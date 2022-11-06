Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Ran

2,514 Reviews

$$$

107 Caledonia St

Sausalito, CA 94965

Popular Items

King Sake
Hamachi
Miso

a la carte

Chicken Teriyaki

$24.00

6oz free-range chicken, teriyaki sauce

Grilled Tofu

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

6oz atlantic salmon, teriyaki sauce

Hot Selections

Black Cod

$35.00

sauteed baby kale, arugula

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$19.00

chipotle aioli, lemon

Dumplings

$18.00

shrimp & basil, spinach, spicy citrus-soy

Noodles

Noodles

$22.00+

Choice of Udon or Soba (no combo) with shrimp & vegetables tempura in a soy dashi sauce

Maki (sushi roll)

Sushi Roll

Avo Maki

$7.00

avocado

California

$13.00

fresh crab, avocado, cucumber, miso aioli

Creamy Scallop

$17.00

miso aioli, avocado

Crunch

$22.00

eel, avocado, brown rice agedama, spicy crab, aonori powder

Cuc/Avo Maki

$7.00

cucumber, avocado

Dragon roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura, pickled cucumber, eel, shrimp, avocado, sanshio pepper, nori

Ebi Tempura Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, daikon sprouts, asparagus, pickled cucumber

Futo-Maki

$15.00

shrimp, eel, kanpyo, shiitake, cucumber, egg omelet

Kaisen Futo-Maki

$19.00

tuna, salmon, hamachi, ikura, hotate & two more chef’s choices, shiso, cucumber, konbu wrap

Kappa Maki

$5.00

cucumber

Negihama

$16.00

hamachi, scallions

Negitoro

$15.00

blue fin fatty tuna, wasabi, scallions

Poke Roll

$16.00

albacore, shiso, avocado, red onion, sesame oil, garlic, seven spice

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

cucumber, avocado, kani, tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, miso aioli

Sake Maki

$11.00

salmon

Salmon Citrus

$20.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, lime

Salmon/Avo

$14.00

salmon, avocado

Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

daikon sprouts, avocado, asparagus, umami tobiko

Spcy Scallop Handroll

$12.00

scallop, sriracha

Spicy Tuna

$17.00

miso aioli, ginger, cucumber, shies & seven types spice

Sunrise Scallop

$17.00

Tekka Maki

$11.00

red tuna

Veg Futo

$14.00

daikon sprouts, pickled cucumber, asparagus, avocado, shiso

Seasonal Special, Salads and Vegetables

organic and local grown

Edamame

$5.00

with maldon sea salt

Cauliflower

$12.00

red curry, almond, cilantro

Steamed Vegetables

$10.00

seasonal vegetables

Mixed Greens

$12.00

tahini-miso dressing

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

cucumber, crispy anchovies, green onion oil

Spinach Salad

$12.00

blanched spinach with black and white sesame dressing

Soup / Rice

Miso

$5.00

white-red miso, tofu, shiitake, wakame, green onion

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Sunomono

Sunomono Salad

$15.00

choice of either shrimp, crab or octopus (no combos) on seaweed, cucumber & our sunomono dressing

Sushi --- one piece per order

one piece per order

Bafun Uni

$15.00+

short spine sea urchin, japan

Bincho Maguro

$7.00+

fresh white tuna

Ebi

Ebi

$6.00+

steamed shrimp

Hamachi

$8.00+

japanese yellowtail

Hon Maguro

$8.00+

sustainable blue fin tuna

Hotate

$7.00+

scallop

Ikura

$7.00+

salmon roe

Kani

$9.00+

steamed red crab

King Sake

King Sake

$8.00+

king salmon

Miyazaki Wagyu

$14.00+

a5 japanese beef striploin

Tai

$7.00+

red snapper

Tamago

$6.00+

organic egg omelet

Toro

$12.00+

blue fin fatty tuna

Unagi

$8.00+

resh water grilled eel

Zuke Chu Toro

$11.00+

cured medium fatty blue fin tuna

Zuke Sake

Zuke Sake

$9.00+

cured fatty salmon

Sushi Plates

Sushi Plate

$46.00

nigiri of maguro, salmon, hamachi, bincho, ebi, white fish and salmon-avocado roll

Sashimi Plate

Sashimi Plate

$45.00

two slices each of : maguro, sake, hamachi, bincho, white fish

Chirashi

Chirashi

$47.00

9 types of sashimi over sushi rice with kanpyo & shiitake

Premium Sushi

Premium Sushi

$68.00

nigiri of toro, zuke sake, zuke chu toro, amaebi, hirame, aji & chef selection roll 62

Sashimi Premium

$74.00

premium sashimi (10 pieces) two slices of each: toro, zuke chu toro, zuke sake, kanpachi, hirame 72

Tempura

wheat flour, egg, water

Kakiage

$16.00

Japanese style fritter w/ shrimp, onion, zucchini, carrots, asparagus, shitake mushrooms and eggplant (no modifications)

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

3pcs, shiso, tempura sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$18.00

seasonal vegetables, tempura sauce

Soy Sauce / Wasabi

24oz Kishibori Shoyu Soy Sauce

24oz Kishibori Shoyu Soy Sauce

$30.00

Very limited 7oz Japanese Soy Sauce

3.3oz Kishibori Shoyu Soy Sauce

$8.00
7oz Adachiyuki Soyu Organic Soy sauce

7oz Adachiyuki Soyu Organic Soy sauce

$18.00

Sides

4oz Ponzu Sauce

$5.00
5oz Tahini Dressing

5oz Tahini Dressing

$8.00

4oz Spicy Aioli

$5.00

4oz Teriyaki Sauce

$5.00

4oz Miso Aioli

$5.00

Sake

Funaguchi Nama 200ml

Funaguchi Nama 200ml

$9.00

honjozo nama genshu rich, full-bodied flavor but with a refreshing clean finish. Niigata, 200ml

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo 300ml

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$11.00

mild and dry in taste, fresh, fruity ginjo and full body, well balanced sake with substantial character. Kobe 300ml

Kuromatsu yamada nishiki 720ml

Kuromatsu yamada nishiki 720ml

$48.00Out of stock

tokubetsu junmai genshu. rich aroma and intense taste

Masumi Arabashiri Nama 720ml

Masumi Arabashiri Nama 720ml

$73.00

"first run" junmai daiginjo unpasteurized and aged one year, this nama style is slightly sweet. Nagano 720ml

Mu 720ml

Mu 720ml

$59.00

"nothingness" daiginjo rich, flowery and aromatic. hyogo 720ml

Shoin 500ml

Shoin 500ml

$42.00

"samurai" junmai ginjo clean refreshing taste with a crisp and dry finish. yamaguchi 500ml - 17oz

Sushi Ran House Sake by Hakushika 720ml

Sushi Ran House Sake by Hakushika 720ml

$36.00

Junmai, Mellow, fresh and versatile. Japan

Tatsuriki Kimoto 720ml

Tatsuriki Kimoto 720ml

$68.00

tokubetsu junmai bold with a full body, and a dry finish. hyogo, 720ml

Tsukiakari Nigori 720ml

Tsukiakari Nigori 720ml

$52.00

"moonlight" Well Balanced with a subtle aroma and round flavor of the rice. Lot of characters with distinctive texture. Fukushima, 720ml

A-E

Amabuki Strawberry

$70.00

Amabuki Yamahai Omachi

$63.00

Black Dragon

$90.00+

Black Label

$95.00

Born: Muroka Nama-Genshu

$105.00

Daishichi

$58.00

Dassai 23

$150.00

Dio Abita

$6.00+

F-J

Funaguchi Nama 200ml

$13.00

Hakushika 300ml

$11.00

Ibuki

$6.00+

Jingu

$230.00Out of stock

Kinkai

$260.00

K-O

Kameizumi

$81.00

Kiminoi (Yamahai)

$72.00

Kinkai

$260.00

Kyokusen

$280.00

Murai Nigori

$60.00

Omachi

$58.00

Oze X Rose

$91.00

P-T

Rei

$24.00

Sayuri Nigori

$38.00

Shichida JDG

$140.00

Shoin

$53.00

Shunka Shusetsu

$88.00

Sun rise Toko

$88.00

Tatsuriki Akitsu

$470.00

Tatsuriki Komeno Sasayaki

$170.00

Tsugu Asahi

$950.00

Tsukiakari Nigori

$70.00

U-Z

Yuzu-Umeshu Kishu

$56.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$155.00

Wataribune

$195.00

Yukimanman

$190.00

Bubbly

Bollinger

$145.00

L.P. Cuvee

$90.00

Lanson Rosé

$120.00

Louis Roederer Cristal

$500.00

Tattinger

$85.00

Carneros Cuvee

$130.00

Schramsberg Cremant

$81.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Alpha Omega Cab Sauv

$180.00

Au Sommet Cab Sauv

$400.00

Continuum Blend

$380.00

Darioush Cab Sauv

$200.00

Dominus Cab Sauv

$300.00

Insignia Cab Sauv

$370.00

Linked Vineyards Cab Sauv

$250.00

Napanook

$140.00

Odette

$450.00

Peter Michael Les Pavots Cab Sauv

$320.00

Plumpjack Reserve

$440.00

Quintessa Cab Sauv

$250.00

Tamber Bey Cab

$75.00

Other Reds

Rindo Red Wine

$200.00

G by 4g Wines Red Blend

$750.00

Pessac-Leognan Red Bordeaux

$90.00

Margaux Red Bordeaux

$120.00

Pomerol Red Bordeaux

$130.00

Other Whites

Cowhorn 36

$54.00

Vietti Arneis

$60.00

Pinot Noir

Benovia Cohn Vineyard Pinot Noir

$128.00

Big Basin PN

$118.00

Brewer-Clifton

$120.00

Carpenter Phantom Ranch PN

$99.00

Chateau de Chamirey

$100.00

Emeritus PN

$81.00

Ernest/Settler

$105.00

Ernest/the wrangler

$148.00

F E L Pinot Noir

$120.00

Hale Mary Last Stop Vineyard Pinot Noir

$130.00

Halleck Haas Vineyard PN

$125.00

Hirsch Vineyards Pinot Noir

$160.00

Hyde Vineyards

$75.00

Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$165.00

Laird PN

$110.00

LOUIS LATOUR VOLNAY

$200.00

Maison Roche de Bellene

$140.00

Miura Rochioli Vineyard Pinot Noir

$150.00

Peay 2017

$130.00

Richard G. Petterson Pinot Noir

$145.00

Williams Selyem Westside Road Neighbors Pinot Noir

$200.00

Windvane PN

$120.00

Sauvignon Blanc/Rose

Cade SB

$60.00Out of stock

Cakebread SB

$58.00Out of stock

Chloe

$10.00+Out of stock

Rochioli SB

$110.00

Bottles and Cans

Kirin Light

$7.00

Koshihikari 330ml

$11.00

Orion

$17.00

Hitachino Nest 330ml

$15.00

Gluten Free

Omissions

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Heineken

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Curbside service 5pm - 9pm - pull up to the front and we will bring your order out to you. We will even treat you to 30% off a great bottle of wine or sake

Website

Location

107 Caledonia St, Sausalito, CA 94965

Directions

