, grilled and served with a side of mixed baby greens and Champagne vinaigrette.

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE 12 OZ

$3.50

Freshly brewed Equator brand coffee

LARGE COFFEE 16 OZ

$4.00

Freshly brewed Equator brand coffee.

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.75+

Freshly brewed Equator brand coffee with steamed milk.

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai Baba Chai with Straus Creamery organic milk.

Single Americano

$3.00+

Caffè Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the number of shots of espresso and the amount of water added.

Double Americano

$3.25+

Caffè Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the number of shots of espresso and the amount of water added.

Double Cappuccino

$4.50+

Equator brand jaguar espresso with steamed Straus creamery organic milk and foam.

Single Cappuccino

$4.00+

Equator brand jaguar espresso with Straus creamery organic steamed milk and foam

Single Latte

$4.00+

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus creamery steamed milk.

Double Espresso

$3.25

Double strength Jaguar Espresso from Equator Coffee.

Double Latte

$4.50+

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery steamed milk.

Iced Latte

$5.00

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus creamy organic milk served over ice

Double Macchiato

$3.50

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery foam

Single Macchiato

$3.50

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery foam

Single Espresso

$3.25

Equator brand jaguar espresso

Double Mocha

$5.50+

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery steamed milk and Ghirardelli chocolate

Single Mocha

$4.50+

Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery steamed milk and Ghirardelli chocolate

Small Coffee 1X

$3.45
Cold Brew

$5.50

House-made cold brew coffee, using Equator Mocha Java, served over ice.

BREAKFAST

Croissants & Pastries

Almond Croissant

$6.50

The classic version of the breakfast pastry with a sweet almond filling swirled throughout the dough and topped with toasted almonds baked right on top.

Bear Claw

$6.50Out of stock

Our croissant dough is filled with almond frangipane with a hint of orange, finished with toasted almonds and a dusting of confectioners sugar. The croissants emerge from the oven with flaky, golden-brown exteriors, delicate interiors and an irresistible aroma of butter and almonds.

Brioche Tart

$5.50Out of stock

A Brioche round with house made creme fraiche, topped with fresh fruit and coarse crystal sugar.

Butterhorn

$5.50

A crispy pastry made from croissant dough with a mix of granulated sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon then topped with streusel and a vanilla glaze.

Cherry Tomato Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Our butter croissant filled with heirloom Toybox cherry tomatoes, housemade pesto, and Parmigiana Reggiano

Choc Pistachio Swirl

$4.95Out of stock

Our Brioche dough filled with pastry cream, dark chocolate and pistachio rolled together and finished with a sprinkling of pistachio dust

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.95Out of stock

The classic version of the breakfast pastry with a sweet almond filling swirled throughout the dough with dollops of chocolate and topped with toasted almonds baked right on top.

Cinnamon Puff

$2.50

A petite flaky pastry made with our croissant dough, dusted in cinnamon sugar.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

A glorious cinnamon swirl pastry, topped with sugar.

Cranberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Gravenstein Apple Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Our crisp & buttery croissant dough is topped with local, fresh from the farm Gravenstein apples that have been sautéed with granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a splash of brandy at the end. Each one is topped with streusel and receives a dusting of powdered sugar.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.95

Our buttery croissant filled with French Ham and Gruyere cheese.

Jam & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

House made croissants filled with jam and cream cheese filling, dusted with powdered sugar

Key Lime Cruffin

$4.50Out of stock
King's Crown

$5.75

Kouign Amann is a French pastry from Breton, made with sugared, laminated dough that has been baked in muffin tins. A dense croissant or caramelized croissant! The butter-sugar mixture creates pockets of sweetness in the pastry's soft, moist center and a crispy caramel-like coating on the burnished exterior. Kings crown is filled with hosemade caramel

Kouign Amann

$4.95Out of stock

Kouign Amann is a French pastry from Breton, made with sugared, laminated dough that has been baked in muffin tins. A dense croissant or caramelized croissant! The butter-sugar mixture creates pockets of sweetness in the pastry's soft, moist center and a crispy caramel-like coating on the burnished exterior.

Meyer Lemon Croissant

$4.95

Our flaky croissant filled with house made Meyer lemon cream, dusted with powdered sugar

Pain Chocolate

$5.50

Our chocolate croissant has ultra thin layers that add to it's buttery layers, filled with chocolate.

Pear & Almond Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Queen's Crown

$5.50Out of stock

The Queen's Crown is our Kouign Amann pastry filled with house made strawberry jam

Seasonal Tartlett

$7.00Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$6.95Out of stock

Our brioche dough is rolled with brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans and baked with our sticky bun caramel and pecan halves. Perfect winter treat!

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Our butter croissant is filled with sweetened cream cheese, organic strawberries that are tossed in our house made strawberry jam, and finished with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Butter Croissant

$4.95

Scones & Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Apricot Almond Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.95
BLACKBERRY PEACH SCONE

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

$4.25
Cheddar Scallion Scone

$4.50

Buttermilk scone base with cheddar cheese and scallions.

Bing Cherry Scone

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Galette Fruit (seasonal)

$5.50Out of stock
Hawaiian Ginger

$4.50

Buttermilk scone base with candied ginger.

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Maple Pecan Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.25

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.95
Peach Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Buttermilk based scone with pumpkin spices.

Raspberry Lemon Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Wheat-Free Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Breakfast, Toast & Cereal

1oz Fresh Fruit

$1.50

4oz. Side Berry

$4.95

Avocado Chop

$11.95

Avocado Toast with Farm Egg

$11.50
Avocado Toast with Salt and Chives

$9.95

Comphene bread with avocado both smashed and sliced. Topped with scallions, sriracha seeds and cilantro.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.75

Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and served salsa

Breakfast Panini

$10.50

Sea salt focaccia roll, scrambled eggs, ham, provolone and gruyere cheese.

Granola & Fruit

$6.95
Granola Parfait

$9.50