Compass Box, Myths & Legends I, Myths & Legends II, Myths & Legends III, Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky *set of three*

$650.00

Myths & Legends 3 Bottle Set! Myths & Legends I: Age. Bright, delicate whisky created by blending 2 distinctly different aged barrels of single malt whisky from the Balblair Distillery in Northern Scotland. Myths & Legends II: Region. Tropical fruit and spice characterize this rich blend of 6 distinct barrels of single malt whisky from the Glen Elgin Distillery to showcase factors beyond region in determining the character of a single malt Scotch Whisky. Myths & Legends III: never blend celebrated whiskies. Two celebrated peated single malt Scotch whiskies (Caol Ila and Highland Park) are blended with the Glen Elgin Barrels of Myths and Legends II to add the depth of peat smoke to the rich opulent blend of Myths and Legends II.