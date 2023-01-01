Nopa
HOLIDAY BOTTLE SHOP
Alchemist Port Charlotte 5 Year Islay Scotch Whisky
'The Alchemist,' Gordon Wright, bottled only 400 bottles of this Bruichladdich Distillery 5 year aged whisky in 2007. Few bottles of this rare whisky are left. Make one your own.
Ardbeg 'Traigh Bhan' 19 year Islay Scotch Whisky
Exceptionally small release Ardbeg bottling named for the local Islay beach 'Traigh Bhan' or 'singing sands.' This expression shows a restrained and beautiful balance between sweetness and smoke.
Ardbeg 'Twenty Something' 22 year Islay Scotch Whisky
22 year old Ardbeg Islay Single Malt Scotch true to its house style: tropical fruit forward with rich, sweet and sooty smoke notes. Vanilla, peppermint, green apple and deeper smoke develop in the long finish.
Ardbeg 'Twenty Something' 23 year Islay Scotch Whisky
23 year old Islay Single Malt Scotch finished in ex-bourbon and first fill oloroso sherry casks. This bottling balances chocolate and sweet smoke with hints of tropical fruit, and spice.
Ardbeg Auriverdes Islay Scotch Whisky
Auriverdes, a limited edition whisky made to celebrate Ardbeg Day in May 2014, was named for the Ardbeg colors: green and gold. Notes of mocha, pepper and classic peat smoke and brine characterize this bottling.
Ardbeg Drum Islay Scotch Whisky
This 2019 bottling blends Ardbeg rested in ex-bourbon and ex-rum casks to impart hints of ginger and nutmeg in this lightly peated Islay Whisky.
Ardbeg Grooves Islay Scotch Whisky
This limited release Ardbeg expression rested in heavily charred red wine barrels to create a "Groovy" Islay Whiskey for the celebration of Ardbeg Day in 2018.
Ardbeg Kelpie Islay Scotch Whisky
This bottling of Ardbeg marries virgin Black Sea Oak casks with ex-bourbon casks for a whisky "as deep as the ocean." Kelpie, the bottling's namesake, is a mythical Islay sea creature that is said to be half dog or cow and half fish.
Ardbeg Supernova Islay Scotch Whisky
Limited release "out of this world" Ardbeg expression with notes of honey, saline, eucalyptus, treacle, and smoke.
Calle 23 "Criollo" Blanco Tequila
Female owned, small batch, limited edition blanco tequila made solely with Criollo - smaller piña blue agave- which impart a soft citrus forward, herbaceous notes to this smooth clean blanco tequila.
Clynelish 9 year, Cask Nation, Limited Edition Scotch Whisky
Very limited release by independent bottler Single Cask Nation. Clynelish 9 year typifies this house style with a robust creamy mouthfeel followed by herbaceous and citrusy notes with a hint of dusty earth.
Colonial E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon
Small batch bourbon blended with care from a few select barrels. Each sip carries significant corn sweetness with notes of butterscotch, tobacco, clove and spice.
Compass Box, Affinity, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
Affinity is a blend of Highland and Speymalt Scotch Whisky with Calvados Pay d'Auge affording a delicate combination fruit and spice in one bottling.
Compass Box, Delilah's, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
Delilah's XXV commemorates the 25th anniversary of Chicago Punk Rock Whiskey Bar Delilah's with a blend of Scotch Whiskies finished in new American Oak and Sherry casks.
Compass Box, Double Single, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
An homage to the concept of less is more, this bottle is a blend of single grain and single malt Scotch Whisky. No longer in production, this is a limited edition bottle.
Compass Box, Flaming Heart, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
Flaming heart is a blend of oak and smoke. This limited edition blend showcases the peat smoke of Islay single malt and the oak driven spice of Clynelish and other Highland single malts with the subtle fruit influence of sherry casks.
Compass Box, Flaming Heart, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky 1.5 Liter
Flaming heart is a blend of oak and smoke. This limited edition blend showcases the peat smoke of Islay single malt and the oak driven spice of Clynelish and other Highland single malts with the subtle fruit influence of sherry casks.
Compass Box, Hedonism Quindecimus, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
Hedonism Quindecimus was created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Compass Box in 2015. This excessively opulent whisky is a blend of 5 Scotch grain whiskies.
Compass Box, Juveniles, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
This bright, smooth, slightly herbacious, limited-edition blended Scotch whisky pays homage to Juveniles Bistrot a Vins in Paris.
Compass Box, Myths & Legends I, Myths & Legends II, Myths & Legends III, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky *set of three*
Myths & Legends 3 Bottle Set! Myths & Legends I: Age. Bright, delicate whisky created by blending 2 distinctly different aged barrels of single malt whisky from the Balblair Distillery in Northern Scotland. Myths & Legends II: Region. Tropical fruit and spice characterize this rich blend of 6 distinct barrels of single malt whisky from the Glen Elgin Distillery to showcase factors beyond region in determining the character of a single malt Scotch Whisky. Myths & Legends III: never blend celebrated whiskies. Two celebrated peated single malt Scotch whiskies (Caol Ila and Highland Park) are blended with the Glen Elgin Barrels of Myths and Legends II to add the depth of peat smoke to the rich opulent blend of Myths and Legends II.
Compass Box, Phenomenalology, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
Phenomenology refers to subjective experiences. This blend of 5 single malt Scotch whiskies with seemly dissonant profiles yields a pleasurable whisky that speaks differently to each drinker who enjoys a dram.
Compass Box, Stranger & Stranger, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
10 year anniversary blend. Stranger and Stranger includes a "sacrificial" 1 year old single grain Scotch whisky to amplify the malty sweetness and spice in this blend of Scotch single malt whiskies.
Compass Box, This is not a Luxury, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
This is Not a Luxury lends the question: why is Scotch a luxury? The opulent fruit, smoke, and cacao notes in this beautiful blended Scotch Whiskey seem a perfect answer this question.
Gordon & Macphail Balblair Distillery Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
Gordon & Macphail selected and bottled this single cask of highland single malt whisky from Balblair Distillery- one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland. This limited release whisky is cask strength bold and complex with a long delicate finish.
Lagavulin Nick Offerman Edition 11 year Islay Scotch Whisky
Lighter, malty, yet distinctly Lagavulin. This 11 year aged bottling pays homage to Nick Offerman and his scotch loving Parks and Rec character Ron Swanson.
Lagavulin 9 year Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Whiskies of Westeros Collection (Game of Thrones): House Lannister
Limited Edition Game of Thrones: House Lannister label. Lagavulin 9 has a bit more character and wyle than the classic 8 year bottling- as is fitting for a member of the House of Lannister.
Oban Bay Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Whiskies of Westeros Collection (Game of Thrones): The Night's Watch
Oban Bay Reserve is an appropriately dark and brooding highland single malt whisky for the Game of Thrones Night's Watch. Cocoa, and morello cherry greet the palate followed by berry, licorice, citrus, clove and savory in each sip of this Scotch.
Whiskies of Westeros Collection (Game of Thrones), Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whiskies *9 bottle set*
Whiskies of Westeros Collection: 9 great houses of Single Malt Scotch Whisky align with the great houses of Game of Thrones. House Grey Joy: Talisker Select Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky House Lannister: Lagavulin 9 year Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky House Baratheon: Royal Lochnagar Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky House Tully: Glendullan Select, The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky House Stark: Dalwhinnie Winter's Frost Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky House Tyrell: Clynelish Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky House Targaryen: Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky Six Kingdoms: Mortlach 15 year Single Malt Scotch Whisky The Night's Watch: Oban Bay Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Sparkling Pinot Blanc, Crémant d'Alsace, Hubert Meyer, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France
Champagne René Geoffroy, Expression, Premier Cru, Brut, France
Champagne Pascal Lallement, Premier Cru, Brut, Chamery, France
Champagne Françoise Bedel, Entre Ciel Et Terre, Extra Brut, Vallé De Marne, France
Champagne Pascal Doquet, Diapason, Grand Cru, Le Mesnil-Sur-Oger, Brut, France
Champagne Hubert Soreau, Le Clos L'abbé, Brut Nature, France
Magnum Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Sous Bois, Brut, France
1.5 Liter Magnum
Sparkling Rouge Of Gamay & Poulsard, Renardat-Fâche, Le Cerdon, Bugey, France 2019 Méthode Ancestrale
Pinkette, Gamay, Trousseau Noir & Trousseau Gris, Monte Rio Cellars, Mendocino 2020 Natural Wine
Champagne Marguet, Rosé, Shaman, Premier Cru, Extra Brut, France 2017
