Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Bar Stars
Adults Only
Iwai 45 Japanese whisky, Little Apple Treat's Blackberry Lemonade shrub, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Bottle conditioned.
Guava Passionfruit Margarita
Hornitos Plata 100% agave tequila, Little Apple Treats' Guava Passionfruit Blood Orange Vinegar Shrub, Luxardo Triplum, fresh-pressed lime juice, and simple syrup.
Hojo Biden Yamahai Junmai "Pastoral Beauty" TO-GO
"Pastoral Beauty" 720ml, Fukuoka, Japan. Yamahai Junmai. Honey and almonds add to a strong umami flavor with a vanilla smooth finish. Pairs well with the grilled saba. 70%, -2, 1.9, Yamada Nishiki
Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO
“Oze X Rose”, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Diaginjo. Ryujin Shuzo uses a special red yeast in the production of the shubo which gives this exceptional sake its' pink hue and fruity nuances. Sake lovers, pay close attention to the alcohol / acidity / sake meter numbers. The sweetness of this sake is karate-chopped by a high acidity which equals a lot of fun for your palate. This sake is easy to drink with bursts of wild strawberry and finishing with a soft, tannic grapefruit-iness. A staff favorite. Keep cold. 50% , -33, 3.3, 12%
Oze no Yukidoke Omachi
"Mountian Valley Thaw" 720ml, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Ginjo. Trying ginjo sakes utilizing different sake rice should be on your list of things to do in your further explorations of sake. The Omachi rice in this one gives those ginjo fruity/floral notes a robust kick in the pants. Rich and off-dry. 55%, +3, 1.5, 14%, Omachi
Naba Shoten "Minato (Harbor)" TO-GO
720ml, Akita City, Japan. This Yamahai Nama Genshu is bold and earthy with mushroom umami to balance the slight sweetness of the palate. This unpasteurized sake is aged 2 years. 67% , +1, 1.3, 20%, Miyamanishiki
Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu To-Go
“Drunken Snapper” 720ml, Tokushima, Japan. One of Lanny's favorites. This sake has you debating with the devil and angel on your shoulder. The sweet, fruity aromas, have your angelic side smiling yet the dry, crisp, savory side has you dancing with the devil. +5, 1.7, 18.5%, Oseto
Starters
Ahi Coconut Katsu
Ahi tuna steak rolled in coconut and panko and pan-seared; topped with kewpie, eel sauce, and sriracha.
Bacon Wrapped Mochi
pounded rice mochi wrapped in bacon and topped with house-made chili oil and shichimi *contains sesame
Edamame
Edamame dusted with kosher salt; served Regular or Spicy or Garlic or Yuzu. *regular, garlic, yuzu: vegan, gluten free *spicy & garlic contains sesame
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus tossed in salt and pepper then char-grilled. Topped with yuzu spiked gold miso and sesame seeds. *Vegan.
Gyoza
6 house made dumplings filled with pork, ginger, garlic and cabbage.
Gyoza, Shrimp
house-made. shrimp, and green garlic wrapped in a thin Japanese noodle. pan fried.
Hama Kama
grilled yellowtail collar with a side of ponzu neg sauce; very limited supply as Moshi only use the collars from the fish that come from the sushi chef
Ika Sugata
A whole squid marinated in shio koji then grilled; served with a white ponzu spiked with crushed ginger.
Kizami Wakame
seasoned seaweed salad *contains sesame *vegetarian, gluten-free
Shio Kombu Cucumber Salad
Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with salted kombu seaweed, toasted sesame oil, and finished with white soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds; so simple and so delicious. Our white soy sauce contains mushroom and fish stock.
Korokke, Yasai
Mashed potato, with a smattering of peas, corn, onion, carrot rolled in panko; served with katsu sauce. *Do not have a dedicated fryer for vegetable items.
Moshi Wings
The chefs butterfly each wing by hand then throw them into a marinade of garlic and chili. Char-grilled then either topped with an extra spicy hit of yuzu kosho or left alone; your choice. GF
Piri Ten Calamari
tempura calamari and green beans tossed with sautéed onions and jalapeños
Sake Kama
grilled salmon collar with a side of ponzu neg sauce; very limited supply as Moshi only use the collars from the fish that come from the sushi chef
Shishito Peppers
tempura dipped shishito peppers tossed in salt and pepper
Spicy Poke
chunky spicy tuna on top of seaweed salad. *contains sesame.
Squash Blossoms
Fresh squash blossoms that are dipped in Tempura batter. Simple. These are a seasonal favorite here at Moshi. Served with a side of tempura sauce.
Tempura Appetizer
Batter dipped; 2 shrimp and some veggies. *tempura sauce contains fish stock
Tokyo Kara-age
garlic, ginger-soy marinated fried chicken *contains egg
Panko Oysters
Panko encrusted oysters served with our house-made tartar sauce.
Grill Dinners
Ahi Tuna Dinner
Sushi-grade, wild, ahi dipped into a marinade of soy, mirin, and ginger. Hit for a brief time on our char-griller. Served rare with a side of ponzu and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. Sorry, no "well-done" requests accepted.
Beef Teriyaki Dinner
Hand-carved, Angus, choice-graded ribeye glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce. Please note that this cut is thinner than a steak-house cut. Moshi can only accommodate rare or well-done requests. To-go patrons, please note that the beef teriyaki continues cooking while in transit.
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
shio-koji marinated breast glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce.
Salmon Shio Dinner
fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. *GF
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
fresh, hand-carved salmon brushed with house-made teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Katsu Dinner
shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce.
Tonkatsu Dinner
pork loin rolled in panko with a side of tonkatsu sauce.
Tempura Dinner
Batter dipped; 2 shrimp and some veggies. *tempura sauce contains fish stock
Tokyo Kara-age Dinner
garlic, ginger-soy marinated fried chicken. *contains egg
Udon Soup
Chicken Udon Soup
Garlic and soy marinated chicken in our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.
Seafood Udon Soup
Shrimp, calamari and scallop in our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.
Tempura Udon Soup
Batter dipped shrimp and vegetables for dipping into our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.
Tokyo Kara-age Udon Soup
Seasoned fried chicken for dipping into our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.
Donburi
Chicken Katsu Don
Our egg omelette donburi starts with shio-koji marinated boneless breast rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallions.
Katsu Don
Our egg omelette donburi starts with boneless prime pork loin rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallion.
Oyako Don
Our egg omelette donburi starts with garlic-soy marinated chicken placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallion.
Piri-Don
Our signature, inverted, egg omelette, donburi starts with shio-koji marinated boneless breast or prime pork loin rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, jalapeño, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi. The piri-don is finished off with house-made chili oil, shichimi togarashi and jalapeño.
Sushi Donburi
Hama Zuke Don
6 pieces of sweet-soy marinated Hamachi over furikake spiked sushi rice Nogizaka style pictured - not available.
Maguro Zuke Don
6 pieces of sweet-soy marinated tuna over furikake spiked sushi rice
Sake Zuke Don
6 pieces of sweet-soy marinated salmon over furikake spiked sushi rice
Chirashi
Chefs choice assorted sashimi over sushi rice. A little taste of most all the days fresh fish.
Combo Zuke Don
6pcs. 2 pieces each of sweet-soy marinated Hamachi, Sake, and Maguro over furikake spiked sushi rice.
Sashimi
Chef's Choice
An assortment of fish and other items as chosen by the chefs of what is in the sushi case. Usually around 12 pieces. Add deluxe for a bigger expierence.
Combo-shimi
Two pieces each of white and red tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. *GF
Hamachi 4pc sashimi
Yellowtail. *GF
Hamachi Toro 4pc
Yellowtail belly. I'll fight you for it! *GF
Maguro 4pc Sashimi
*GF
Saba 4pc Sashimi
Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway. *GF
Saba Aburi 4pc Sashimi
Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway hit with the torch and topped with crushed ginger and scallion then finished with hickory smoked soy sauce.
Sake 4pc Sashimi
Atlantic Salmon. *GF
Shiro-Maguro 4pc Sashimi
White Tuna. *GF
Nigiri Sushi
!!** Uni Nigiri **!!
Uni-Lovers, Moshi has coral from Baja If fact it is Baja "Purple". The coral is plump and deep pumpkin orange in color. If you are just joining the journey our past stops have been: Maine/Canada, Washington, Ft Bragg, Japan, Baja, Alaska, Russia, Peru, and Santa Barbara. And no - you don't get the tray- ya' get one piece of nigiri for the price.
Ahi Maguro Nigiri
Big Eye tuna. *GF
Aji, Horse Mackerel
Wild horse mackerel from Japan topped with crushed ginger, scallion, and white soy sauce. 2 pieces per order.
Amaebi Nigiri
Wild, raw, Canadian spot prawn. Served with the shrmp's head after a trip to the tempura-onsen ;) limited supply.
Asparagus Nigiri
Steamed asparagus laid on top of sushi rice and secured in place with a piece of nori. *GF, Vegan.
Avocado Nigiri
Ripe avocado on top of sushi rice a secured with a nori "belt". *GF, Vegan.
Ebi Nigiri
House-prepared cooked shrimp. *GF
Hamachi Nigiri
Japanese farmed yellowtail. *GF
Hotate Nigiri
Raw scallop. *GF
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe
Inari Nigiri
marinated, tofu-age with shiitake
Kani Nigiri
Real snow crab legs finished with a kiss of kewpi. *GF
Saba Nigiri
Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway. *GF
Sake Nigiri
Atlantic salmon, farmed. *GF
Shiitake Nigiri
soy and mirin marinated shiitake. *Vegan.
Shiro-Maguro Nigiri
Canadian, wild, white tuna. *GF
Sushi Lolipop
Tamago Nigiri
house-made egg omelette using sweet cooking sake.
Tobiko
Red flying fish roe. *GF
Unagi Nigiri
Freshwater Eel
Maki Sushi
Akasaka Nights
Shrimp tempura and spicy kani topped with Hamachi, furikake, and house-made chili oil. Spicy and rich. *Substitutions respectfully declined on Moshi Moshi Signature items.
Asparagus Maki
cooked asparagus roll. *GF, Vegan
Avocado Maki
avocado roll. *GF, Vegan
California
Moshi’s house blend of real crab of wild, red, blue, and snow crab with avocado and red tobiko. *GF UPGRADES: $1 Umami (black) tobiko or Yuzu tobiko. $10 Nogizaka Style: red, yuzu, and umami tobiko plus a pile of ikura :)
Carmel
shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with avocado, ebi, unagi, unagi sauce, and sweet chili sauce
Caterpillar
unagi and cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko and unagi sauce
Dynasty of Love
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber wrapped in soy paper; topped with scallions, tobiko, kewpi, sweet chili, srirscha and unagi sauce
Fire Lizard
Real crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna and seaweed salad
Futo Krispy
tempura-dipped hamachi, maguro, sake, and avocado
Golden Gate
Real crab, avocado, and unagi topped with sake, lemon, and unagi sauce
Haleakala Maki
albacore poke with ogo seaweed, red clay salt, sesame oil, with cucumber and avocado; topped with torched kissed albacore then finished with crunchy, spicy garlic and green scallions. *Substitutions respectfully declined on Moshi Moshi Signature items.
Half Moon Maki
tempura asparagus, atsu-age tofu, avocado and cucumber
Hama-Negi
yellowtail and scallion *GF
Hip-Hop
unagi and avocado topped with tobiko and unagi sauce
Honeymoon
shrimp tempura, julienned cucumber, and drizzled with sweet chili sauce.
J.G. Giant Maki
tempura green beans, asparagus, avocado, and cucumber roll
Kappa Maki
cucumber roll. *GF, Vegan
Mini Rainbow
real crab and avocado topped with assorted sashimi
New Moon
shrimp tempura and avocado
Osaka Sunset
Spicy salmon and cucumber roll topped with sake, lemon, and kizami wasabi. *Substitutions and modifications respectfully declined on Moshi Moshi Signature items.
Oshinko Maki
pickled diakon. *GF, Vegan
Rainbow Spider
tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber topped assorted sashimi, avocado, tobiko and unagi sauce
Red Dragon
spicy tuna roll topped with fresh salmon and tobiko. *GF
Saba-Negi
marinated wild mackerel and scallion *GF
Sake Avocado Maki
atlantic salmon and avocado. *GF
Sake-Negi
fresh salmon and scallion. *GF
She's So Cute
shiso leaf and cucumber roll. *GF, Vegan
Shiitake Maki
shiitake, marinated in sweet soy sauce and mirin. *Vegan
Shiro Negi Maki
fresh albacore tuna and green onion. *GF
Spicy Salmon
chopped fresh salmon, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
Spicy Tuna Roll
chopped yellow fin and ahi tunas, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
Sun Dragon
shrimp tempura, our blend of snow crab and blue crab topped with unagi and tobiko
Tekka Maki
Traditional hosomaki style; seaweed, sushi rice, and red tuna. *GF
Ume Shiso Maki
salted japanese plum and shiso roll. *GF, Vegan.
Yummy Yam Maki
tempura yam and avocado roll
Grill à la Carte
Ahi Tuna - à la Carte
Sushi-grade, wild, ahi dipped into a marinade of soy, mirin, and ginger. Hit for a brief time on our char-griller. Served rare with a side of ponzu and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.*a la carte is a full portion of protein only.
Beef Teri - à la Carte
Hand-carved, Angus, choice-graded ribeye glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce. *à la carte is a full portion but protein only.
Chicken Teri - à la Carte
shio-koji marinated breast glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Katsu Chicken - à la Carte
shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Katsu Pork - à la Carte
pork loin rolled in panko with a side of tonkatsu sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Salmon Shio - à la Carte
fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. served medium rare. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Salmon Teri - à la Carte
fresh, hand-carved salmon brushed with house-made teriyaki sauce. served medium rare. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Sides
Extra Udon
A side of cooked udon noodles.
Miso Soup
Miso soup with tofu and green onions.*contains fish stock*GF
Rice - Steamed
This rice is great! Our steamed rice is the same rice the sushi chef buys for the sushi. The rice is washed then soaked overnight for consistency. We use a gas flame rice cooker for a pleasing, toasty flavor. You can eat it straight out of the fridge- still chewy; not hard and chalky.
Rice - Sushi
The rice is washed then soaked overnight for great consistency. We use a gas flame rice cooker for a great toasty flavor. Made with a stronger flavor the most sushi rice recipes- lots of rice vinegar.
SIDE Eel Sauce
SIDE Ginger
Please note that ginger is included with sushi purchases. *Due to SF Single-Use Plastics Litter Reduction Ordinance our staff will ask if you would like this item in an Online Order.
SIDE Ponzu
Soy sauce spiked with lots of good things: lemon, lime, orange, bonito, konbu, and a bit o'sugar.
SIDE Salad
SIDE Spicy Mayo
mayo blended with sriracha
SIDE Sriracha sauce
Soy sauce spiked with lots of good things: lemon, lime, orange, bonito, konbu, and a bit o'sugar.
SIDE Tempura Sauce
Yes, our tempura sauce is special too. The chef buys a special soy sauce from Japan called Usukuchi (light soy sauce) but it is a bit of a misnomer. The 'light' refers to the color not the sodium content. In fact, usukuchi has more salt than its standard cousin. The usukuchi is blended with our house-made, nihon dashi with a little sweet sake.
SIDE Teriyaki Sauce
Moshi's teriyaki is house-made. It truly is a glorious smell on teriyaki day. A large pot is filled with soy sauce, mirin (sweet sake) and Hakushika sake and sugar. The mixture is reduced until thick and glossy then married with crushed, fresh, ginger to give it a little zing.
SIDE Thai Chili Sriracha
Thai chili sriracha sauce
SIDE Tofu
SIDE Veggie steamed
Soy Sauce - GF
Kikkoman® Gluten-Free Soy Sauce is a premium Tamari-style soy sauce.
Soy Sauce - Marudaizu
A premium soy made in Japan fermenting whole soy beans (lower grade soy ferments soy slurry), wheat, salt for a longer periods of time for more mellow umami-ness.
Soy Sauce - Sakura
Extraordinary, exquisite, alluring. Sakura Cherry Blossom Shoyu is meticulously handcrafted by Shoyu master craftsmen to celebrate the revered cherry blossom which holds special significance throughout Japan. The cherry blossom represents the beauty and fragility of life. These breathtaking blossoms fall naturally into nets and are quickly gathered, then dipped in a red shiso vinegar brine and salted to preserve. They are then added to already aging barrels of white shoyu and age for 1 year to infuse the glorious perfume and color of the blossoms with the shoyu.
Soy Sauce - Smoked
Hickory-smoke and Marudizu soy sauce . SO rich with exploding umami to make those big-flavored fish like tuna, salmon, and saba come to new life on your palate.
Soy Sauce - White
Lighter in style but with an umami punch from the shiitakes and shaved bonito fish in the brew. This soy has a bit more of a salty hit and mellows nicely with a dab of wasabi.
Wasabi
Please note that wasabi is included with sushi purchases. *Due to SF Single-Use Plastics Litter Reduction Ordinance our staff will ask if you would like this item in an Online Order.
Wasabi - Kizami
Real wasabi roots and shoots chopped and mixed with a little soy and vinegar. We put this stuff on EVERYTHING. Well, not everything-you get it?
Sweets
The Latest Scoop Gelato
The Latest Scoop gelato from Berkeley features the richest dairy base with little to no air content and generous portions of the best available ingredients like the whole green pistachios in the White Pistachio gelato. This gelato is dense. Sizes and price vary by flavor.
Imuraya Ice Cream Mochi
Pounded sweet rice folded over a dollop of ice cream. Two pieces: your choice, mix n' match.
Cocktails To-Go
Adults Only
Iwai 45 Japanese whisky, Little Apple Treat's Blackberry Lemonade shrub, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Bottle conditioned.
Brooklyn
Michter's Single Barrel Straight rye makes for a stealler Brooklyn cocktail. Itn the mix is Luxardo Maraschino, Averna (an amaro from Sicily), Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth, Regan's orange bitters, and garnished with a lemon peel. Neat.
Guava Passionfruit Margarita
Hornitos Plata 100% agave tequila, Little Apple Treats' Guava Passionfruit Blood Orange Vinegar Shrub, Luxardo Triplum, fresh-pressed lime juice, and simple syrup.
Iwai Manhattan
Classic Manhattan using IWAI Japanese whisky, Italian Contratto sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, and a brandied maraschino cherry.
Nikka Shiro Negroni
Nikka Coffey Gin, Luxardo Bianco Bitter, LoFi Dry Vermouth, and an orange slice. A refreshing take on the classic Negroni cocktail. Luxardo's Bitter Bianco is the perfect balance of sweet orange with bitter rind. When mixed with NIkka's gin...well, delicious. Served in a mini hip-flask.
Sake To-Go
Akabu Junmai Daiginjo
720ml, Iwate, Japan. Floral and fruity aromas with a light sweetness of blueberry and candy apple and smooth umami. Brings a smile after every sip. Akabu does not reveal any sake meter or acidity but you won't care once this hits your palate. 40%, SMV+?, Acidity?, 15%, Ginginga.
Akabu Junmai To-Go
720ml, Iwate, Japan. Layered peach and hints of grapefruit are wrapped in the umami of this junmai sake. Offered for the first time in the USA since their brewery was leveled in the earthquake of 2011. Jesse, the owner of 5th Taste (amazing sake distributor) says this might be near-perfect. 60% , +1, 2.0, 16%, Ginginga
Hakushika Junmai "White Deer"
"White Deer" 300ml This is our house, filtered, junmai ginjo. Made with "heavenly water" to promote fermentation - fresh, fruity flavor with a muted sweetness. Hyogo, Japan. 60%, +1, 1.4.
Hakushika Junmai Daiginjo "One Thousand Years"
"One Thousand Years of Happiness" 300ml A favorite! Fragrant, fruity and smooth with a gentle, delicate sweetness. Hygogo, Japan. 50%, +0, 1.3
Heiwa Shuzo Nigori To-Go
Heiwa Shuzo Nigori 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. This sake’s texture is smooth, feels like fresh powdery snow on your tongue. Brewed using the soft and clean water from Koyasan in Wakayama Prefecture, Heiwa Shuzou’s Nigori Sake is well balanced, lightly sweet with the flavor of sake rice. This pairs well with spicy fare. 70%, -8.5, 1.1, 15%, Ippanmai
Hojo Biden Yamahai Junmai "Pastoral Beauty" TO-GO
"Pastoral Beauty" 720ml, Fukuoka, Japan. Yamahai Junmai. Honey and almonds add to a strong umami flavor with a vanilla smooth finish. Pairs well with the grilled saba. 70%, -2, 1.9, Yamada Nishiki
KID Heiwa "The Kid" Junmai To-Go
“The Kid” 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. Lighter in style than other Junmai but still with a weightiness to attack bigger flavor dishes on your palate A slightly dry Junmai that pairs well with American-style sushi, gyoza, or grilled asparagus. 50% & 60%, +4, 1.5, 15%, Gohyakumangoku (50%) Ippanmai (60%)
KID "The Kid" Daiginjo
"The KID" 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. Diaginjo. The young minds at Heiwa are crushing it. The aromas coming off this sake create wonder. Apples and pears, honey richness with a crisp off-dry finish. Pair this with all things unagi. At the SF Sake show, this was our team's favorite pour. AND! It is milled to 35% - what?!? 35%, +2.5, 1.3, 15%, Yamada Nishiki.
KID Heiwa Shuzo Junmai Daiginjo To-Go
“The Kid” 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. Strawberries. Fruity aromas then rich, sake rice; cotton candy and cream. An elegant Junmai Daiginjo that pairs well with lighter fare or by itself. 50%, +2, 1.3, 15%, Yamada Nishiki
Naba Shoten "Minato (Harbor)" TO-GO
720ml, Akita City, Japan. This Yamahai Nama Genshu is bold and earthy with mushroom umami to balance the slight sweetness of the palate. This unpasteurized sake is aged 2 years. 67% , +1, 1.3, 20%, Miyamanishiki
Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu To-Go
“Drunken Snapper” 720ml, Tokushima, Japan. One of Lanny's favorites. This sake has you debating with the devil and angel on your shoulder. The sweet, fruity aromas, have your angelic side smiling yet the dry, crisp, savory side has you dancing with the devil. +5, 1.7, 18.5%, Oseto
Oze no Yukidoke Omachi
"Mountian Valley Thaw" 720ml, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Ginjo. Trying ginjo sakes utilizing different sake rice should be on your list of things to do in your further explorations of sake. The Omachi rice in this one gives those ginjo fruity/floral notes a robust kick in the pants. Rich and off-dry. 55%, +3, 1.5, 14%, Omachi
Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO
“Oze X Rose”, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Diaginjo. Ryujin Shuzo uses a special red yeast in the production of the shubo which gives this exceptional sake its' pink hue and fruity nuances. Sake lovers, pay close attention to the alcohol / acidity / sake meter numbers. The sweetness of this sake is karate-chopped by a high acidity which equals a lot of fun for your palate. This sake is easy to drink with bursts of wild strawberry and finishing with a soft, tannic grapefruit-iness. A staff favorite. Keep cold. 50% , -33, 3.3, 12%
Tenju Shuzo Chokaisan "Mt Chokai" Junmai Daiginjo TO-GO
720ml, Yashima, Japan. A soft and smooth fruity Junmai Daigingo. Notes of crisp apple and anise with a floral amora. It will be hard not to drink the whole bottle. 50%, +0, 1.4, 15%, Miyamanishiki.
Beer To-Go
Hitachino Ginger Yuzu Non-Ale
Hitachino Nest Non-Ale is a low-alcohol ale packed with tasty malts and aromatic hops that give this Hitachino its signature floral nuance. Yuzu and Ginger provide a zesty balance. Is that a hint of sweet mint lingering? 330ml, ABV. 0.2%
Hitachino Real Ginger Brew
Brewed with fresh Ginger, sharp and light ginger spiciness with a smooth finish. Pairs amazingly with our bonito sashimi. 7%, IBU ?.
Asahi Super Dry Bottle 620ml
Super dry Japanese rice lager 5% abv. Made in Japan.
Echigo Flying IPA
350ml. Echigo Flying IPA has biting hops with honeyed malt and steamed barley. A nice hint of lime and dried apricot. ABV. 5%, IBU 55. Niigata, Japan.
Echigo Koshihikari 350ML Can
This rice lager made with Niigata Prefecture's celebrated Koshi Hikari rice has fine and persistent carbonation and a clean, crisp flavor from the super-premium rice. Using the Decoction method, Echigo Brewery maximizes the flavor from the rice and malt. 350ml Can. ABV. 5%, IBU 16
Echigo Weizen
350ml. Echigo Weizen has a nice lightness of malt and barely with a dry crisp finish. Great for a relaxing time. ABV 5.5%, IBU N/A. Niigata, Japan.
Wine To-Go
Antichi Vinai 'Scaire di Est' Grillo To-Go
Tangy. Passionfruit and citrus give to a soft dryness using Grillo grapes from the hills of Sicily. 2020. Sicily, Italy. 750ml
Flume Crossing Sav. Blanc To-Go
Exuberant. Ruby grapefruit, passionfruit with a zesty finish. Monterey, CA
San Simeon Chardonnay To-Go
Sumptuous. Ripe tropical fruit. Creamy oak finish. 750ml. Monterey, CA
The Pinot Project- Pinot Grigio To-Go
Pure and bright. Flavors of pear and citrus. Perfect for every dish.
The Pinot Project- Pinot Noir To-Go
Smart. Flavors of black cherry with a kiss of oak and essence of spice. It's crazy food-friendly.
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay
Regal. A stunning, well-structured chardonnay celebrating the Judgement of Paris in 1976. 2019, Calistoga, CA 750ml
Chateau Montelena Zinfandel
Bold. 750ml. Dark raspberry and cherry with a warm spiciness and hint of mint. Notes of roses. 2017, Calistoga, CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Japanese sushi and grill with an emphasis on whisky that has been serving the Dogpatch in San Francisco for over 30 years. Dinner Monday-Saturday, 5:00PM - 8:30PM last seating, 9:00PM closing.
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107