Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in San Anselmo

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

San Anselmo restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

The Hub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES$5.00
More about The Hub
Garlic Parmesan Puffs image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Puffs$7.00
Eight (8) warm golden rolls slathered in fresh garlic herb butter. Kinda like garlic knots, but these a are like ping-pong ball sized...rolled puffs. Eat right away as they're best hot and fresh.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom

Browse other tasty dishes in San Anselmo

Cake

Spaghetti

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Tiramisu

Salmon

Chili

Map

More near San Anselmo to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston