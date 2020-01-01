Restaurant header imageView gallery
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

2 Miller Avenue

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Hot Drinks

10oz Coffee

$3.00

10oz filtered black coffee

16oz Coffee

$3.50

16oz filtered black coffee

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices

Maple Walnut Latte

$5.25

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

The Habibi Latte

$5.25

orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk

Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over hot water

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots espresso

Macchiato

$3.75

3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cortado

$3.75

5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Latte

$4.75

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice

Caramel Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice

Mocha

$5.25

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice

Pour-Over

Pour-Over

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice

Red Eye

$4.00

filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25

vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice

Babycino

$1.50

Warm milk with fresh whipped cream

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso with fresh whipped cream

Steamed Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Tea

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.75

caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened

Chamomile

$3.75

caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral

Dragon Well Green

$3.75
Earl Grey

$3.75

rich and citrusy black tea

Hot Matcha Tea

$4.75
Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Jasmine Silver Green

$3.75

light and floral green tea

Matcha Latte

$5.25

matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla

Mint

$3.75

caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea

Rooibos

$3.75
Tieguanyin Oolong

$3.75
Yunnan Black

$3.75

traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet

White Peony

$3.75

sweet with hints of melon

DECAF Spring Green

$3.75

decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50

Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice

Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Maple Walnut Latte

$5.75

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

Espresso Tonic

$5.75Out of stock

single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice

Iced Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over ice & water

Iced Habibi

$5.75

Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.75

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice

Classic Shakerato

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Chocolate Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Caramel Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.75

caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Matcha Shakerato

$4.50

8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

ceylon black tea, unsweetened

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional

Cold Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Cherry Limeade

$4.75

Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice

Baked Goods

Fresh Baked Pastries - individually wrapped at the bakery. Please limit orders to 6 per order.
Butter croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Chocolate croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Ham & cheese croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Almond croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Veggie Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Fresh Fruit Galette

$5.00Out of stock
Morning bun

$5.00Out of stock

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Berry Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Berry Scone - Gluten Free

$4.25Out of stock
Maple Scone - Gluten Free

$4.25Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Apple Bran Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Brownie

$4.00
Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

$3.50
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan

$4.00Out of stock

wheat free carrot banana muffin

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - Gluten Free

$3.00Out of stock
Zucchini Corn Muffin - Gluten Free

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Donut Cake

$4.50Out of stock
Financier - Gluten Free

$2.25Out of stock

Holiday Shortbread Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Lunch

B.L.A.T.*

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta

Golden Gate Grain Bowl*

$13.00

Avocado, Poached Egg, Farro, Freekah, Broccolini, Radicchio, Pepitas, Lemon Vinaigrette

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, and shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Bottled Beverages

EQ Cold Coffee

$4.00

Equator cold coffee in a can to go

EQ Cold Latte

$4.00

Equator cold latte in a can to go

EQ Cold Mocha

$4.00
EQ Oatly Latte

$4.00

Equator cold latte with oat milk in a can to go

GIVN bottled water - Sparkling

$2.75

Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.