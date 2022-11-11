Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

L'Ardoise Bistro

1,785 Reviews

$$$

151 Noe Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Popular Items

SIDE BRUSSEL AND BACON
RACK OF LAMB.
FILET MIGNON

APPETIZER

BRUSSEL SPROUT SALAD.

BRUSSEL SPROUT SALAD.

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Brussel Sprouts with Red Wine Vinaigrette, Fresh Goat Cheese, SunDried Tomato and Toasted Almonds.

TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.

TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.

$12.00

Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.

BUTTER LETTUCE.

BUTTER LETTUCE.

$10.00

With Sweet Anchovies . Smoked Olive Oil Dressing or Walnut Vinaigrette.

WARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD.

WARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD.

$14.00

Bijou Goat Cheese Melting over a Baked Apple on Toast, on top of Mixed Green and Walnut Vinaigrette(On The Side). Provence Herbs and Balsamic.

ESCARGOTS EN GUEUSAILLE.

ESCARGOTS EN GUEUSAILLE.

$14.00

Snails in Fried Potato "Cups", With a garlic and Parsley Butter cream Sauce.

SOUP OF THE DAY.

$8.00

Vegetarian, with Milk and Butter, no Cream

CHARCUTERIE PLATE.

CHARCUTERIE PLATE.

$16.00

Prosciutto and Home Made Patés(Country, Rosemary and Pork and Duck Rillettes) With Pickled Vegetables andWhole Grain Mustard.

ENTREES

DUCK CONFIT.

DUCK CONFIT.

$35.00

Duck Leg Cured and Cooked 7 Hours in its own Fat. Served with Pommes Landaises (garlic, bacon and duck fat.) Roasted Garlic Sauce. Doesn't include the mix green on the pic.

COQ AU VIN.

COQ AU VIN.

$26.00

Classic Bistro Dish. Marinated Chicken in Red Wine, then Braised Slowly for Two Hours. Served with mashed potato and spinach

RISOTTO.

RISOTTO.

$19.00

Sautéed Mixed Mushroom Risotto, Three Grain Rice, Parmesan Cheese and White Truffle Oil. Wild Black Rice, Red Rice and Arborio Rice.

FILET MIGNON

FILET MIGNON

$42.00

Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.) Doesn't come with salad.

HANGER STEAK.

HANGER STEAK.

$26.00

Greater Omaha Farm Black Angus Beef, Served with pommes Frites and Red Wine Sauce.

RACK OF LAMB.

RACK OF LAMB.

$42.00

Marinated in Provence herbs and olive oil, Pan roasted and served with Pommes Landaises, red wine sauce and garlic and parsley butter.

PRIME BLACK ANGUS RIB EYE STEAK.

PRIME BLACK ANGUS RIB EYE STEAK.

$47.00

GRACIE CREEK Farm Prime Black Angus Beef , with Pommes Landaises(Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon), Red Wine Sauce and Shallot/Red Wine Butter. Doesn't come with salad.

ARTIC CHAR.

$27.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Arctic Char, Mushroom Risotto, Saffron Sauce and Spinach.

CHILEAN SEABASS.

$40.00

Pan Seared, served with Mashed Potato and Lobster Bisque Sauce.

SIDES

BUTTERED SPINACH

$4.00

POMMES LANDAISES

$4.00

SIDE BRUSSEL AND BACON

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Pommes Frites

$4.00

DESSERTS

FLOATING ISLAND.

FLOATING ISLAND.

$8.00

Soft Meringue Floating on Vanilla Crème Anglaise, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds and Caramel Sauce.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE..

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE..

$8.00

With Raspberry Sauce, and Strawberries in Red Wine Syrup.

CARAMELIZED APPLE TART TATIN.

CARAMELIZED APPLE TART TATIN.

$8.00

With Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream.

WINE togo.

SPARKLING ROSÉ BOUILLOT.

SPARKLING ROSÉ BOUILLOT.

$45.00

Burgundy, France- A sophisticated Rose made using the Champagne method from Pinot Noir grapes. Pale rose in color with a medium-body and fine bubbles. The bouquet and palate feature cherry and strawberry notes with a dry creamy finish. Superb with salmon, shrimp and lobster.

WHITE SANCERRE.

WHITE SANCERRE.

$48.00

Jean-Jacques AUCHÈRE 2019 A delicious, well balanced wine the Auchère Sancerre is sustainably farmed and vinified using traditional methods in stainless steel tanks. The nose combines aromas of zesty citrus, juicy pineapple and fresh mango. The palate is clean & crisp, with a fine, persistent finish. 100% Sauvignon Blanc.

WHITE BURGUNDY Domaine Larochette 2017

WHITE BURGUNDY Domaine Larochette 2017

$38.00

This wine shows smooth aromas of white flowers with an elegant minerality on the palate.

PINOT GRIS ALSACE.

PINOT GRIS ALSACE.

$39.00

Light yellow/lemon color. On the nose pear, lemon, honey. High acidity and light body. Smooth Alsace varietal. Initially sweet that gives way to crisp zest.

MARSANNAY LOUIS LATOUR 2018 PINOT NOIR

MARSANNAY LOUIS LATOUR 2018 PINOT NOIR

$70.00

Beautiful fresh, bright fruit with cherry and ripe-strawberry character, as well as hints of spices. It’s medium-to full-bodied with firm, silky tannins and a pretty finish.

MOULIN DE LA DARDETTE GIGONDAS 1018

$73.00

LEMELSON WILLIAMETTE VALLEY PINOT NOIR 2019

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!French Bistro serving traditional and authentic fare in a cozy atmosphere.

Website

Location

151 Noe Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Directions

Gallery
L'Ardoise Bistro image
L'Ardoise Bistro image
L'Ardoise Bistro image
L'Ardoise Bistro image

Map
