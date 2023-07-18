Restaurant info

A sister restaurant to Burma Love, Burma Bites, and Burma Superstar restaurants, Teakwood sets out to push boundaries, and continue to bridge cultures through food with a culinary experience rooted in tradition, with an innovative flare that makes it nothing short of a memorable dining experience. Here at Teakwood, we are adventurers driven by curiosity, and firm believers that there is beauty in discovery. Let us take you on a journey of culinary discovery as we set out to bridge cultures through food, together. Hsaba!