Pacifica restaurants you'll love

The Green Enchilada
444 Manor Plaza, Pacifica
|Salsa
Taste our diversity of sauces like Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Avo. Tomatillo Sauce, Mild Fire Roasted........
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.95
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.95
Puerto 27
525 A Crespi Dr., Pacifica
|Paella
|$35.00
saffron rice with chicken, chorizo, seafood and shellfish, green peas, roasted peppers, pimentón sofrito
|Platanos Maduros
|$8.00
fried sweet plantains
|Chicken Empanada
|$12.00
crispy pastry filled with pulled chicken stew, yellow chili, salsa criolla, aji verde aioli
Humble Sea Brewing
5560 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica
|(4 pk) Wave Nectar
Dual Stage DDH Foggy DIPA (8%) double dry hopped with Citra, Cashmere, & Galaxy.
TASTING NOTES: Naval orange, mango nectar, dank
|(4 pk) Surge Juice
|$24.00
Surge Juice (10%) Dual Stage DDH Hop Fused Foggy TIPA with Nectaron, Mosaic & Centennial.
TASTING NOTES: Melon, Ripe Hawaiian Papaya, Lemon.
|Plant Based Kook Burger
|$17.00
House patty loaded with lentils and other legumes, aged cheddar, lettuce, pickle, grilled onions and secret sauce; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.
Chick'nCone
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D, Pacifica
|Chick'nSandwich Meal
|$11.50
A toasted brioche roll filled with our Air Fried Chick'nTenders & coated with your choice of sauce. your choice of side, and a drink!
|Chick’nCone
|$8.00
Air Fried Crispy Chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand-rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Caj'nFries
|$3.00
Crispy Fries seasoned with our Caj'n seasoning.