Thai
Bars & Lounges

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1175 Folsom Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Popular Items

Mango Sticky Rice
Pad Se Ew
Pad Thai

BAR SNACKS

Yum Tua

$5.95

Spicy lime leave beer nuts

Paupia

Paupia

$9.95

Crispy vegetable rolls

Paupia Sod

Paupia Sod

$9.95

Fresh roll of vegetables, tofu, nuts & chili vinaigrette (6)

Kao Pode Tod

Kao Pode Tod

$9.95

Thai spiced corn fritters served with cool cucumber and crushed peanuts salad (4)

Brussel Sprouts Tod

Brussel Sprouts Tod

$9.95

Fried brussel sprouts, lemon zest (gf)

Chive Cakes

$9.95
Tofu Tod

Tofu Tod

$9.95

Salt + pepper tofu, crushed nuts- sweet chili sauce (gf)

Mun Tet Tod

Mun Tet Tod

$9.95

Coconut-sesame crusted sweet potato fries

Cheun Yaw

Cheun Yaw

$10.95

Lao chicken fried spring roll (4)

Bpik Gai Tod

Bpik Gai Tod

$10.95

Fried lemongrass wings, chili, scallions

Basil's Pansticker

Basil's Pansticker

$10.95

Pan-fried shrimp & pork dumplings, ginger soy

Goong Gra Bog

Goong Gra Bog

$11.95

Crispy wrapped whole tiger prawns

Plamuk Tod

Plamuk Tod

$12.95

Fried squid, Sriracha-sweet chili sauce

Phuket Fries

$11.95

Homemade fries with 'masaman' curry stew Wagyu beef

KITCHEN SPECIAL

Mussaman Nuer

$24.95

Stewed Wagyu beef in peanut-tamarind curry, onion,carrot & potatoes.

Pla Sam Rote

$27.50

Deep-fried whole Branzino sea bass, pineapple, garlic, chili & basil

Lao Classic Tray

$26.95

Assortment of crispy rice salad, chicken spring rolls, E-sarn pork sausage, Lao fried chicken wings & lettuce wrap

SKEWERS

Gai Satay

$8.95

Chicken thigh

Mu Ping

$8.95

Pork shoulder

E-Sarn Pork Sausage

$8.95

Turmeric Lamb

$8.95

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Fried Eggplant

$8.95

ROTI TACO

Veggie Roti-Taco

$9.95

Green curry roasted vegetables (served taco style with fresh herbs)

Chicken Roti-Taco

Chicken Roti-Taco

$10.95

Yellow curry braised chicken (served taco style with fresh herbs)

Beef Roti-Taco

$11.95

Panang curry stewed beef (served taco style with fresh herbs)

SOUP + SALAD

Classic Tom Kha

Classic Tom Kha

$15.95

Classic chicken coconut milk soup, mushroom, lemongrass, chili, galangal

Classic Tom Yum

Classic Tom Yum

$16.95

Classic lime-lemongrass shrimp soup, mushroom, fresh chili

Naem Kao Tod

Naem Kao Tod

$14.95

Crispy fried rice ball salad with Lao sausage, peanuts, ginger, coconut, shallots, cilantro, chili flakes, lettuce leaves

Somtum

Somtum

$14.95

Shredded green papaya, ground nuts, green beans, tomatoes, chili-lime-sweet palm

Somtum Lao Style

Somtum Lao Style

$16.95

Shredded green papaya, ground nuts, green beans, tomatoes, chili-lime-sweet palm

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$16.95

Spicy ground chicken salad, roasted rice powder, chili, lime, fresh herbs

Neur Namtok

Neur Namtok

$17.95

Grilled steak salad, roasted rice powder, chili, lime, fresh herbs

Yum Makeur

Yum Makeur

$17.95

Grilled eggplant salad, ground chicken, shrimp, fresh herbs, roasted chili, lime-coconut cream

Yum Pla Muk

Yum Pla Muk

$17.95

Spicy squid salad with romaine, chili, lime, fresh herbs

VEGETABLES

Pad Pak Ruam Mit

Pad Pak Ruam Mit

$14.95

Seasonal vegetable stir-fried with garlic & oyster sauce

Basil's Eggplant

Basil's Eggplant

$14.95

Japanese eggplant & shitake mushroom stir-fried with tofu, scallions, bell peppers, roasted chili jam

Pad Tofu

Pad Tofu

$14.95

Crunchy bean cakes & cashew nuts stir-fried with caramelized onions, oyster mushroom, roasted chili jam

Tua Pik Khing

Tua Pik Khing

$14.95

Blistered green beans stir-fried with garlic, ‘pik-khing’ sauce

Galam Dao

$14.95

Thai warm brussel sprouts salad with egg & crisped pork belly

Basil Pumpkin

Basil Pumpkin

$14.95

Kabocha squash, green beans, jalapeno stir-fried with “gari” curry powder

Pak Tay Po

Pak Tay Po

$14.95

Tofu, sweet corn, snap peas, eggplant, yellow squash, cauliflower tamarind red curry

Pak Rad Gaeng

Pak Rad Gaeng

$14.95

Charcoal grilled eggplant, squash, zucchini, mushroom, bell peppers, basil green curry

FISH + SEAFOOD

Goong Pad Makeur

Goong Pad Makeur

$18.95

Shrimp & eggplant stir-fried with yellow squash, Japanese eggplant, basil, chili, white wine

Goong Makahm

Goong Makahm

$18.95

Fried jumbo shrimp, garlic, shallots, Sriracha-tamarind sauce

Pla Duk Pad Ped

Pla Duk Pad Ped

$19.95

Stir-fried crispy catfish fillet, eggplant, wild ginger, bell peppers, chili, green peppercorn

Pad Talay Ruam Mit

Pad Talay Ruam Mit

$20.95

Sizzling stir-fried mixed seafood of prawns, squid, scallop, onions, zucchini, chili, fresh basil

Choo Chee Pla

Choo Chee Pla

$22.95

Charcoal grilled Atlantic salmon, steamed bok choy, kaffir lime red curry, coconut cream

Pla Priow Wan

$22.95

Pan-roasted sea bass, sweet mango, ginger sauce, fried brussel sprouts

Hoi Kata

$24.95

Japanese scallop, sugar pea, Thai XO sauce, tempura long beans

MEATS + POULTRY

Gai Gra Prow

Gai Gra Prow

$16.95

Spicy basil chicken, eggplant, garlic, onions, chili, bell peppers (recommend add fried egg +$3)

Gai Ma Muang Hinmapan

Gai Ma Muang Hinmapan

$16.95

Cashew nuts chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, & spring onions

Gai Pik Khing

Gai Pik Khing

$16.95

Fried chicken & green beans, bell peppers, crisped basil, ginger-curry sauce

Stuffed Eggplant

Stuffed Eggplant

$17.95

Grilled stuffed eggplant with chicken & cabbage, fresh basil green curry

Gaeng Gari

Gaeng Gari

$18.95

Braised half chicken, yellow curry, onions, fingerling potatoes, fried shallots, scallion

Gaeng Bpet

Gaeng Bpet

$19.95

Honey roasted duck, red curry, wilted cabbage, cherry tomatoes, pineapple chunks, fresh basil

Peppercorn Duck

Peppercorn Duck

$19.95

Spicy peppercorn duck, snap peas, bell peppers, fresh basil, red curry paste

Gaeng Kua Mu

Gaeng Kua Mu

$17.95

Coconut braised pork shoulder, kabocha pumpkin, tamarind, red curry

Kana Mu Grob

Kana Mu Grob

$17.95

House cured crisped pork belly, stir-fried with chinese broccoli, bell peppers, garlic-chili sauce (recommend add fried egg +3)

Kua Kling Mu

Kua Kling Mu

$17.95

Spicy ‘Southern Thai’ style pork shoulder, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, basil, home-made turmeric-chili curry paste

Jungle Beef

Jungle Beef

$18.95

Sizzling stir-fried skirt steak, wild ginger, apple eggplant, yellow squash, green chili curry

Praram Rong Song

Praram Rong Song

$22.95

Charcoal grilled hanger steak, steamed vegetables, homemade peanut sauce

Panang Short Ribs

Panang Short Ribs

$22.95

Stewed beef short ribs in panang curry, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaf

Mussaman Nuer

$24.95

Stewed Wagyu beef in peanut-tamarind curry, onion,carrot & potatoes.

Ghae Yang

Ghae Yang

$24.95

Grilled Australian rack of lamb, steamed vegetables, basil red curry reduction

RICE + NOODLE

Basil’s Fried Rice

$16.95

Spicy pork belly fried rice, egg, kale, onions, fresh basil (recommend add fried egg +3)

Kao Pad Pu

Kao Pad Pu

$18.95

Crab fried rice, egg, cherry tomatoes, onions, scallions (recommend add fried egg +3)

Kao Pad Sapparot

Kao Pad Sapparot

$18.95

Shrimp & pineapple fried rice, cashews, onions, scallions

Seafood Garlic Noodle

Seafood Garlic Noodle

$18.95

Basil’s seafood garlic noodle of squid, shrimp, scallop, Napa cabbage, chili, fresh basil

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$16.95

Northern Thailand curry egg noodle, braised drumstick, pickled vegetable, crispy noodle, turmeric-coconut curry broth

Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$16.95

Pan-fried fat rice noodle, pork, Chinese broccoli, egg, black bean sauce

Pad Ke Mao

Pad Ke Mao

$17.95

Pan-fried fat rice “drunken” noodle, steak, onions, basil, garlic, and fresh chili

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.95

Classic wok-fried rice stick noodle, egg, shrimp, tofu, peanuts, chives, bean sprouts, tamarind

SIDES + SWEET

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Cucumber salad

$4.00

Steamed vegetables

$4.00

Roasted Chili Dip

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Sunny-Side-up Thai Style

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.50

Sweet mango + coconut sticky rice

F.B.I.

$7.50

Fried banana + coconut iced cream

Roti Condensed Milk

$5.50

SF Bag Fee

$0.25

Please let us know if you need a bag!

Side of Roti

$3.50

NA Beverages

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Lychee Ice Tea

$7.00

Coco-Aunchun

$7.00

Alnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image

