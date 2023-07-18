STARTERS / SALADS / VEGGIES

PLATHA AND DIP

$11.00

Handmade buttery, multi-layered bread, served with coconut curry sauce (Vegetarian)

SAMUSAS

$11.00

Curried potato and peas. (3 Pieces) (Vegetarian)

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

Thai Chili Crunch

CHAYOTE

$9.00

Bread and butter pickled, shrimp crunch, almonds, white beech mushrooms

CLAMS AND MUSSELS

$16.00

Sake, served with Platha

TEA LEAF SALAD

$24.00

Fermented Burmese tea leaf dressing, nuts, crispy garlic, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)

RAINBOW SALAD

$20.00

Over 20 ingredients! Tofu, fried garlic, fried onions, chickpeas, green papaya, vermicelli noodles, papaya dressing (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)

PEA SHOOTS

$14.00Out of stock

Wok-tossed, garlic, chili, lemon (Vegan)

STRING BEANS

$13.00

Wok-tossed, soy, sambal (Vegan)

MUSTARD GREENS

$13.00

Wok-tossed, pan gravy

SIDE COCO CURRY DIP

$1.00

NOODLES

UMAMI NOODLES

$26.00

Burmese broth, Thai sausage, pork belly

HAND-PULLED GARLIC NOODLES

$25.00

House-made garlic infused noodles, wood ear mushrooms, white beech mushrooms, shitake mushrooms, greens, crunchy garlic (Vegetarian)

LANNA EGG NOODLES

$25.00

Air-chilled chicken, coconut milk, pickles, peanut

BURMESE CURRY NOODLES

$23.00

Rice noodles, chili, Thai eggplant, Gai Choy

ENTREES / SIDES

SESAME CHICKEN

$20.00

Air-chilled chicken, toasted sesame, sweet brown butter sauce

TEAKWOOD FRY

$29.00

Shrimp, salmon, calamari, lemon, Teak sauce

WOK FRIED RICE

$18.00

Chili, garlic, egg, peas and mushrooms

GINGER CHILI PORK

$22.00

Pork belly, soy, Thai chili, peppers

COCONUT RICE

$4.00Out of stock

(Gluten Free, Vegan)

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

(Gluten Free, Vegan)

DESSERT

FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE PUDDING

$13.00

Bourbon, coconut milk, lychee, coconut jelly, vanilla ice cream

LEMONGRASS PANNA COTTA

$13.00

Candied lemongrass

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$13.00

Chocolate cake, molten white chocolate pandan center, served with vanilla ice cream

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

B-DAY SCOOP

$3.00

CAKE CUTTING

$3.00

COOKBOOK

$30.00