- Home
- /
- Sausalito
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Equator Coffees - Sausalito
Equator Coffees - Sausalito
481 Reviews
$
1201 Bridgeway
Sausalito, CA 94965
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Drinks
10oz Coffee
10oz filtered black coffee
16oz Coffee
16oz filtered black coffee
Autumn Spice Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices
Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
The Habibi Latte
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
Americano
2 shots espresso over hot water
Espresso
2 shots espresso
Macchiato
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cortado
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cappuccino
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Pour-Over
Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the International Women's Coffee Alliance
Hot Chocolate
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
Cafe Au Lait
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Red Eye
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
Vanilla Steamer
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Babycino
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
Steamed Milk
cup of milk
Tea
Rooibos Chai Latte
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Chamomile
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
Dragon Well Green
Earl Grey
rich and citrusy black tea
Hot Matcha Tea
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Jasmine Silver Green
light and floral green tea
Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
Mint
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
Rooibos
Tieguanyin Oolong
Yunnan Black
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
White Peony
sweet with hints of melon
DECAF Spring Green
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice
Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew
cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice
Iced Autumn Spice Latte
2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice
Iced Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
Espresso Tonic
single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice
Iced Americano
2 shots espresso over ice & water
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Iced Habibi
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice
Iced Latte
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Iced Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Iced Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
Iced Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
Classic Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Chocolate Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Caramel Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Herbal Tea
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
Iced Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Matcha Shakerato
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Black Tea
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
Chocolate Milk
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Milk
cup of milk
Cherry Limeade
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice