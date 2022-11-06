Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Copita Tequileria y Comida

2,425 Reviews

$$

739 Bridgeway 2a

Sausalito, CA 94965

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Chips & Two Salsas
Tortilla Soup

Small Plates

Chips & Two Salsas

Chips & Two Salsas

$5.50

Charred roma tomato | Tomatillo mint

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Avocado | chile serrano | cilantro | onion

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Roasted & fried Kennebec potatoes | jalapeños | avocado crema

Habanero Wings

Habanero Wings

$14.00

Guajillo tamarind glaze | poblano-Cotija creama

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Oaxaca cheese | housemade red chorizo | rajas poblano | roasted pineapple

Mexican Truffle Empanadas

Mexican Truffle Empanadas

$15.00

Huitlacoche | jalapeños | snap peas | epazote | Oaxaca cheese | roasted pepper cream | spring slaw | Cotija cheese

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted brussels sprouts | candied walnuts | citrus-chipotle salsa | lime | cilantro

Soups & Salads

Roasted chicken, seasonal vegetables, avocado, queso Cotija, tortilla strips
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00+

Pulled chicken | summer vegetables | avocado | queso Cotija | tortilla ribbons

Ensalada de Temporada

Ensalada de Temporada

$14.00

Balakian Farms heirloom tomatoes | nectarines | watermelon radish | arugula | basil | chili guajillo-lime dressing

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$14.00

Star Route Farms mixed baby lettuces | Pink Lady apples | Asian pear | grapes | figs | watermelon radish | sugar-spiced almonds | citrus-cumin vinaigrette

Ceviches

Coctel Mixto

Coctel Mixto

$18.00

Maine lobster | bay scallops | flounder | tomato | orange | serrano | cucumber | avocado

Coconut Campechano

Coconut Campechano

$16.00

Gulf shrimp | bay scallops | flounder | lime | avocado | serrano | leche de coco & chile de árbol marinade | onion | cilantro

Halibut Ceviche

Halibut Ceviche

$16.00

Local halibut | cherry tomato | pickled red onions | mango | cilantro | avocado | plantain chips | citrus-orange marinade

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Yellowfin tuna | English cucumber | green onion | black sesame seeds | red shiso | watermelon radish | chipotle aioli | olive oil

Tacos

Achiote marinated & spit roasted pork, roasted pineapple, onion, cilantro
Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$13.00+

Achiote marinated and spit roasted pork | caramelized pineapple salsa | onion | cilantro

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$15.00+

Marinated flank steak | charred tomatillo | salsa | caramelized red onions | cilantro

Mushroom

Mushroom

$12.00+

Yellow onion | Gypsy peppers | yellow wax beans | poblano salsa | shishito peppers | queso Cotija

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$13.00+

Braised chicken breast | tomato & onion | chipotle | avocado | crema | cilantro | queso fresco

Fried Pork Belly

Fried Pork Belly

$13.00+

Pickled red onions | pipian mole | cilantro

Baja Style Cod

Baja Style Cod

$14.00+

House battered cod | avocado, wasabi & parmesan aioli | cabbage slaw | micro shiso

10 Taco Box

10 Taco Box

$50.00

10 taco mix | up to 3 choices of meat

Large Plates

24 Hour Carnitas

24 Hour Carnitas

$21.00

Braised pork | pickled vegetables | cilantro | onion | tomatillo & habanero salsa | handmade tortillas

Enchiladas De Pollo

Enchiladas De Pollo

$20.00

Roasted chicken | mole sauce | apple | queso Oaxaca | almonds | crema

Lamb Birria

Lamb Birria

$22.00

Slow-cooked lamb | sesame seed & chile de árbol salsa | avocado | lamb jus | handmade tortillas

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$24.00

Slow-cooked lamb & queso Oaxaca quesadillas | sesame seed & chile de árbol salsa | avocado | lamb jus

Wood Roasted Chicken

Wood Roasted Chicken

$20.00+

Roasted potatoes | peppers & onions | salsa rustica | smoked bacon pinto beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.00

White gulf shrimp | three cheese blend | corn tortilla | fava poblano salsa | crema fresca | tomatillo | daikon radish

Tetela Oaxaca

Tetela Oaxaca

$19.00

Corn empanada | black beans | epazote | rajas poblano | queso Oaxaca | mole amarillo | avocado | crema | queso Cotija | cilantro

Desserts

Buñuelos

Buñuelos

$8.00

Mexican doughnuts | sugar dust | Oaxacan chocolate sauce

Strawberry Flan

Strawberry Flan

$8.00

Caramel | strawberry | chocolate masa crumble

Sides

Rice

Rice

$4.00
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$4.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00
Pork Beans

Pork Beans

$4.00
Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$4.00
Chicken

Chicken

$6.00
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.00
Avocado

Avocado

$5.00
SIDE STEAK

SIDE STEAK

$8.00

SIDE COTIJA CHEESE

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Oaxaca Cheese, black beans, sour cream, guacamole

Kids Steak Tacos

Kids Steak Tacos

$10.00

Marinated flank steak, Oaxaca cheese, salsa rustica

Kids Chicken Tacos

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Shredded chicken breast, Oaxaca cheese, salsa rustica

Kids Pork Tacos

Kids Pork Tacos

$10.00

Pork Carnitas, Oaxaca cheese, salsa rustica

Mechandise

KITCHEN GYPSY BOOK

$30.00

TEQUILA BOOK

$20.00

Cocktails

Copita Margarita

Copita Margarita

$13.00

Herradura Silver | lime juice | agave | salted rim

Paloma

Paloma

$14.00

Herradura Silver | Jarritos grapefruit | lime juice | half-salted rim

Plum Margarita

Plum Margarita

$15.00

Herradura Silver | lime juice | plum cordial | Ancho Reyes | agave

Oasis De Granada

Oasis De Granada

$15.00

Blueberry-mint infused Herradura Silver | watermelon juice | Cointreau | Chambord | lemon juice | black lava salt

Garden Villa

Garden Villa

$15.00

Banhez mezcal | grapefruit juice | lime juice | Italicus | basil | agave

White Sangria

White Sangria

$14.00

Rosé | reposado tequila | triple sec | orange juice | lime juice | cinnamon | peach | ginger

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | reposado tequila | triple sec | orange juice | lime juice | cinnamon | apple | jalapeño | cloves

Mezcal Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Banhez Mezcal | agave | lime juice

Copita Margarita Mix (Only Mix)

$25.00
SIP Pack

SIP Pack

$75.00

1 Bottle of Herradura Silver | 1/2 gallon of our fresh lime margarita mix | chips and 2 salsas

Loco Margarita

$21.00

Loco Blanco Shot

$18.00

Loco Corazon Shot

$60.00

Beer

Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50
Pacifico Clara

Pacifico Clara

$6.50

Del Cielo Orale Beer

$8.50

Modelo Negra

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Zero Proof

Kickin' Back

Kickin' Back

$10.00

Chili de arbol infused Seedlip Spice | lemon juice | pineapple agua fresca | honey | “Juice Shop” turmeric-ginger tonic

Jamaica Breeze

Jamaica Breeze

$10.00

“Free Spirit” Gin | jamaica | orange juice | tonic water

Virgin Maria

Virgin Maria

$10.00

“Free Spirit” Tequila | housemade Bloody Mary mix | lime juice | spicy rim

Purple Air

Purple Air

$10.00

Seedlip Garden | jamaica | lime juice | agave | soda water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$5.00
Mexican Squirt

Mexican Squirt

$5.00Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Diet Coke Can

$4.00
Horchata

Horchata

$4.00
Limeade

Limeade

$4.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00
Saratoga Sparkling

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00
Saratoga Still

Saratoga Still

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Coke Can

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

MILK

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sparkling Wine

GL AVISSI PROSSECCO

$11.00

BOTTLE AVISSI PROSSECCO

$40.00

BOTTLE CODORNIU BRUT

$50.00

GL MONT MARCAL BRUT ROSE

$13.00

BOTTLE MONT MARCAL BRUT ROSE

$50.00
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Sausalito, Copita is a vibrant neighborhood restaurant serving seasonal and modern Mexican fare with a twist. Copita offers lunch and dinner daily plus weekend brunch on our socially-distanced outdoor patio. Executive Chef Aaron Sabido is at the helm of our kitchen in collaboration with Chef/Co-Owner Joanne Weir. Our menus are 100% gluten-free and feature local California produce, including organic handmade tortillas for our extensive taco list. With over 100 tequilas, mezcals, an award-winning margarita and unique cocktail lineup, Copita also has put in place strict protocols for the safety of our guests, staff and community. Salud!

