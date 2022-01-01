Mac and cheese in San Anselmo
San Anselmo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about The Hub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Crushing Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Our house blend of four rich and creamy cheeses over our twisty cavatappi corkscrew macaroni pasta.
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Kids' rich and creamy four-cheese sauce over twisty Cavatappi macaroni corkscrew pasta. Simple., classic, smaller kid-size version of our Crushing Mac & Cheese.