Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

RT Rotisserie Hayes Valley

2,801 Reviews

$$

101 Oak Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
RTR Salad
Umami Fries

Sandwiches

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onion, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun

Cauliflower Pita

Cauliflower Pita

$10.00

Red Beet Tahini, Herbs, Pita

Broccoli Pita

Broccoli Pita

$10.00

Garlic Aioli, Chimichurri, Radish, Cotija, Herbs, Pita

Lamb "Kebab"

Lamb "Kebab"

$14.00

Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs, Pickled Onions, Pita

Rotisserie

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$23.00

Gluten Free

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$12.00

Gluten Free

Sauce

Sauce

Soup, Salad, Rice Bowl

"Gluten Free Option Available"
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb

RTR Salad

RTR Salad

$10.00

Pickled Onions, Seeds, Cherries, Cucumbers, Radish, Cotija, Herbs, Lemon Sesame Vinaigrette *Note: Can be made GF upon request with the exception of lamb

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$10.00

RIce, Greens, Cotija, Seeds *GF

Frozen Chicken Broth

Frozen Chicken Broth

$6.00

Sides

Umami Fries

Umami Fries

$6.00

Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs *Note: Can be made GF upon request

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Red beet Tahini, Herbs *Note: Can be made GF upon request

Seared Broccoli

Seared Broccoli

$6.00

Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs *GF

Rotisserie Fat Rice

Rotisserie Fat Rice

$5.00

Porchini Powder, Fried Garlic *GF

Cabbage & Almonds

Cabbage & Almonds

$5.00

Candied Almonds, Herbs, Lemon Vinaigrette *Note: Can be made GF upon request

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$9.00

Buttered baked potato with Chipotle Yogurt, Crispy Chicken Skins, Cotija, Herbs *GF

Side of Bread

Side of Bread

$2.00

Toasted Ciabatta or Grilled Pita

Dessert

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

Homemade Milk Ice, Seasonal Sorbet or Twist them together!

Mint Chocolate Sable Cookie

Mint Chocolate Sable Cookie

$3.00

Sarah Rich's famed Mint Chocolate Sable from RICH TABLE.

Drink Selections

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Beer, Spindrift

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Beer

Beer

Fort Point Kolsch "KSA", Fort Point Villager IPA

Canned Wine

Canned Wine

Dark Horse Wineries in Mendocino, CA. Selection of Rose Sparkling, Savignon Blanc, Rose and Pinto Noir.

Bottled Wine

Bottled Wine

Sauvage Sparkling Blanc de Blanc, Leese Fitch Savignon Blanc, Rabel Rose, Leese Fitch Pinot Noir.

Sauces, Books, Gifts and More!

Bottle Nanny's BBQ

Bottle Nanny's BBQ

$7.00

Chef Evan Rich's Grandmother's BBQ Recipe.

Bottle RTR Honey Mustard

Bottle RTR Honey Mustard

$7.00

A lil' bit of Honey, a lil' bit of Mustard and a whole lot of delicious.

Bottle RTR Hot Sauce

Bottle RTR Hot Sauce

$6.00

RT Rotisserie's Signature Homemade Hot Sauce.

Bottle RTR Lemon Sesame Vinaigrette

Bottle RTR Lemon Sesame Vinaigrette

$8.00Out of stock

Our RTR Salad Dressing bottled up for you to enjoy at home!

Bottle Umami Powder

Bottle Umami Powder

$7.00

RICH TABLE's famed Umami Powder used on the Dried Porcini Doughnuts. Great on popcorn, potato chips, breakfast, salads and more!

Chili Crunch Jar

Chili Crunch Jar

$6.00

Homemade Crunchy Chili Sauce, a perfect spicy addition to your pantry.

Frozen Chicken Bone Broth

Frozen Chicken Bone Broth

$6.00

RTR Chicken Soup Broth, great for a quick hot cup to enjoy or to make your own soup at home! Healthy and Filling!

Rich Table Cookbook

Rich Table Cookbook

$33.00

Take a walk down memory lane with Evan and Sarah Rich's "RICH TABLE Cookbook". Includes recipes throughout the years and a wonderful history of how it all began.

RT Tote Bag

RT Tote Bag

$25.00

Strut your stuff with this fun RT Radish Tote Bag. The "Radish" was drawn by Evan's Father to emulate Rich Table's love for fresh local ingredients. Veggie Shwag!

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

$7.00

Catering (One Hour To Prepare)

Chicken Pita Platter

$64.00

Build your own Pita, served with Rotisserie Chicken, Pickled Onion, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens. Comes with 5 Pitas.

Fried Chicken Pita Platter

$54.00

Build your own Pita, served with Southern Fried Chicken "Sally Hurricane Style", Chipotle Yogurt, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onion, comes with 5 Pitas.

Cauliflower Pita Platter

$54.00

Build your own Pita, served with Roasted Cauliflower, Beet Tahini, Herbs, Cucumber. Comes with 5 Pitas.

Rotisserie Chicken Platter

Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$115.00

Serves 10-15 people. - 5 Whole Chickens cut into fourths. Served with all four dipping sauces. (Chimichurri, Douglas Fir Sour Cream, Chipotle Yogurt)

Salad Catering

Salad Catering

$54.00

Serves 10-15 people. - Green Salad, Herbs, Pickled Onions, Seeds, Cotija, and a Lemon Sesame Vinaigrette.

*Meal Box

Choose your Main, One Sauce & One Side (Minimum 10 Orders)

Umami Fries Catering

Umami Fries Catering

$31.00

Serves 5-10 People. Umami Fries dusted in porcini powder, and fried garlic.

Cauliflower Catering

Cauliflower Catering

$40.00

Serves 5-10 people. Rotisserie Cauliflower seasoned with fried garlic, lemon, roasted beet tahini and herbs.

Broccoli Catering

Broccoli Catering

$43.00

Serves 5-10 People. -Seared Broccoli, seasoned with chimichurri sauce, fried garlic and fresh herbs.

Cabbage Catering

Cabbage Catering

$34.00

Serves 5-10 people. -Shredded cabbage, fresh herbs and candied almonds.

Brussels Sprout Catering

Brussels Sprout Catering

$29.00

Serves 5-10 people. Roasted brussels sprouts with aioli, cheese, toasted garlic, and herbs.

Rice Catering

Rice Catering

$29.00

Serves 5-10 people. -Rice cooked with Rotisserie Fat and seasoned with fried garlic.

Cookie Plate

Cookie Plate

$28.00

Serves 8-12 Mint Choclolate Cookie

Utensil Packets

Utensil Packets

$0.75

Compostable Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkin

Compostable Plates

Compostable Plates

$0.25

plates by the each!

Serving Utensils

Serving Utensils

$2.00Out of stock

large plastic serving spoon and fork one pair per order

Serving Tongs

Serving Tongs

$3.00

9" plastic serving tong

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

- EAT IN - TAKE OUT - DELIVERY - CATERING - The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.

Website

Location

101 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

