Teakwood
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
A sister restaurant to Burma Love, Burma Bites, and Burma Superstar restaurants, Teakwood sets out to push boundaries, and continue to bridge cultures through food with a culinary experience rooted in tradition, with an innovative flare that makes it nothing short of a memorable dining experience. Here at Teakwood, we are adventurers driven by curiosity, and firm believers that there is beauty in discovery. Let us take you on a journey of culinary discovery as we set out to bridge cultures through food, together. Hsaba!
Location
399 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Gallery
