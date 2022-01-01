Restaurant header imageView gallery

BAIA

review star

No reviews yet

300 Grove Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Order Again

For the Table

GARLIC KNOTS

$13.00

GARLIC, PARSLEY, OLIVE OIL, POMODORO SF NF

CRISPY POLENTA

$13.00

BASIL AOILI, PICKLED ROMENESCO, WATERCRESS GF NF SF

MEATBALLS

$17.00

CREAMY POLENTA, POMODORO SAUCE GF NF

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$16.00

CASHEW MOZZARELLA, POMODORO GF SF

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$14.00

GARLIC, LEMON, CHILI GF SF NF

GLAZED ROOT VEGETABLES

$15.00

SALSA VERDE GF SF NF

BRUSCHETTA

$15.00

TOMATO, CHILI, BASIL, OLIVE OIL, MELIBIO BEE-FREE HONEY NF SF

UNSTUFFED MUSHROOMS

$17.00

SQUASH HARVEST SOUP

$13.00

Salads

FALLEN FRUIT SALAD

$16.00

PEPITA, MIZUNA, CHERVIL GF NF

CAESAR

$16.00

LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN NF

THE WEDGE

$16.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES, HAZELNUT, WHITE BALSAMIC GF SF

Pizzas

MARGHERITA

$22.00

POMODORO, CASHEW MOZZARELLA, BASIL SF

SPICY SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$25.00

POMODORO, IMPOSSIBLE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ROASTED PEPPERS AND ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI NF

ALFREDO

$25.00

ARTICHOKE, SPINACH, KALE, POTATOES NF SF

FUNGHI

$25.00

ALFREDO, WILD MUSHROOMS, CHAO CHEESE, PARSLEY BAGNA CAUDA NF

CHIPOTLE TINDLE CHICKEN

$25.00

TINDLE CHICKEN, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, RANCH, PARMESAN NF

Pastas

MAFALDINE

$21.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATOES, WHITE WINE, ARUGULA, FRIED CAPERS NF SF

RIGATONI

$21.00

SPICY ARRABIATA, CALABRIAN CHILI, PEPPERONCINI NF SF

RAVIOLI

$22.00

CHARRED CORN, CHILI CREME, SAGE, HOMINY, CHIVES NF SF

RADIATORE

$23.00

BOLOGNESE NF

PAPPARDELLE

$23.00

MARSALA, MUSHROOMS, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CHIVES NF SF

Entrees

LASAGNA

$32.00

BOLOGNESE, MACADAMIA RICOTTA, ALFREDO, POMODORO

PESTO RISOTTO

$25.00

WILD MUSHROOMS, RAINBOW CHARD, RED WINE SAUCE GF NF SF

PARMIGIANA

$23.00

TINDLE CHICKEN, CONCHIGLIE, POMODORO NF

Desserts

PANNA COTTA

$13.00

MELIBIO BEE-FREE HONEY, “HONEYCOMB”, VANILLA, CITRUS GF NF SF

TORTA

$15.00

CHOCOLATE GANACHE, HAZELNUT CREAM GF

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$15.00

MACADAMIA MASCARPONE, COCOA, PISTACHIO, MARSALA

B For the Table

POTATOES

$10.00

GARLIC, POTATO, PARSLEY, PARMESAN GF NF SF

CRISPY POLENTA

$10.00

BASIL AOILI, PICKLED ROMENESCO, WATERCRESS GF NF SF

FRUIT BOWL

$10.00

FRESH FRUIT GF NF SF

B Salads

CAESAR

$16.00

LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN NF

THE WEDGE

$16.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES, HAZELNUT, WHITE BALSAMIC GF SF

B Pizzas

MARGHERITA

$22.00

POMODORO, CASHEW MOZZARELLA, BASIL SF

SPICY SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$25.00

POMODORO, IMPOSSIBLE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ROASTED PEPPERS AND ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI NF

FUNGHI

$25.00

ALFREDO, WILD MUSHROOMS, CHAO CHEESE, PARSLEY BAGNA CAUDA NF

CHIPOTLE TINDLE CHICKEN

$25.00

TINDLE CHICKEN, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPER, RED ONION, RANCH, PARMESAN NF

AVOCADO

$25.00

ALFREDO, CALABRIAN CHILI, AVOCADO, SPROUTS NF SF

B Pastas

RADIATORE

$19.00

BOLOGNESE NF

SPAGHETTI

$19.00

CARROT JUS, SUMMER SQUASH, PEA SHOOTS NF SF

Breakfast

ITALIAN SCRAMBLE

$17.00

SAUSAGE, ONIONS, PEPPERS GF NF

MARKET SCRAMBLE

$18.00

MARKET VEGETABLE GF NF SF

FRITTATA

$19.00

“EGG”, POTATO, SALSA VERDE, AIOLI GF SF NF

SEMOLINA PANCAKES

$23.00

FRUIT, WHIPPED CREAM SF

Sandwiches

BAIA BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$16.00

EGG, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, CALABRIAN AIOLI NF

MEATBALL PARMESAN SANDWICH

$17.00

POMODORO, PARMESAN

MILANESE SANDWICH

$18.00

BREADED CUTLET, CHEESE, SLAW, SALSA PICANTE NF

Pastries

ROTOLO

$10.00

PISTACHIO, ORANGE-VANILLA, GLAZE SF

BOMBOLONE

$12.00

LEMON CUSTARD NF

NA Drinks

BREW DR. KOMBUCHA 12oz

$8.00

GOLDEN ALE 12oz

$8.00

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$8.00

FRUIT CART

$9.00

GARDEN COLLINS

$11.00

TEA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

Cocktails

GOLDEN TICKET

$16.00

MAGLIA ROSA

$16.00

MIDSUMMER DREAM

$16.00

PALOMA FARFALLA

$16.00

SPREZZATURA

$16.00

LA BOHEME

$16.00

PHANTOM FOG

$16.00

QUARTET

$16.00

THE FITZGERALD

$16.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$16.00

MULE

$16.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

MARTINI

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Vodka

CHOPIN RYE

$12.00

CHOPIN WHEAT

$12.00

CHOPIN POTATO

$12.00

TITO'S

$12.00

ST. GEORGE GREEN CHILE VODKA

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

SQUARE ONE ORGANIC

$15.00

SQUARE ONE ORGANIC CUCUMBER

$15.00

YOUNG & YONDER

$16.00

NIKKA COFFEY

$17.00

Gin

FORD'S

$10.00

CITY OF LONDON

$10.00

TANQUERAY TEN

$14.00

THE BOTANIST

$14.00

HENDRICK'S

$14.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

ST. GEORGE TERROIR

$14.00

No. 209

$15.00

SIPSMITH

$15.00

JUNIPERO

$15.00

NIKKA COFFEY

$18.00

MONKEY 47

$20.00

Rum

BACARDI ANEJO

$12.00

DENIZEN AGED WHITE 3YR

$12.00

STIGGINS PINEAPPLE

$13.00

BOUKMAN BOTANICAL RHUM

$15.00

BRUGAL 1888

$15.00

MOUNT GAY ECLIPSE

$17.00

Tequila

TAPATIO BLANCO 12

$12.00

MILAGRO

$14.00

DAHLIA

$14.00

SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO

$15.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$15.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$15.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$15.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$16.00

PATRON SILVER

$16.00

PARTIDA ANEJO

$17.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO

$17.00

SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO

$19.00

PATRON ROCA

$21.00

CLASE AZUL

$40.00

DON JULIO 1942

$42.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL

$13.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL

$15.00

DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA MEZCAL

$16.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$16.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD LACHIGUI MIAHUATLAN MEZCAL

$17.00

DEL MAGUEY TOBALA MEZCAL

$21.00

Whiskey

REDWOOD EMPIRE EMERALD GIANT

$13.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$14.00

RUSSELL'S RESERVE 6YR

$14.00

TEMPLETON 4 YR

$15.00

TEMPLETON 6 YR

$16.00

OLD POTRERO 6YR

$16.00

BULLEIT 95

$16.00

WHISTLE PIG 10 YR

$19.00

BUSHMILLS ORIGIONAL IRISH

$12.00

ST. GEORGE BALLER

$17.00

HYDE IRISH NO. 3 6YR

$18.00

NIKKA COFFEY

$19.00

HIGH WEST CAMPFIRE

$19.00

FOUR ROSES 12

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

OLD FORESTER 100 PROOF

$15.00

BULLEIT 10YR

$16.00

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL

$17.00

Scotch

PIGS NOSE

$15.00

OLD POTRERO 18TH CENT

$16.00

A.D. RATTRAY CASK ISLAY BATCH NO. 2

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12YR

$19.00

GLENMORANGIE NECTAR

$20.00

ARDBEG UIGEADAIL

$21.00

OBAN 14 YR

$21.00

LAGAVULIN 16 YR

$26.00

MACALLAN RARE CASK

$50.00

MACALLAN SINGLE CASK 18YR

$60.00

Grappa/Port

MERLOT & CABERNET, SARPA DI POLI

$15.00

2015 RAMOS PINTO LBV

$15.00

Brandy/Cognac

VINAS DE ORO ITALIA PISCO

$13.00

ST. GEORGE PEAR BRANDY

$14.00

PIERRE FERRAND CRU COGNAC AMBRE

$18.00

Amari

COCCHI DOPO TEATRO

$10.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

CIOCIARO

$10.00

AVERNA

$11.00

CYNAR

$11.00

MONTENEGRO

$11.00

ANGELENO

$12.00

SIBONA

$12.00

BOTANIKA ANGELICA

$13.00

GRAN CLASSICO

$13.00

Red Glasses

GLS PINOT NOIR, NINER, EDNA VALLEY

$15.00

GLS BARBERA D'ASTI, BAVA, ITALY

$15.00

GLS MALBEC, ZORZAL GRAN TERRIOR, MENDOZA

$15.00

GLS ETNA ROSSO, COTTANERA DICIASSETTE SAME

$21.00

GLS CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CULTIVAR, NAPA

$17.00

GLS CHIANTI CLASSICO, QUERCIABELLA, CHIANTI

$18.00

GLS LALANDE DE POMEROL, CHÂTEAU BELLE GRAVES, FRANCE

$19.00

GLS BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO, TOSCANA

$20.00

White Glasses

GLS ALBARIÑO, ATALIER, RIAS BAIXAS, SPAIN

$16.00

GLS VERMENTINO, BOLGHERI, TOSCANA, ITALY

$14.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO, LIVIO FELLUGA, COLLIO

$15.00

GLS GAVI DI GAVI, LA GIUSTINIANA, TERRE ANTICHE

$15.00

GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC ROUND POND ESTATE, NAPA

$15.00

GLS RIESLING, KRUGER RUMPF, NAHE

$17.00

GLS CHARDONNAY THE TERRACES, NAPA

$22.00

Rose & Sparkling Glasses

GLS VAL DE MER BRUT NATURE, SPARKLING, FRACE

$15.00

GLS LA CROIX DU PRIEUR, FRANCE

$14.00

GLS SPARKLING

$7.00

GLS PROSECCO SOMMARIVA SUPERIORE DOG

$15.00

Beer

ALMANAC LOVE, HAZY IPA 16oz

$13.00

EAST BROTHER BO, PILSNER 16oz

$13.00

FORT POINT ANIMAL, IPA 12oz

$8.00

STANDARD DEVIANT, KOLSCH 12oz

$8.00

TREMER LAGER 12oz

$8.00

SPEAKEASY, AMBER ALE 16oz

$13.00

GOLDEN STATE CIDER, MIGHTY DRY 16oz

$13.00

Red Bottles

PINOT NOIR, NINER, EDNA VALLEY

$60.00

BARBERA D'ASTI, BAVA, ITALY

$58.00

MALBEC, ZORZAL GRAN TERRIOR, MENDOZA

$65.00

ETNA ROSSO, COTTANERA DICIASSETTE SAME

$77.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CULTIVAR, NAPA

$68.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO, QUERCIABELLA, CHIANTI

$60.00

LALANDE DE POMEROL, CHÂTEAU BELLE GRAVES, FRANCE

$68.00

BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO, TOSCANA

$130.00

2019 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CULTIVAR, NAPA

$68.00

2019 MONKEY JACKET RED BLEND, NORTH COAST

$70.00

2016 POV ROBERT SINSKEY, LOS CARNEROS

$118.00

NV ROUGE NO 1, ASHES & DIAMONDS, NAPA

$98.00

2020 PINOT NOIR, NINER, EDNA VALLEY

$60.00

2019 PINOT NOIR, GRAN MORAINE, OREGON

$75.00

2013 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, BUSELLI, ESTATE BOTTLED, OAKVILLE

$125.00

2017 DUNN VINEYARDS, HOWELL MOUNTAIN, NAPA

$280.00

2016 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, ADOBE ROAD GEORGES III, NAPA

$350.00

2017 OPUS ONE, NAPA VALLEY

$650.00

2008 CAIN FIVE CUVEE, ESTATE VINEYARD, NAPA

$275.00

2015 NAPANOOK, NAPA VALLEY

$175.00

2018 DOMINUS, ESTATE BOTTLED, NAPA

$550.00

2016 CABERNET FRANC, BLACKBIRD VINEYARDS PARAMOUR

$210.00

2018 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SHAFER ONE POINT FIVE, STAG”S LEAP DISTRICT

$215.00

2016 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SILVER OAK, NAPA

$250.00

2018 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, DARIUS II, DARIOUSH, NAPA

$900.00

2017 RED BLEND, BETTINA, BRYANT FAMILY ESTATE, NAPA

$950.00

2019 BARBERA D’ASTI, PIO CESARE, PIMONTE

$60.00

2018 CHIANTI RUFINA RISERVA, NIPOZZANO, TOSCANA

$70.00

2019 Il CARBONAIONE, SUPER TUSCAN, TOSCANA

$85.00

2019 CABERNET/ MERLOT, TENUTA SAN GUIDO, GUIDALBERTO, TOSCANA

$99.00

2015 SAGRANTINO DI MONTEFALCO VALDIMAGGIO, ARNALDO CAPRAI, UMBRIA

$150.00

2018 ETNA ROSSO, MASSERIA DEL PINO I NOVE FRATELLI, SICILIA

$120.00

2017 BARBARESCO, GIUSEPPE CORTESE, PIEMONTE

$180.00

2017 BAROLO, PIO CESARE, PIEMONTE

$175.00

2016 AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA, MAZZI, VENETO

$125.00

2015 BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO, CASTIGLION DEL BOSCO, TOSCANA

$130.00

2015 BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO RISERVA, SESTI, TOSCANA

$270.00

2015 CABERNET/SANGIOVESE, CAMARTINA, QUERCIABELLA, TOSCANA

$250.00

2009 BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO, BIONDI SANTI “IL GREPPO”, TOSCANA

$390.00

2008 AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA, DAL FORNO ROMANO, VENETO

$650.00

2003 CABERNET / SANGIOVESE CAMARTINA, QUERCIABELLA, TOSCANA

$375.00

2008 CABERNET / SANGIOVESE CAMARTINA, QUERCIABELLA, TOSCANA

$350.00

1988 AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA, SEREGO ALIGHIERI, VENETO

$690.00

1997 AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA, SEREGO ALIGHIERI, VENETO

$650.00

2003 AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA, SEREGO ALIGHIERI, VENETO

$550.00

2017 MERLOT, TUA RITA REDIGAFFI, TOSCANA

$550.00

2018 SASSICAIA, BOLGHERI

$465.00

2019 CHÂTEAU DE BEAUCASTEL, CHÂTEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE

$250.00

2010 CHÂTEAU PICHON COMTESSE DE LALANDE, PAUILLAC

$450.00

2016 CHATEAU PALMER, MARGAUX

$950.00

2013 CHÂTEAU MOUTON ROTHSCHILD, PAUILLAC, 1er GRAND CRU

$1,150.00

2017 AN, ANIMA NEGRA, MALLORCA

$98.00

2015 CARIGNAN, 1902 MAS DOIX CARINYENA, PRIORAT DOCa

$495.00

2019 SHIRAZ, BONDAR VIOLET HOUR, MCLAREN VALE

$70.00

2021 PINOT NOIR CARBONIC, BK WINES, LENSWOOD ADELAIDE HILLS

$75.00

White Bottles

ALBARIÑO, ATALIER, RIAS BAIXAS, SPAIN

$72.00

VERMENTINO, BOLGHERI, TOSCANA, ITALY

$60.00

PINOT GRIGIO, LIVIO FELLUGA, COLLIO

$65.00

GAVI DI GAVI, LA GIUSTINIANA, TERRE ANTICHE

$52.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC ROUND POND ESTATE, NAPA

$60.00

RIESLING, KRUGER RUMPF, NAHE

$70.00

CHARDONNAY THE TERRACES, NAPA

$75.00

2020 CHARDONNAY MATTHIASSON, NAPA

$77.00

2018 OLD VINE RIESLING, PENNER-ASH, OREGON

$70.00

2019 CHARDONNAY PAUL HOBBS, RUSSIAN RIVER

$92.00

2019 CHARDONNAY, KISTLER LES NOISETIERS, SONOMA COAST

$120.00

2020 MOSCATO D’ASTI, LA SPINETTA, PIEMONTE

$42.00

2018 FIANO DI AVELLINO, CAMPANIA

$68.00

2019 SYLVANER, KOFERERHOF, TRENTINO-ALTO ADIGE

$55.00

2019 CHARDONNAY, CABREO LA PIETRA, TOSCANA

$80.00

2018 BATAR, QUERCIABELLA, TOSCANA

$300.00

2018 SAUTERNES, CHÂTEAU DE COSSE, FRANCE

$45.00

Rose & Sparkling Bottles

VAL DE MER BRUT NATURE, SPARKLING, FRACE

$60.00

LA CROIX DU PRIEUR, FRANCE

$50.00

2018 ROSÉ, DOMAINE LA SUFFRENE, BANDOL

$70.00

SPARKLING

$37.00

NV BLANC DE NOIRS, GLORIA FERRER, 375ml

$33.00

2013 DOMAINE CARNEROS by TAITTINGER, LE RÊVE, NAPA

$125.00

NV PROSECCO DI CONEGLIANO, SOMMARIVA, VENETO

$60.00

NV DUC DE ROMET, CHAMPAGNE BRUT PRESTIGE

$70.00

NV LOUIS ROEDERER COLLECTION 242, REIMS, FRANCE

$99.00

NV GASTON CHIQUET CHAMPAGNE BRUT

$110.00

2018 VINCENT GIRARDIN CORTON CHARLEMAGNE BLANC, GRAND CRU

$415.00

Thanksgiving Prix Fixe TOGO

Thanksgiving Meal at Home

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BAIA is a plant-based Italian inspired concept offering full-service dining in an upscale capacity. The menu delivers classic Italian dishes, and preserves a traditional approach by celebrating rich and savory flavors.

Website

Location

300 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

