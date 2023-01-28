Main picView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Ozumo - San Francisco Ozumo - San Francisco

review star

No reviews yet

161 Steuart Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

Popular Items

Karaage
Hamachi Maki
Ozumo Roll

Kozara / Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

Kinoko Miso soup

$8.00
Warm Edamame

Warm Edamame

$6.00

Cold Edamame With Shiso

$8.00

Garlic Edamame

$8.00
Karaage

Karaage

$16.00
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$16.00
Dohyo

Dohyo

$22.00

Ebi Tempura 5pc

$19.00

Gyoza

$16.00
Hanabi

Hanabi

$28.00

Hitokuchi

$24.00

Kaiso Salad

$12.00

Kakuni Pork Belly

$24.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Tsubomi Salad

$14.00

Robata / Grill

Burikama

$26.00

Gindara

$39.00

Hotate

$32.00
Lobster

Lobster

$68.00
Sake Salmon

Sake Salmon

$34.00

Abara

$29.00

Ginza Gyu (Filet)

$58.00
Tokyo Gyu (NY)

Tokyo Gyu (NY)

$49.00

Yasai

Kinoko

$14.00

Kohana

$14.00

Nasu

$14.00

Sayamame

$14.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Nigiri

Aji Nigiri

$14.00

Benijake Nigiri

$14.00

Benitoro Nigiri

$15.00

Botan Ebi Nigiri

$19.00

Buritoro Nigiri

$15.00

Ebi Nigiri

$11.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$16.00

Hirame Nigiri

$14.00

Hotate Nigiri

$13.00

Ikura Nigiri

$12.00

JP Uni Nigiri

$30.00

Kanpachi Nigiri

$15.00

Kinmedai Nigiri

$15.00

Maguro Nigiri

$14.00

Masunosuke Nigiri

$15.00

Sake Nigiri

$12.00

Shime Saba Nigiri

$10.00

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$10.00

Tai Nigiri

$15.00

Tamago Nigiri

$9.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$8.00

Toro Nigiri

$28.00

Unagi Nigiri

$13.00

Uni Nigiri

$24.00

Wagyu Nigiri

$32.00

Sashimi

Aji Sashimi

$14.00

Benijake Sashimi

$14.00

Benitoro Sashimi

$15.00

Botan Ebi Sashimi

$19.00

Buritoro Sashimi

$15.00

Ebi Sashimi

$11.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

Hirame Sashimi

$14.00

Hotate Sashimi

$13.00

Ikura Sashimi

$12.00

JP Uni Sashimi

$30.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$15.00

Kinmedai Sashimi

$15.00

Maguro Sashimi

$14.00

Masunosuke Sashimi

$15.00

Sake Sashimi

$12.00

Shime Saba Sashimi

$10.00

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$10.00

Tai Sashimi

$15.00

Tamago Sashimi

$9.00

Toro Sashimi

$28.00

Unagi Sashimi

$13.00

Uni Sashimi

$24.00

Wagyu Sashimi

$32.00

Roll

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$10.00
Bucho Roll

Bucho Roll

$24.00
California Roll

California Roll

$18.00

Futomaki

$22.00
Hamachi Maki

Hamachi Maki

$23.00
Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$10.00
Midori Maki

Midori Maki

$16.00
Negihama

Negihama

$14.00
Negitoro

Negitoro

$16.00
Ozumo Roll

Ozumo Roll

$25.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00
Sekiwake Roll

Sekiwake Roll

$23.00
Shacho

Shacho

$25.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00
Yu Yake Maki

Yu Yake Maki

$21.00

Sushi Set

Matsu

$145.00

Sashimi Moriawase

$65.00

Tonai-San Sushi

$75.00

Yokozuna

$230.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side of Ginger

$1.00

Side of Wasabi

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Ozumo San Francisco was the first U.S. restaurant designed by Japan’s renowned Super Potato Design. It was one of the first large-scale (approx 5,500 sf), high-end Japanese dining experience in U.S. offering sushi, robata grill and the largest premium imported sake list in the U.S. all under one roof including a Sake Lounge venue component. It has been awarded 3-stars and Top 100 restaurants by the San Francisco Chronicle and continues to rank as one of the top restaurants in the San Francisco fine dining segment market.

161 Steuart Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

Main pic

