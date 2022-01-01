Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Sausalito
/
Sausalito
/
French Fries
Sausalito restaurants that serve french fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Joinery
300 Turney Street, Sausalito
Avg 4.6
(2469 reviews)
French Fries
$4.50
More about Joinery
Zalta
39 Caledonia St, Sausalito
No reviews yet
French Fries
$8.00
Plain French Fries -no toppings
More about Zalta
Browse other tasty dishes in Sausalito
Fattoush Salad
Cookies
Hummus
Quesadillas
Tacos
Scallops
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Sausalito to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston