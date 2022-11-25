Moshi Moshi

Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO

$29.00

“Oze X Rose”, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Diaginjo. Ryujin Shuzo uses a special red yeast in the production of the shubo which gives this exceptional sake its' pink hue and fruity nuances. Sake lovers, pay close attention to the alcohol / acidity / sake meter numbers. The sweetness of this sake is karate-chopped by a high acidity which equals a lot of fun for your palate. This sake is easy to drink with bursts of wild strawberry and finishing with a soft, tannic grapefruit-iness. A staff favorite. Keep cold. 50% , -33, 3.3, 12%