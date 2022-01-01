Burlingame restaurants you'll love

Pizza
Seafood
Ramen
Must-try Burlingame restaurants

Rasa image

 

Rasa

209 park road, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Biryani$29.00
organic chicken cooked in our masala blend with basmati rice flavored with mint and brown onions served with raitha, chutney and pappadum
Genovese Basil Dosa$19.00
basil chutney, ginger, garlic, cilantro, tamarind chutney, spiced potato masala hash
Bombay Sliders$15.00
spiced potato fritters, soft pav bread, tangy tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, market salad
More about Rasa
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Chicken$30.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
Yuca fries$6.00
Fried yucca.
Whole Chicken [Only]$20.00
Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included
More about Limon Rotisserie
Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LAMB BEEF GYRO WRAP$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tahini Sauce
TZATZIKI$6.95
Famous greek flavor with Lebanese Labneh, Cucumber, Mint & Garlic
MARY'S CHICKEN LEMON SOUP
Mary's chicken soup is a classic sauce of chicken broth, egg yolks and lemon juice; the addition of a bit more chicken broth, orzo and shredded chicken turns it into a great taste of mediterranean
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
New England Lobster Market & Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (4958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
INDIVIDUAL FROZEN LOBSTER TAILS
Raw, Frozen, Cold Water, Caught Wild
KUMAMOTO (California.)$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
priced by the each, Farmed, Product of CA
LIVE LOBSTER
Cold water lobsters come from the Atlantic coast of Maine or Nova Scotia, Canada. Caught wild.
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CFS & Eggs$15.99
Ben's Special$15.59
Steak Omel$15.69
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Pizzeria Delfina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizzeria Delfina

1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (5852 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$18.00
Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Kid's Pasta$10.00
penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
Funghi$23.00
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Equator Coffees Burlingame image

 

Equator Coffees Burlingame

312 Airport Blvd, Burlingame

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$4.75
Scrambled eggs, avocado, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, white rice & pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
More about Equator Coffees Burlingame
Rise Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rise Pizzeria

1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$17.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
Funghi Pizza$21.00
panna, portobello mushroom, panna, mozzarella, taleggio, fontina, parmesan, evoo (we recommend adding truffle oil +$3)
Prosciutto Di Parma and Arugula Pizza$21.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, topped with prosciutto & fresh arugula
More about Rise Pizzeria
Ramen Sky image

 

Ramen Sky

1320 Broadway, Burlingame

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken Bowl (Karrage)$13.50
Served with house made rice sauce with green onion, pickled yellow daikon and half marinated egg
Edamame$4.50
Tokyo Shoyu Chashu Ramen$16.00
More about Ramen Sky
Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (8407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Blue Line Pizza
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Empanada package [mix & match]$55.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of empanadas. Serving size one empanada per person.
Mix and Match is available, indicate in the space below under "Special instructions" for specific quantities per empanada.

Otherwise chef's choice will be fulfilled.
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
Kale salad$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
More about Limon - Catering
Maverick Jack's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maverick Jack's

1190 California Drive, Burlingame

Avg 4.7 (5417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Outlaw$17.00
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun
Sliders With Cheese$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
More about Maverick Jack's
Mykonos image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$8.00
French fries, garlic yogurt fondue
Mykonos Souvlaki$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
Tzatziki$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
More about Mykonos
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RIGATONI DI POLLO$16.95
Chicken breast, bacon, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, asiago cheese, white wine, creamy tomato sauce
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.95
with chipotle mayo
CALIFORNIA BURGER$14.50
sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

