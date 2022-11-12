Suppenkuche
7,206 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center
No Reviews
1581 Webster St Suite 235 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217
4.5 • 4,756
1581 Webster St #217 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
4.7 • 6,362
919 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant