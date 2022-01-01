Brewpubs & Breweries
Biergarten
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.
Location
424 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cellarmaker Brewing Company - Howard St.
No Reviews
1150 Howard St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
No Reviews
100 Hooper Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurant
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
No Reviews
1000a 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94158
View restaurant