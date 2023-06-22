- Home
Rustic Bakery Tiburon
No reviews yet
1550 Tiburon Blvd
Tiburon, CA 94920
Popular Items
Med Salad
Little Gem lettuce, mint, cilantro, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, lemon cucumber, toasted pita chips, Kalamata olives, Valbreso Feta cheese, served with a lemon cumin dressing.
Tuna Melt
White Albacore tuna with Fiscalini white cheddar, grilled and served with a side of mixed baby greens and Champagne vinaigrette.
Arnold Palmer
COFFEE
SMALL COFFEE 12 OZ
Freshly brewed Equator brand coffee
LARGE COFFEE 16 OZ
Freshly brewed Equator brand coffee.
CAFE AU LAIT
Freshly brewed Equator brand coffee with steamed milk.
Chai Latte
Chai Baba Chai with Straus Creamery organic milk.
Single Americano
Caffè Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the number of shots of espresso and the amount of water added.
Double Americano
Caffè Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the number of shots of espresso and the amount of water added.
Double Cappuccino
Equator brand jaguar espresso with steamed Straus creamery organic milk and foam.
Single Cappuccino
Equator brand jaguar espresso with Straus creamery organic steamed milk and foam
Single Latte
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus creamery steamed milk.
Double Espresso
Double strength Jaguar Espresso from Equator Coffee.
Double Latte
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery steamed milk.
Iced Latte
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus creamy organic milk served over ice
Double Macchiato
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery foam
Single Macchiato
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery foam
Single Espresso
Equator brand jaguar espresso
Double Mocha
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery steamed milk and Ghirardelli chocolate
Single Mocha
Equator brand Jaguar Espresso with Straus Creamery steamed milk and Ghirardelli chocolate
Small Coffee 1X
Cold Brew
House-made cold brew coffee, using Equator Mocha Java, served over ice.
BREAKFAST
Croissants & Pastries
Almond Croissant
The classic version of the breakfast pastry with a sweet almond filling swirled throughout the dough and topped with toasted almonds baked right on top.
Bear Claw
Our croissant dough is filled with almond frangipane with a hint of orange, finished with toasted almonds and a dusting of confectioners sugar. The croissants emerge from the oven with flaky, golden-brown exteriors, delicate interiors and an irresistible aroma of butter and almonds.
Brioche Tart
A Brioche round with house made creme fraiche, topped with fresh fruit and coarse crystal sugar.
Butterhorn
A crispy pastry made from croissant dough with a mix of granulated sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon then topped with streusel and a vanilla glaze.
Cherry Tomato Croissant
Our butter croissant filled with heirloom Toybox cherry tomatoes, housemade pesto, and Parmigiana Reggiano
Choc Pistachio Swirl
Our Brioche dough filled with pastry cream, dark chocolate and pistachio rolled together and finished with a sprinkling of pistachio dust
Chocolate Almond Croissant
The classic version of the breakfast pastry with a sweet almond filling swirled throughout the dough with dollops of chocolate and topped with toasted almonds baked right on top.
Cinnamon Puff
A petite flaky pastry made with our croissant dough, dusted in cinnamon sugar.
Cinnamon Roll
A glorious cinnamon swirl pastry, topped with sugar.
Cranberry Cream Cheese Croissant
Gravenstein Apple Croissant
Our crisp & buttery croissant dough is topped with local, fresh from the farm Gravenstein apples that have been sautéed with granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a splash of brandy at the end. Each one is topped with streusel and receives a dusting of powdered sugar.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Our buttery croissant filled with French Ham and Gruyere cheese.
Jam & Cheese Croissant
House made croissants filled with jam and cream cheese filling, dusted with powdered sugar
Key Lime Cruffin
King's Crown
Kouign Amann is a French pastry from Breton, made with sugared, laminated dough that has been baked in muffin tins. A dense croissant or caramelized croissant! The butter-sugar mixture creates pockets of sweetness in the pastry's soft, moist center and a crispy caramel-like coating on the burnished exterior. Kings crown is filled with hosemade caramel
Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann is a French pastry from Breton, made with sugared, laminated dough that has been baked in muffin tins. A dense croissant or caramelized croissant! The butter-sugar mixture creates pockets of sweetness in the pastry's soft, moist center and a crispy caramel-like coating on the burnished exterior.
Meyer Lemon Croissant
Our flaky croissant filled with house made Meyer lemon cream, dusted with powdered sugar
Pain Chocolate
Our chocolate croissant has ultra thin layers that add to it's buttery layers, filled with chocolate.
Pear & Almond Croissant
Queen's Crown
The Queen's Crown is our Kouign Amann pastry filled with house made strawberry jam
Seasonal Tartlett
Sticky Bun
Our brioche dough is rolled with brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans and baked with our sticky bun caramel and pecan halves. Perfect winter treat!
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant
Our butter croissant is filled with sweetened cream cheese, organic strawberries that are tossed in our house made strawberry jam, and finished with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
Butter Croissant
Scones & Muffins
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Apricot Almond Scone
Banana Walnut Muffin
BLACKBERRY PEACH SCONE
Blueberry Muffin
Cheddar Scallion Scone
Buttermilk scone base with cheddar cheese and scallions.
Bing Cherry Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Galette Fruit (seasonal)
Hawaiian Ginger
Buttermilk scone base with candied ginger.
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Maple Pecan Scone
Mixed Berry Scone
Morning Glory Muffin
Peach Scone
Pumpkin Scone
Buttermilk based scone with pumpkin spices.
Raspberry Lemon Scone
Strawberry White Chocolate Scone
Wheat-Free Scone
Hot Breakfast, Toast & Cereal
1oz Fresh Fruit
4oz. Side Berry
Avocado Chop
Avocado Toast with Farm Egg
Avocado Toast with Salt and Chives
Comphene bread with avocado both smashed and sliced. Topped with scallions, sriracha seeds and cilantro.
Breakfast Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and served salsa
Breakfast Panini
Sea salt focaccia roll, scrambled eggs, ham, provolone and gruyere cheese.