Brewpubs & Breweries

Biergarten

424 Octavia St

San Francisco, CA 94102

Order Again

Food

Pretzel

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Pickle Jar

$6.00

Beet salad

$8.00

Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bratwurst

$12.00

Currywurst

$13.00

Everyday Burger

$14.00

Brotzeit

$20.00Out of stock

Cookie

$7.00

sd. obadtza

$4.00

sd. roasted potatoes

$6.00

side of kraut

$2.00

!!Open Food!!

!!!!!TOGO!!!!!

Bratdog

$13.00

Pils N Pretzel

$12.00

Brat Basket

$21.00

SCHWAG

Radhaus Hat

$44.00

Biergarten Patch

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.

424 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Biergarten image
Biergarten image

