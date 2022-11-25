Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Moshi Moshi

2,616 Reviews

$$

2092 3rd Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake Nigiri
California
Spicy Tuna Roll

Utensils

No Utensils

Let us know that you do not require any utensils.

Utensils

Chopsticks? Napkins? Forks? Spoons?

Bar Stars

Adults Only

Adults Only

$13.00

Iwai 45 Japanese whisky, Little Apple Treat's Blackberry Lemonade shrub, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Bottle conditioned.

Guava Passionfruit Margarita

Guava Passionfruit Margarita

$13.00

Hornitos Plata 100% agave tequila, Little Apple Treats' Guava Passionfruit Blood Orange Vinegar Shrub, Luxardo Triplum, fresh-pressed lime juice, and simple syrup.

Hojo Biden Yamahai Junmai "Pastoral Beauty" TO-GO

Hojo Biden Yamahai Junmai "Pastoral Beauty" TO-GO

$33.00

"Pastoral Beauty" 720ml, Fukuoka, Japan. Yamahai Junmai. Honey and almonds add to a strong umami flavor with a vanilla smooth finish. Pairs well with the grilled saba. 70%, -2, 1.9, Yamada Nishiki

Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO

Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO

$29.00

“Oze X Rose”, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Diaginjo. Ryujin Shuzo uses a special red yeast in the production of the shubo which gives this exceptional sake its' pink hue and fruity nuances. Sake lovers, pay close attention to the alcohol / acidity / sake meter numbers. The sweetness of this sake is karate-chopped by a high acidity which equals a lot of fun for your palate. This sake is easy to drink with bursts of wild strawberry and finishing with a soft, tannic grapefruit-iness. A staff favorite. Keep cold. 50% , -33, 3.3, 12%

Oze no Yukidoke Omachi

Oze no Yukidoke Omachi

$63.00

"Mountian Valley Thaw" 720ml, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Ginjo. Trying ginjo sakes utilizing different sake rice should be on your list of things to do in your further explorations of sake. The Omachi rice in this one gives those ginjo fruity/floral notes a robust kick in the pants. Rich and off-dry. 55%, +3, 1.5, 14%, Omachi

Naba Shoten "Minato (Harbor)" TO-GO

Naba Shoten "Minato (Harbor)" TO-GO

$38.00

720ml, Akita City, Japan. This Yamahai Nama Genshu is bold and earthy with mushroom umami to balance the slight sweetness of the palate. This unpasteurized sake is aged 2 years. 67% , +1, 1.3, 20%, Miyamanishiki

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu To-Go

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu To-Go

$42.00

“Drunken Snapper” 720ml, Tokushima, Japan. One of Lanny's favorites. This sake has you debating with the devil and angel on your shoulder. The sweet, fruity aromas, have your angelic side smiling yet the dry, crisp, savory side has you dancing with the devil. +5, 1.7, 18.5%, Oseto

Starters

Ahi Coconut Katsu

Ahi Coconut Katsu

$12.95

Ahi tuna steak rolled in coconut and panko and pan-seared; topped with kewpie, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Bacon Wrapped Mochi

Bacon Wrapped Mochi

$3.75

pounded rice mochi wrapped in bacon and topped with house-made chili oil and shichimi *contains sesame

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Edamame dusted with kosher salt; served Regular or Spicy or Garlic or Yuzu. *regular, garlic, yuzu: vegan, gluten free *spicy & garlic contains sesame

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$10.95

Asparagus tossed in salt and pepper then char-grilled. Topped with yuzu spiked gold miso and sesame seeds. *Vegan.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$11.95

6 house made dumplings filled with pork, ginger, garlic and cabbage.

Gyoza, Shrimp

Gyoza, Shrimp

$12.95

house-made. shrimp, and green garlic wrapped in a thin Japanese noodle. pan fried.

Hama Kama

Hama Kama

$15.95Out of stock

grilled yellowtail collar with a side of ponzu neg sauce; very limited supply as Moshi only use the collars from the fish that come from the sushi chef

Ika Sugata

Ika Sugata

$16.95

A whole squid marinated in shio koji then grilled; served with a white ponzu spiked with crushed ginger.

Kizami Wakame

Kizami Wakame

$5.95

seasoned seaweed salad *contains sesame *vegetarian, gluten-free

Shio Kombu Cucumber Salad

Shio Kombu Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with salted kombu seaweed, toasted sesame oil, and finished with white soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds; so simple and so delicious. Our white soy sauce contains mushroom and fish stock.

Korokke, Yasai

Korokke, Yasai

$7.00

Mashed potato, with a smattering of peas, corn, onion, carrot rolled in panko; served with katsu sauce. *Do not have a dedicated fryer for vegetable items.

Moshi Wings

Moshi Wings

$14.95

The chefs butterfly each wing by hand then throw them into a marinade of garlic and chili. Char-grilled then either topped with an extra spicy hit of yuzu kosho or left alone; your choice. GF

Piri Ten Calamari

Piri Ten Calamari

$11.95

tempura calamari and green beans tossed with sautéed onions and jalapeños

Sake Kama

Sake Kama

$10.95Out of stock

grilled salmon collar with a side of ponzu neg sauce; very limited supply as Moshi only use the collars from the fish that come from the sushi chef

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

tempura dipped shishito peppers tossed in salt and pepper

Spicy Poke

Spicy Poke

$9.95

chunky spicy tuna on top of seaweed salad. *contains sesame.

Squash Blossoms

Squash Blossoms

$10.95

Fresh squash blossoms that are dipped in Tempura batter. Simple. These are a seasonal favorite here at Moshi. Served with a side of tempura sauce.

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$12.95

Batter dipped; 2 shrimp and some veggies. *tempura sauce contains fish stock

Tokyo Kara-age

Tokyo Kara-age

$10.95

garlic, ginger-soy marinated fried chicken *contains egg

Panko Oysters

Panko Oysters

$11.00

Panko encrusted oysters served with our house-made tartar sauce.

Grill Dinners

Ahi Tuna Dinner

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$22.95

Sushi-grade, wild, ahi dipped into a marinade of soy, mirin, and ginger. Hit for a brief time on our char-griller. Served rare with a side of ponzu and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. Sorry, no "well-done" requests accepted.

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$29.95

Hand-carved, Angus, choice-graded ribeye glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce. Please note that this cut is thinner than a steak-house cut. Moshi can only accommodate rare or well-done requests. To-go patrons, please note that the beef teriyaki continues cooking while in transit.

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$19.95

shio-koji marinated breast glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce.

Salmon Shio Dinner

Salmon Shio Dinner

$22.95

fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. *GF

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$22.95

fresh, hand-carved salmon brushed with house-made teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Katsu Dinner

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$19.95

shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce.

Tonkatsu Dinner

Tonkatsu Dinner

$19.95

pork loin rolled in panko with a side of tonkatsu sauce.

Tempura Dinner

Tempura Dinner

$19.95

Batter dipped; 2 shrimp and some veggies. *tempura sauce contains fish stock

Tokyo Kara-age Dinner

Tokyo Kara-age Dinner

$18.95

garlic, ginger-soy marinated fried chicken. *contains egg

Udon Soup

Chicken Udon Soup

Chicken Udon Soup

$14.95

Garlic and soy marinated chicken in our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.

Seafood Udon Soup

Seafood Udon Soup

$17.95

Shrimp, calamari and scallop in our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.

Tempura Udon Soup

Tempura Udon Soup

$19.95

Batter dipped shrimp and vegetables for dipping into our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.

Tokyo Kara-age Udon Soup

Tokyo Kara-age Udon Soup

$17.95

Seasoned fried chicken for dipping into our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.

Donburi

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$18.95

Our egg omelette donburi starts with shio-koji marinated boneless breast rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallions.

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$18.95

Our egg omelette donburi starts with boneless prime pork loin rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallion.

Oyako Don

$18.95

Our egg omelette donburi starts with garlic-soy marinated chicken placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallion.

Piri-Don

Piri-Don

$19.95

Our signature, inverted, egg omelette, donburi starts with shio-koji marinated boneless breast or prime pork loin rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, jalapeño, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi. The piri-don is finished off with house-made chili oil, shichimi togarashi and jalapeño.

Sushi Donburi

Hama Zuke Don

Hama Zuke Don

$23.95

6 pieces of sweet-soy marinated Hamachi over furikake spiked sushi rice Nogizaka style pictured - not available.

Maguro Zuke Don

Maguro Zuke Don

$23.95

6 pieces of sweet-soy marinated tuna over furikake spiked sushi rice

Sake Zuke Don

Sake Zuke Don

$23.95

6 pieces of sweet-soy marinated salmon over furikake spiked sushi rice

Chirashi

Chirashi

$37.95

Chefs choice assorted sashimi over sushi rice. A little taste of most all the days fresh fish.

Combo Zuke Don

Combo Zuke Don

$23.95

6pcs. 2 pieces each of sweet-soy marinated Hamachi, Sake, and Maguro over furikake spiked sushi rice.

Sashimi

Chef's Choice

Chef's Choice

$39.00

An assortment of fish and other items as chosen by the chefs of what is in the sushi case. Usually around 12 pieces. Add deluxe for a bigger expierence.

Combo-shimi

Combo-shimi

$31.00

Two pieces each of white and red tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. *GF

Hamachi 4pc sashimi

Hamachi 4pc sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail. *GF

Hamachi Toro 4pc

Hamachi Toro 4pc

$19.00

Yellowtail belly. I'll fight you for it! *GF

Maguro 4pc Sashimi

Maguro 4pc Sashimi

$18.00

*GF

Saba 4pc Sashimi

Saba 4pc Sashimi

$14.00

Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway. *GF

Saba Aburi 4pc Sashimi

Saba Aburi 4pc Sashimi

$15.00

Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway hit with the torch and topped with crushed ginger and scallion then finished with hickory smoked soy sauce.

Sake 4pc Sashimi

Sake 4pc Sashimi

$18.00

Atlantic Salmon. *GF

Shiro-Maguro 4pc Sashimi

Shiro-Maguro 4pc Sashimi

$16.00

White Tuna. *GF

Nigiri Sushi

!!** Uni Nigiri **!!

!!** Uni Nigiri **!!

Out of stock

Uni-Lovers, Moshi has coral from Baja If fact it is Baja "Purple". The coral is plump and deep pumpkin orange in color. If you are just joining the journey our past stops have been: Maine/Canada, Washington, Ft Bragg, Japan, Baja, Alaska, Russia, Peru, and Santa Barbara. And no - you don't get the tray- ya' get one piece of nigiri for the price.

Ahi Maguro Nigiri

Ahi Maguro Nigiri

$3.50

Big Eye tuna. *GF

Aji, Horse Mackerel

Aji, Horse Mackerel

$7.50

Wild horse mackerel from Japan topped with crushed ginger, scallion, and white soy sauce. 2 pieces per order.

Amaebi Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$4.75Out of stock

Wild, raw, Canadian spot prawn. Served with the shrmp's head after a trip to the tempura-onsen ;) limited supply.

Asparagus Nigiri

Asparagus Nigiri

$3.25

Steamed asparagus laid on top of sushi rice and secured in place with a piece of nori. *GF, Vegan.

Avocado Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$3.50

Ripe avocado on top of sushi rice a secured with a nori "belt". *GF, Vegan.

Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$3.25

House-prepared cooked shrimp. *GF

Hamachi Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

$3.50

Japanese farmed yellowtail. *GF

Hotate Nigiri

Hotate Nigiri

$3.50

Raw scallop. *GF

Ikura Nigiri

Ikura Nigiri

$5.00

Salmon roe

Inari Nigiri

Inari Nigiri

$3.00

marinated, tofu-age with shiitake

Kani Nigiri

Kani Nigiri

$4.00

Real snow crab legs finished with a kiss of kewpi. *GF

Saba Nigiri

Saba Nigiri

$3.50

Japanese prepared mackerel, wild from Norway. *GF

Sake Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$3.50

Atlantic salmon, farmed. *GF

Shiitake Nigiri

Shiitake Nigiri

$3.00

soy and mirin marinated shiitake. *Vegan.

Shiro-Maguro Nigiri

Shiro-Maguro Nigiri

$3.50

Canadian, wild, white tuna. *GF

Sushi Lolipop

$2.00
Tamago Nigiri

Tamago Nigiri

$3.25

house-made egg omelette using sweet cooking sake.

Tobiko

Tobiko

Red flying fish roe. *GF

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$3.75

Freshwater Eel

Maki Sushi

Akasaka Nights

Akasaka Nights

$18.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy kani topped with Hamachi, furikake, and house-made chili oil. Spicy and rich. *Substitutions respectfully declined on Moshi Moshi Signature items.

Asparagus Maki

Asparagus Maki

$6.95

cooked asparagus roll. *GF, Vegan

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$6.95

avocado roll. *GF, Vegan

California

California

$9.95

Moshi’s house blend of real crab of wild, red, blue, and snow crab with avocado and red tobiko. *GF UPGRADES: $1 Umami (black) tobiko or Yuzu tobiko. $10 Nogizaka Style: red, yuzu, and umami tobiko plus a pile of ikura :)

Carmel

Carmel

$14.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with avocado, ebi, unagi, unagi sauce, and sweet chili sauce

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$18.95

unagi and cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko and unagi sauce

Dynasty of Love

Dynasty of Love

$21.95

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber wrapped in soy paper; topped with scallions, tobiko, kewpi, sweet chili, srirscha and unagi sauce

Fire Lizard

Fire Lizard

$16.95

Real crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna and seaweed salad

Futo Krispy

Futo Krispy

$13.95

tempura-dipped hamachi, maguro, sake, and avocado

Golden Gate

Golden Gate

$17.95

Real crab, avocado, and unagi topped with sake, lemon, and unagi sauce

Haleakala Maki

Haleakala Maki

$18.95

albacore poke with ogo seaweed, red clay salt, sesame oil, with cucumber and avocado; topped with torched kissed albacore then finished with crunchy, spicy garlic and green scallions. *Substitutions respectfully declined on Moshi Moshi Signature items.

Half Moon Maki

Half Moon Maki

$7.95

tempura asparagus, atsu-age tofu, avocado and cucumber

Hama-Negi

Hama-Negi

$7.50

yellowtail and scallion *GF

Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop

$8.95

unagi and avocado topped with tobiko and unagi sauce

Honeymoon

Honeymoon

$7.50

shrimp tempura, julienned cucumber, and drizzled with sweet chili sauce.

J.G. Giant Maki

J.G. Giant Maki

$8.50

tempura green beans, asparagus, avocado, and cucumber roll

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$5.95

cucumber roll. *GF, Vegan

Mini Rainbow

Mini Rainbow

$16.95

real crab and avocado topped with assorted sashimi

New Moon

New Moon

$7.95

shrimp tempura and avocado

Osaka Sunset

Osaka Sunset

$19.95

Spicy salmon and cucumber roll topped with sake, lemon, and kizami wasabi. *Substitutions and modifications respectfully declined on Moshi Moshi Signature items.

Oshinko Maki

Oshinko Maki

$6.00

pickled diakon. *GF, Vegan

Rainbow Spider

Rainbow Spider

$25.95

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber topped assorted sashimi, avocado, tobiko and unagi sauce

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$16.95

spicy tuna roll topped with fresh salmon and tobiko. *GF

Saba-Negi

Saba-Negi

$7.50

marinated wild mackerel and scallion *GF

Sake Avocado Maki

Sake Avocado Maki

$8.95

atlantic salmon and avocado. *GF

Sake-Negi

Sake-Negi

$7.50

fresh salmon and scallion. *GF

She's So Cute

She's So Cute

$6.95

shiso leaf and cucumber roll. *GF, Vegan

Shiitake Maki

Shiitake Maki

$5.95

shiitake, marinated in sweet soy sauce and mirin. *Vegan

Shiro Negi Maki

Shiro Negi Maki

$7.50

fresh albacore tuna and green onion. *GF

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$8.95

chopped fresh salmon, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

chopped yellow fin and ahi tunas, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF

Sun Dragon

Sun Dragon

$18.95

shrimp tempura, our blend of snow crab and blue crab topped with unagi and tobiko

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$7.95

Traditional hosomaki style; seaweed, sushi rice, and red tuna. *GF

Ume Shiso Maki

Ume Shiso Maki

$6.95

salted japanese plum and shiso roll. *GF, Vegan.

Yummy Yam Maki

Yummy Yam Maki

$6.95

tempura yam and avocado roll

Grill à la Carte

Ahi Tuna - à la Carte

Ahi Tuna - à la Carte

$16.95

Sushi-grade, wild, ahi dipped into a marinade of soy, mirin, and ginger. Hit for a brief time on our char-griller. Served rare with a side of ponzu and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.*a la carte is a full portion of protein only.

Beef Teri - à la Carte

Beef Teri - à la Carte

$24.95

Hand-carved, Angus, choice-graded ribeye glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce. *à la carte is a full portion but protein only.

Chicken Teri - à la Carte

Chicken Teri - à la Carte

$11.95

shio-koji marinated breast glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.

Katsu Chicken - à la Carte

Katsu Chicken - à la Carte

$11.95

shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.

Katsu Pork - à la Carte

Katsu Pork - à la Carte

$11.95

pork loin rolled in panko with a side of tonkatsu sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.

Salmon Shio - à la Carte

Salmon Shio - à la Carte

$16.95

fresh, hand-carved salted salmon. served medium rare. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.

Salmon Teri - à la Carte

Salmon Teri - à la Carte

$16.95

fresh, hand-carved salmon brushed with house-made teriyaki sauce. served medium rare. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.

Sides

Extra Udon

Extra Udon

$6.00

A side of cooked udon noodles.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00+

Miso soup with tofu and green onions.*contains fish stock*GF

Rice - Steamed

Rice - Steamed

$3.00

This rice is great! Our steamed rice is the same rice the sushi chef buys for the sushi. The rice is washed then soaked overnight for consistency. We use a gas flame rice cooker for a pleasing, toasty flavor. You can eat it straight out of the fridge- still chewy; not hard and chalky.

Rice - Sushi

Rice - Sushi

$4.00

The rice is washed then soaked overnight for great consistency. We use a gas flame rice cooker for a great toasty flavor. Made with a stronger flavor the most sushi rice recipes- lots of rice vinegar.

SIDE Eel Sauce

SIDE Eel Sauce

$2.00+
SIDE Ginger

SIDE Ginger

$2.00+

Please note that ginger is included with sushi purchases. *Due to SF Single-Use Plastics Litter Reduction Ordinance our staff will ask if you would like this item in an Online Order.

SIDE Ponzu

$1.25+

Soy sauce spiked with lots of good things: lemon, lime, orange, bonito, konbu, and a bit o'sugar.

SIDE Salad

SIDE Salad

$3.00
SIDE Spicy Mayo

SIDE Spicy Mayo

$1.00+

mayo blended with sriracha

SIDE Sriracha sauce

$1.44+

Soy sauce spiked with lots of good things: lemon, lime, orange, bonito, konbu, and a bit o'sugar.

SIDE Tempura Sauce

SIDE Tempura Sauce

$1.50

Yes, our tempura sauce is special too. The chef buys a special soy sauce from Japan called Usukuchi (light soy sauce) but it is a bit of a misnomer. The 'light' refers to the color not the sodium content. In fact, usukuchi has more salt than its standard cousin. The usukuchi is blended with our house-made, nihon dashi with a little sweet sake.

SIDE Teriyaki Sauce

SIDE Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00+

Moshi's teriyaki is house-made. It truly is a glorious smell on teriyaki day. A large pot is filled with soy sauce, mirin (sweet sake) and Hakushika sake and sugar. The mixture is reduced until thick and glossy then married with crushed, fresh, ginger to give it a little zing.

SIDE Thai Chili Sriracha

$1.50+

Thai chili sriracha sauce

SIDE Tofu

SIDE Tofu

$2.00+

SIDE Veggie steamed

$5.95

Soy Sauce - GF

$1.44+

Kikkoman® Gluten-Free Soy Sauce is a premium Tamari-style soy sauce.

Soy Sauce - Marudaizu

Soy Sauce - Marudaizu

$2.00+

A premium soy made in Japan fermenting whole soy beans (lower grade soy ferments soy slurry), wheat, salt for a longer periods of time for more mellow umami-ness.

Soy Sauce - Sakura

Soy Sauce - Sakura

$4.00+Out of stock

Extraordinary, exquisite, alluring. Sakura Cherry Blossom Shoyu is meticulously handcrafted by Shoyu master craftsmen to celebrate the revered cherry blossom which holds special significance throughout Japan. The cherry blossom represents the beauty and fragility of life. These breathtaking blossoms fall naturally into nets and are quickly gathered, then dipped in a red shiso vinegar brine and salted to preserve. They are then added to already aging barrels of white shoyu and age for 1 year to infuse the glorious perfume and color of the blossoms with the shoyu.

Soy Sauce - Smoked

$2.00+

Hickory-smoke and Marudizu soy sauce . SO rich with exploding umami to make those big-flavored fish like tuna, salmon, and saba come to new life on your palate.

Soy Sauce - White

Soy Sauce - White

$2.50+

Lighter in style but with an umami punch from the shiitakes and shaved bonito fish in the brew. This soy has a bit more of a salty hit and mellows nicely with a dab of wasabi.

Wasabi

Wasabi

$1.25+

Please note that wasabi is included with sushi purchases. *Due to SF Single-Use Plastics Litter Reduction Ordinance our staff will ask if you would like this item in an Online Order.

Wasabi - Kizami

Wasabi - Kizami

$5.00+

Real wasabi roots and shoots chopped and mixed with a little soy and vinegar. We put this stuff on EVERYTHING. Well, not everything-you get it?

Sweets

The Latest Scoop Gelato

The Latest Scoop Gelato

The Latest Scoop gelato from Berkeley features the richest dairy base with little to no air content and generous portions of the best available ingredients like the whole green pistachios in the White Pistachio gelato. This gelato is dense. Sizes and price vary by flavor.

Imuraya Ice Cream Mochi

Imuraya Ice Cream Mochi

$5.00

Pounded sweet rice folded over a dollop of ice cream. Two pieces: your choice, mix n' match.

Cocktails To-Go

Nikka Days whisky, fresh lime juice, Japanese sudachi juice, Luxardo Triple Sec served with ice. Beat the heat (somewhere else but SF) with this super-citrus take on a whisky sour. NIkka Days whisky melts seamlessly into the sudachi, lime, and orange for a sweetly-sour refresh for your soul.
Adults Only

Adults Only

$13.00

Iwai 45 Japanese whisky, Little Apple Treat's Blackberry Lemonade shrub, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Bottle conditioned.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$14.00

Michter's Single Barrel Straight rye makes for a stealler Brooklyn cocktail. Itn the mix is Luxardo Maraschino, Averna (an amaro from Sicily), Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth, Regan's orange bitters, and garnished with a lemon peel. Neat.

Guava Passionfruit Margarita

Guava Passionfruit Margarita

$13.00

Hornitos Plata 100% agave tequila, Little Apple Treats' Guava Passionfruit Blood Orange Vinegar Shrub, Luxardo Triplum, fresh-pressed lime juice, and simple syrup.

Iwai Manhattan

Iwai Manhattan

$12.00

Classic Manhattan using IWAI Japanese whisky, Italian Contratto sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, and a brandied maraschino cherry.

Nikka Shiro Negroni

Nikka Shiro Negroni

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Gin, Luxardo Bianco Bitter, LoFi Dry Vermouth, and an orange slice. A refreshing take on the classic Negroni cocktail. Luxardo's Bitter Bianco is the perfect balance of sweet orange with bitter rind. When mixed with NIkka's gin...well, delicious. Served in a mini hip-flask.

Sake To-Go

Akabu Junmai Daiginjo

Akabu Junmai Daiginjo

$118.00

720ml, Iwate, Japan. Floral and fruity aromas with a light sweetness of blueberry and candy apple and smooth umami. Brings a smile after every sip. Akabu does not reveal any sake meter or acidity but you won't care once this hits your palate. 40%, SMV+?, Acidity?, 15%, Ginginga.

Akabu Junmai To-Go

Akabu Junmai To-Go

$43.00

720ml, Iwate, Japan. Layered peach and hints of grapefruit are wrapped in the umami of this junmai sake. Offered for the first time in the USA since their brewery was leveled in the earthquake of 2011. Jesse, the owner of 5th Taste (amazing sake distributor) says this might be near-perfect. 60% , +1, 2.0, 16%, Ginginga

Hakushika Junmai "White Deer"

Hakushika Junmai "White Deer"

$13.00Out of stock

"White Deer" 300ml This is our house, filtered, junmai ginjo. Made with "heavenly water" to promote fermentation - fresh, fruity flavor with a muted sweetness. Hyogo, Japan. 60%, +1, 1.4.

Hakushika Junmai Daiginjo "One Thousand Years"

Hakushika Junmai Daiginjo "One Thousand Years"

$25.00

"One Thousand Years of Happiness" 300ml A favorite! Fragrant, fruity and smooth with a gentle, delicate sweetness. Hygogo, Japan. 50%, +0, 1.3

Heiwa Shuzo Nigori To-Go

Heiwa Shuzo Nigori To-Go

$41.00

Heiwa Shuzo Nigori 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. This sake’s texture is smooth, feels like fresh powdery snow on your tongue. Brewed using the soft and clean water from Koyasan in Wakayama Prefecture, Heiwa Shuzou’s Nigori Sake is well balanced, lightly sweet with the flavor of sake rice. This pairs well with spicy fare. 70%, -8.5, 1.1, 15%, Ippanmai

Hojo Biden Yamahai Junmai "Pastoral Beauty" TO-GO

Hojo Biden Yamahai Junmai "Pastoral Beauty" TO-GO

$33.00

"Pastoral Beauty" 720ml, Fukuoka, Japan. Yamahai Junmai. Honey and almonds add to a strong umami flavor with a vanilla smooth finish. Pairs well with the grilled saba. 70%, -2, 1.9, Yamada Nishiki

KID Heiwa "The Kid" Junmai To-Go

KID Heiwa "The Kid" Junmai To-Go

$39.00Out of stock

“The Kid” 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. Lighter in style than other Junmai but still with a weightiness to attack bigger flavor dishes on your palate A slightly dry Junmai that pairs well with American-style sushi, gyoza, or grilled asparagus. 50% & 60%, +4, 1.5, 15%, Gohyakumangoku (50%) Ippanmai (60%)

KID "The Kid" Daiginjo

KID "The Kid" Daiginjo

$79.00

"The KID" 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. Diaginjo. The young minds at Heiwa are crushing it. The aromas coming off this sake create wonder. Apples and pears, honey richness with a crisp off-dry finish. Pair this with all things unagi. At the SF Sake show, this was our team's favorite pour. AND! It is milled to 35% - what?!? 35%, +2.5, 1.3, 15%, Yamada Nishiki.

KID Heiwa Shuzo Junmai Daiginjo To-Go

KID Heiwa Shuzo Junmai Daiginjo To-Go

$50.00

“The Kid” 720ml, Wakayama, Japan. Strawberries. Fruity aromas then rich, sake rice; cotton candy and cream. An elegant Junmai Daiginjo that pairs well with lighter fare or by itself. 50%, +2, 1.3, 15%, Yamada Nishiki

Naba Shoten "Minato (Harbor)" TO-GO

Naba Shoten "Minato (Harbor)" TO-GO

$38.00

720ml, Akita City, Japan. This Yamahai Nama Genshu is bold and earthy with mushroom umami to balance the slight sweetness of the palate. This unpasteurized sake is aged 2 years. 67% , +1, 1.3, 20%, Miyamanishiki

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu To-Go

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu To-Go

$42.00

“Drunken Snapper” 720ml, Tokushima, Japan. One of Lanny's favorites. This sake has you debating with the devil and angel on your shoulder. The sweet, fruity aromas, have your angelic side smiling yet the dry, crisp, savory side has you dancing with the devil. +5, 1.7, 18.5%, Oseto

Oze no Yukidoke Omachi

Oze no Yukidoke Omachi

$43.00

"Mountian Valley Thaw" 720ml, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Ginjo. Trying ginjo sakes utilizing different sake rice should be on your list of things to do in your further explorations of sake. The Omachi rice in this one gives those ginjo fruity/floral notes a robust kick in the pants. Rich and off-dry. 55%, +3, 1.5, 14%, Omachi

Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO

Ryujin Shuzo "Oze X Rose" TO-GO

$29.00

“Oze X Rose”, Gunma, Japan. Junmai Diaginjo. Ryujin Shuzo uses a special red yeast in the production of the shubo which gives this exceptional sake its' pink hue and fruity nuances. Sake lovers, pay close attention to the alcohol / acidity / sake meter numbers. The sweetness of this sake is karate-chopped by a high acidity which equals a lot of fun for your palate. This sake is easy to drink with bursts of wild strawberry and finishing with a soft, tannic grapefruit-iness. A staff favorite. Keep cold. 50% , -33, 3.3, 12%

Tenju Shuzo Chokaisan "Mt Chokai" Junmai Daiginjo TO-GO

Tenju Shuzo Chokaisan "Mt Chokai" Junmai Daiginjo TO-GO

$55.00

720ml, Yashima, Japan. A soft and smooth fruity Junmai Daigingo. Notes of crisp apple and anise with a floral amora. It will be hard not to drink the whole bottle. 50%, +0, 1.4, 15%, Miyamanishiki.

Beer To-Go

Hitachino Ginger Yuzu Non-Ale

Hitachino Ginger Yuzu Non-Ale

$11.00

Hitachino Nest Non-Ale is a low-alcohol ale packed with tasty malts and aromatic hops that give this Hitachino its signature floral nuance. Yuzu and Ginger provide a zesty balance. Is that a hint of sweet mint lingering? 330ml, ABV. 0.2%

Hitachino Real Ginger Brew

Hitachino Real Ginger Brew

$11.00

Brewed with fresh Ginger, sharp and light ginger spiciness with a smooth finish. Pairs amazingly with our bonito sashimi. 7%, IBU ?.

Asahi Super Dry Bottle 620ml

$8.00Out of stock

Super dry Japanese rice lager 5% abv. Made in Japan.

Echigo Flying IPA

Echigo Flying IPA

$7.00Out of stock

350ml. Echigo Flying IPA has biting hops with honeyed malt and steamed barley. A nice hint of lime and dried apricot. ABV. 5%, IBU 55. Niigata, Japan.

Echigo Koshihikari 350ML Can

Echigo Koshihikari 350ML Can

$7.00

This rice lager made with Niigata Prefecture's celebrated Koshi Hikari rice has fine and persistent carbonation and a clean, crisp flavor from the super-premium rice. Using the Decoction method, Echigo Brewery maximizes the flavor from the rice and malt. 350ml Can. ABV. 5%, IBU 16

Echigo Weizen

Echigo Weizen

$7.00

350ml. Echigo Weizen has a nice lightness of malt and barely with a dry crisp finish. Great for a relaxing time. ABV 5.5%, IBU N/A. Niigata, Japan.

Wine To-Go

Antichi Vinai 'Scaire di Est' Grillo To-Go

Antichi Vinai 'Scaire di Est' Grillo To-Go

$34.00

Tangy. Passionfruit and citrus give to a soft dryness using Grillo grapes from the hills of Sicily. 2020. Sicily, Italy. 750ml

Flume Crossing Sav. Blanc To-Go

Flume Crossing Sav. Blanc To-Go

$36.00

Exuberant. Ruby grapefruit, passionfruit with a zesty finish. Monterey, CA

San Simeon Chardonnay To-Go

San Simeon Chardonnay To-Go

$52.00

Sumptuous. Ripe tropical fruit. Creamy oak finish. 750ml. Monterey, CA

The Pinot Project- Pinot Grigio To-Go

The Pinot Project- Pinot Grigio To-Go

$29.00

Pure and bright. Flavors of pear and citrus. Perfect for every dish.

The Pinot Project- Pinot Noir To-Go

The Pinot Project- Pinot Noir To-Go

$29.00

Smart. Flavors of black cherry with a kiss of oak and essence of spice. It's crazy food-friendly.

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

$79.00

Regal. A stunning, well-structured chardonnay celebrating the Judgement of Paris in 1976. 2019, Calistoga, CA 750ml

Chateau Montelena Zinfandel

Chateau Montelena Zinfandel

$52.00

Bold. 750ml. Dark raspberry and cherry with a warm spiciness and hint of mint. Notes of roses. 2017, Calistoga, CA

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese sushi and grill with an emphasis on whisky that has been serving the Dogpatch in San Francisco for over 30 years. Dinner Monday-Saturday, 5:00PM - 8:30PM last seating, 9:00PM closing.

Website

Location

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

