French fries in Sausalito

Sausalito restaurants
Toast

Sausalito restaurants that serve french fries

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Joinery

300 Turney Street, Sausalito

Avg 4.6 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
Zalta

39 Caledonia St, Sausalito

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$8.00
Plain French Fries -no toppings
