Indian
Bars & Lounges
ROOH San Francisco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in San Francisco's bustling SOMA district, ROOH San Francisco is an intimate hideaway, within walking distance from the Embarcadero and AT&T ballpark, for those seeking an inventive and sociable drinking and dining experience. With spacious outdoor seating and a cocktail focused menu that alludes to finding your very own distinctive "rasa or taste", there's sure to be something for everyone to savor. Just off of 2nd and Brannan Street, Rooh's alluring ambiance is as distinctive as one would expect to find in the City by the Bay.
Location
333 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
No Reviews
1000a 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94158
View restaurant
Palio - Financial District San Francisco
3.0 • 7
640 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurant