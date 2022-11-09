Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
RT Rotisserie Hayes Valley
2,801 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info
- EAT IN - TAKE OUT - DELIVERY - CATERING - The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.
Location
101 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Cavalier - 360 Jessie Street
4.2 • 2,359
360n Jessie Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant