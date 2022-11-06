Sushi & Japanese
Sushi Ran
2,514 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Curbside service 5pm - 9pm - pull up to the front and we will bring your order out to you. We will even treat you to 30% off a great bottle of wine or sake
Location
107 Caledonia St, Sausalito, CA 94965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Ko at Larkspur - 1819 Larkspur Landing Cir
No Reviews
1819 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurant