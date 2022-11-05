Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

1,277 Reviews

$$

382 Miller Ave

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Perrito
Taco Lounge Chips / Salsa
Carnitas Burrito

Salads

Baja Caesar

$11.95

w/ ancho chile croutons

Small Baja Caesar

$9.50

Ensalada Fresca

$11.95

mixed greens w/ jicama, tomatoes, oranges, lime vinaigrette

Small Ensalada Fresca

$9.50

Antojitos

Taco Lounge Chips / Salsa

$3.50

Guacamole and Chips

$10.95

Chile con Queso w/ Chips

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$4.95

w/ Taco magic & chipotle lime butter

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

w/ chipotle cream

Mexican Popcorn

$14.95

cornmeal-battered rock shrimp / chile habanero mayo

Griddled Corn Cake

$12.95

polenta, fresh corn, jack cheese, and chilies; w salsa negra and sour cream

Nachos

$9.95

w/ jack cheese & salsa fresca

Small Nachos

$8.50

Super Nachos

$12.95

jack cheese, black beans, salsa fresca, guacamole, and sour cream

Small Super Nachos

$9.50

Taquitos

$12.95

pulled chicken in corn tortillas, dip-fried; w/ salsa roja, queso cotija, sour cream, and guacamole

Grilled Pasilla Chili

$12.95

stuffed w/ chipotle cornbread and cheese; red pepper sauce and salsa verde

Platanos Fritos

$7.95

Tacos

Served 2 per order.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.95

Pacific snapper w/ salsa fresca, habanero mayo, cabbage, and lime

Ensenada Snapper Tacos

$12.95

panko-breaded and dip fried, w/ salsa negra, habanero mayo, cabbage, and lime

Vallarta Snapper Tacos

$12.95

cornmeal and beer-battered, w/ avo-tomatillo salsa, habanero mayo, and cabbage

Blackened Prawn Tacos

$13.95

(2 per taco) on a flour tortilla w/ Manzanita slaw, habanero mayo, and fresh mango salsa

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$10.95

w/ spicy chipotle salsa, lettuce, cilantro, and onions

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.50

grilled steak w/ chipotle salsa, lettuce, cilantro, and onions

Carnitas Tacos

$10.95

slow braised, shredded pork w/ avo-tomatillo salsa, lettuce, cilantro, and onions

Chorizo Tacos

$10.95

spicy Mexican pork sausage w/ chipotle salsa, cilantro, onions, and lime

Baja Prawn Tacos

$12.95

breaded and flash-fried, w/ salsa maiz, habanero mayo, cabbage, cilantro, and lime

Market Vegetable Tacos

$10.50

grilled fresh vegetables w/ salsa verde, black beans, and lettuce

Egg & Bacon Tacos

$10.95

w/ shredded jack cheese, cilantro, and salsa fresca

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken Tostada

$13.95

w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and salsa negra

Carne Asada Tostada

$14.95

grilled steak w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and salsa fresca

Tofu Tostada

$13.95

breaded and flash fried, w/ refried black beans, Manzanita slaw, avocado, and salsa fresca

Shrimp Tostada

$15.95

breaded and flash fried, w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and salsa maiz

Grilled Snapper Tostada

$14.95

w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and salsa negra

Market Vegetable Tostada

$13.50

w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and salsa verde

Carnitas Tostada

$13.95

w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and avo-tomatillo salsa

Blknd Prawn Tostada

$16.95

w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and fresh mango salsa

Quesadillas

Plain Quesadilla

$9.50

w/ salsa fresca

Quesadilla con Pollo

$13.95

grilled chicken w/ salsa negra

Quesadilla con Carne

$14.95

grilled steak w/ cilantro and salsa fresca

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

sauteed rock shrimp w/ peppers, onions, and salsa maiz

Quesadilla Rica

$12.50

garlic, jalapeño, tomato, and cilantro

Quesadilla Rica w/ Chicken

$17.50

Quesadilla Rica w/ Beef

$18.50

Quesadilla Rica w/ Carnitas

$17.50

Burritos

B.R.C. Burrito

$9.95

black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.95

black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa negra

Carnitas Burrito

$11.95

braised and shredded pork w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and avo-tomatillo salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.95

grilled steak w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca

Grilled Pacific Snapper Burrito

$12.95

w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa negra

Shrimp Burrito

$15.95

cornmeal-battered rock shrimp w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa maiz

Grilled Vegetable Burrito

$11.50

w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa negra

Tofu Burrito

$11.50

breaded and flash fried; w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca

Chorizo Burrito

$11.95

spicy Mexican pork sausage w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca

Blackened Prawn Burrito

$16.95

w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa maiz

Blackened Snapper Burrito

$12.50

w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa negra

Burgers / Sandwiches

served w/ firecracker fries or caesar salad or ensalada fresca or Manzanita slaw

Street Burger

$9.95

w/ crispy bacon, melted cheddar, grilled onions, hot cherry peppers, shredded lettuce, ketchup, and mayo

Street Dog

$9.95

bacon wrapped all-beef frank w/ grilled peppers and onions, mustard, and ketchup

El Lounge Burger

$14.95

classic hamburguesa w/ mayo lettuce, tomato, and onion. cheese optional

Grilled Pork Loin Sandwich

$14.95

on toasted bolillo w/ tomato, mayo, guacamole, and cherry peppers

Sloppy Jose

$14.95

braised and shredded pork w/ chipotle bbq sauce; served on a classic bun

Torta de Pollo

$15.50

flat-grilled achiote-marinated chicken; on toasted bolillo w/ habanero mayo, avocado, jack cheese, refried black beans, and tomato

Enchiladas

served 2 per order w/ Mexican rice and refried black beans

Monterey Jack Enchiladas

$13.95

w/ salsa roja, refried black beans, and rice

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$15.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Carne Asada Enchiladas

$16.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Market Vegetable Enchiladas

$14.95

w/ salsa verde, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.95

w/ salsa verde, onions, and peppers. w/ refried black beans and rice

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Chicken / Beef Enchiladas

$16.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Chicken / Cheese Enchiladas

$15.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Beef / Cheese Enchiladas

$16.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Veggie / Cheese Enchiladas

$14.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Platos Grandes

served w/ corn or flour tortillas and sour cream on request

Lime-Marinated Chicken Breast

$17.95

w/ grilled vegetables and small corn cake

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Beef Fajitas

$20.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Chicken / Beef Fajitas

$20.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Grilled Snapper Fajitas

$22.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Prawn Fajitas

$22.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Vegetarian Platter

$19.95

pasilla chile, vegetable enchilada, refried black beans, rice, and small ensalada fresca

Pacific Snapper Sauté

$22.95

w/ garlic butter and spices; refried black beans, rice, small ensalada fresca

Pollo Adobado

$20.95

flat-grilled, tender chicken marinated in achiote, garlic, lime, salt & pepper; w/ refried black beans, rice, and guacamole

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.95

tiger prawns sautéed w/ spicy ranchera sauce; served w/ refried black beans, rice, and small ensalada fresca

Avocado Relleno

$23.95

2 avocado halves topped with sautéed rock shrimp and melted Monterey jack cheese. w/ rice and small ensalada fresca

Daily Specials

Spicy Crunchy Beef Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Lunch Combo Platter

$12.95

Seafood Combo Platter

$21.00Out of stock

Al Pastor Torta

$13.95Out of stock

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.95Out of stock

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Chile Pork Chops

$18.95Out of stock

Chile Verde

$16.95Out of stock

BBQ Ribs

$17.95Out of stock

Spicy Crunchy Chicken Tacos

$17.95Out of stock

Fajita Lunch Platter

$14.95Out of stock

Kids

for kids of all ages

Kids-a-Dillas

$6.00

2 small cheese quesadillas on flour tortillas

Chicken Kids-a-Dillas

$7.50

2 small chicken quesadillas on flour tortillas

Beef Kids-a-Dillas

$8.50

2 small carne asada quesadillas on flour tortillas

Perrito

$7.95

black beans, rice, and cheese

Chicken Perrito

$8.95

w/ black beans, rice, and cheese

Beef Perrito

$9.50

w/ black beans, rice, and cheese

Carnitas Perrito

$8.95

w/ black beans, rice, and cheese

Market Veggie Perrito

$8.95

w/ black beans, rice, and cheese

Snapper Perrito

$9.95

w/ black beans, rice, and cheese

Tofu Perrito

$8.95

w/ black beans, rice, and cheese

Tostaditas

$10.95

3 small tostadas, grilled chicken, black beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$8.95

w/ salsa roja, refried black beans, and rice

Kids Chicken Enchiladas

$9.95

w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice

Kids Dog

$9.00

small, plain, and really good! served w/ fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

small, plain, and really good! served w/ fries

Kids Burger w/ Cheese

$9.00

small, plain, and really good! with melted cheddar and fries on the side.

Kids Fries

$4.00

Kids Nachos

$7.50

chips w/ melted jack cheese

Platos de Huevos

served all day every day! try adding bacon or chorizo.

Egg Enchiladas

$14.95

corn tortillas filled w/ scrambled eggs and topped w/ slasa roja, melted jack cheese, and sour cream

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, and salsa fresca. served mojado style smothered in salsa roja w/ Manzanita slaw on the side

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

2 eggs over easy on soft corn tortillas. topped w/ ranchera salsa and crumbled queso cotija. served w/ black beans and sliced avocado

Polenta & Eggs

$14.95

griddled corn cake w/ salsa negra, topped w/ 2 fried eggs and sour cream

Egg & Bacon Tacos

$9.95

w/ shredded jack cheese, cilantro, and salsa fresca

Sides

Side Guacamole

$8.00

chips not included. Chips w/ guacamole is on the appetizer menu.

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Chipotle Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Side Rice / Black Beans

$5.00

Side Rice / Refried Black Beans

$5.00

Pint Rice

$7.00

Pint Black Beans

$7.00

Pint Refried Black Beans

$7.00

Side Firecracker Fries

$5.00

Side Manzanita Slaw

$5.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Pint Grilled Veggies

$10.00

Side Carnitas

$10.00

Pint Carnitas

$18.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Pint Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Side Chorizo

$10.00

Pint Chorizo

$18.00

Side Carne Asada

$12.00

Pint Carne Asada

$22.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Side Grilled Snapper

$12.00

Side Blackened Prawns (5)

$13.00

Side Shredded Jack Cheese

$2.50

Side Corn Tortillas (4)

$3.00

Side Flour Tortillas (4)

$3.00

Desserts

Classic Flan

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Churros

$6.00

Beverages

Crystal Geyser

$3.50

Tejava

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Horchata

$4.25

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.50

Lava Soda

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Salsas

2 oz Salsas

1/2 Pint Salsa Fresca

$7.50

1/2 Pint Salsa Chipotle

$7.50

1/2 Pint Salsa Verde

$7.50

1/2 Pint Salsa Negra

$7.50

1/2 Pint Salsa Maiz

$8.50

1/2 Pint Coral Snake

$8.50

1/2 Pint Mango Salsa

$9.00

1/2 Pint Habanero Mayo

$8.50

1/2 Pint Red Pepper Salsa

$8.50

1/2 Pint Salsa Roja

$7.50

Pint Salsa Fresca

$13.00

Pint Salsa Chipotle

$13.00

Pint Salsa Verde

$13.00

Pint Salsa Negra

$13.00

Pinta Salsa Maiz

$14.00

Pint Coral Snake

$15.00

Pint Mango Salsa

$16.00

Pint Habanero Mayo

$16.00

Pint Red Pepper Salsa

$15.00

Pint Salsa Roja

$10.00

Bottled Salsas

El Yucateco

$6.50

Tía Lupita

$9.00

Chile Gods

$8.50

Búfalo

$6.50

Dave's Gourmet

$6.95

Melindas

$6.95

Infinity

$6.95

Pico Pica

$6.50

Tapatio

$6.50

Cholula

$6.50

Tabasco

$6.50

Beer and Wine

Pacifico

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Corona Lite

$6.50

XX Lager

$6.50

XX Amber

$6.50

Bohemia

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Draft Beer

$6.00

Mexican Beer Sampler

$28.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$6.50

Agave Wine Margarita

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Glass House White

$8.50

Glass House Red

$8.50

Glass Rosé

$9.00

Bottle House White

$32.00

Bottle House Red

$32.00

Bottle Rose

$34.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving classic Mexican and Cali-Mexican treats to our Southern Marin community for the past 30 years.

Website

Location

382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Gallery
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria image
Banner pic
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria image

