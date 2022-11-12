Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suppenkuche

7,206 Reviews

$$

525 Laguna St

San Francisco, CA 94102

Bratwurst
Wiener Schnitzel
Jägerschnitzel

Dinner

Wiener Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$26.50

Breaded Pork Loin | Roasted Potatoes & Bacon & Green Salad

Jägerschnitzel

Jägerschnitzel

$28.00

Sautéed Pork Loin | Mushroom Sauce, Spatzle & Green Salad

Sausage Entree

$26.00

Choice of up to 2 Sausage Types, Sauerkraut or Red Cabbage, and Mashed Potatoes or Fries

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten

$32.00

Red Wine Marinated Braised Beef | Cranberry Sauce, Red Cabbage & Spatzle

Currywurst

$24.00

2 Pork & Veal Sausages Deep Fried with Curried Ketchup and a Side of Fries

Käsespätzle

$20.00

Cheese Spatzle in Onion Butter Sauce | Small Mixed Salad

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$26.00

Grilled Pork Sausage | Sauerkraut & Mashed Potatoes

Forelle | Sauteed Trout

$24.00

Sauteed trout on a bed of spinach, bouillon potato and lemon caper butter sauce

Dessert

$10.00

Dessert of the day. Ask server

Family Meal Special for 2

$48.00Out of stock

Comes with a side of Green Salad and Mash Potatoes. Choice of Red Cabbage or Kraut. Choice of two of our proteins

Family Meal Special for 4

$82.00Out of stock

Comes with a side of Green Salad and Mash Potatoes. Choice of Kraut or Red Cabbage. Choice of two of our proteins

Family Meal Special for 6

$100.00Out of stock

Comes with Green Salad and Mash Potatoes. Choice of Kraut or Red Cabbage. Choice of two of our proteins.

Calendar

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$6.50

Beet Salad

$4.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mushroom Sauce

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes w/Bacon

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Spätzle

$5.00

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Lingenberry Sauce

$0.50

Lingonberry Sauce

$0.50

Happy Hour

HH Leberkase Sandwich

$14.00

HH Deep Fried Brie

$6.00

HH Deviled Eggs

$6.00

HH Pigs in a Bacon Blanket

$6.00

HH Messy Fries

$8.00

HH Sausage of the Day

$7.00

HH Snack Platter

$26.00

HH Pretzel Obatzda

$10.00

HH Pretzel

$5.00

Marin County

Pretzel w mustard

$7.00

Pretzel w Obatza

$12.00

Potato and cucumber

$6.00

Brat Dog with Kraut and Mustard

$14.00

Vegan Brat dog with Kraut and Mustard

$14.00

Brat with Kraut

$13.00

Vegan with Kraut

$13.00

Kid size Wiener & Fries

$10.00

Side Kraut

$6.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Vegan Kraut

$8.00

Lebarkase Simmel

$12.00

TELLER

Snack Platter

$28.00

Sausage Platter

$24.00

Mixed Salad

$15.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

