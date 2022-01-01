Pacifica restaurants you'll love

Pacifica restaurants
Toast
  Pacifica

Pacifica's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Pacifica restaurants

The Green Enchilada image

FRENCH FRIES

The Green Enchilada

444 Manor Plaza, Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (3470 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salsa
Taste our diversity of sauces like Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Avo. Tomatillo Sauce, Mild Fire Roasted........
Chicken Burrito$9.95
Chicken Enchiladas$13.95
More about The Green Enchilada
Puerto 27 image

 

Puerto 27

525 A Crespi Dr., Pacifica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paella$35.00
saffron rice with chicken, chorizo, seafood and shellfish, green peas, roasted peppers, pimentón sofrito
Platanos Maduros$8.00
fried sweet plantains
Chicken Empanada$12.00
crispy pastry filled with pulled chicken stew, yellow chili, salsa criolla, aji verde aioli
More about Puerto 27
Humble Sea Brewing image

 

Humble Sea Brewing

5560 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(4 pk) Wave Nectar
Dual Stage DDH Foggy DIPA (8%) double dry hopped with Citra, Cashmere, & Galaxy.
TASTING NOTES: Naval orange, mango nectar, dank
(4 pk) Surge Juice$24.00
Surge Juice (10%) Dual Stage DDH Hop Fused Foggy TIPA with Nectaron, Mosaic & Centennial.
TASTING NOTES: Melon, Ripe Hawaiian Papaya, Lemon.
Plant Based Kook Burger$17.00
House patty loaded with lentils and other legumes, aged cheddar, lettuce, pickle, grilled onions and secret sauce; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.
More about Humble Sea Brewing
Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D, Pacifica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chick'nSandwich Meal$11.50
A toasted brioche roll filled with our Air Fried Chick'nTenders & coated with your choice of sauce. your choice of side, and a drink!
Chick’nCone$8.00
Air Fried Crispy Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Caj'nFries$3.00
Crispy Fries seasoned with our Caj'n seasoning.
More about Chick'nCone
