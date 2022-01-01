Burlingame restaurants you'll love
More about Rasa
Rasa
209 park road, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Chicken Biryani
|$29.00
organic chicken cooked in our masala blend with basmati rice flavored with mint and brown onions served with raitha, chutney and pappadum
|Genovese Basil Dosa
|$19.00
basil chutney, ginger, garlic, cilantro, tamarind chutney, spiced potato masala hash
|Bombay Sliders
|$15.00
spiced potato fritters, soft pav bread, tangy tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, market salad
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Whole Chicken
|$30.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
|Yuca fries
|$6.00
Fried yucca.
|Whole Chicken [Only]
|$20.00
Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
|Popular items
|LAMB BEEF GYRO WRAP
|$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tahini Sauce
|TZATZIKI
|$6.95
Famous greek flavor with Lebanese Labneh, Cucumber, Mint & Garlic
|MARY'S CHICKEN LEMON SOUP
Mary's chicken soup is a classic sauce of chicken broth, egg yolks and lemon juice; the addition of a bit more chicken broth, orzo and shredded chicken turns it into a great taste of mediterranean
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame
|Popular items
|INDIVIDUAL FROZEN LOBSTER TAILS
Raw, Frozen, Cold Water, Caught Wild
|KUMAMOTO (California.)
|$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
priced by the each, Farmed, Product of CA
|LIVE LOBSTER
Cold water lobsters come from the Atlantic coast of Maine or Nova Scotia, Canada. Caught wild.
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Popular items
|CFS & Eggs
|$15.99
|Ben's Special
|$15.59
|Steak Omel
|$15.69
More about Pizzeria Delfina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizzeria Delfina
1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$18.00
Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
|Kid's Pasta
|$10.00
penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
|Funghi
|$23.00
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina
More about Equator Coffees Burlingame
Equator Coffees Burlingame
312 Airport Blvd, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
|$4.75
Scrambled eggs, avocado, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, white rice & pico de gallo on flour tortilla
|Latte
|$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
More about Rise Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Rise Pizzeria
1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
|Funghi Pizza
|$21.00
panna, portobello mushroom, panna, mozzarella, taleggio, fontina, parmesan, evoo (we recommend adding truffle oil +$3)
|Prosciutto Di Parma and Arugula Pizza
|$21.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, topped with prosciutto & fresh arugula
More about Ramen Sky
Ramen Sky
1320 Broadway, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken Bowl (Karrage)
|$13.50
Served with house made rice sauce with green onion, pickled yellow daikon and half marinated egg
|Edamame
|$4.50
|Tokyo Shoyu Chashu Ramen
|$16.00
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Large Blue Line
|$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
|Large Cheese
|$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Limon - Catering
Limon - Catering
1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Empanada package [mix & match]
|$55.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of empanadas. Serving size one empanada per person.
Mix and Match is available, indicate in the space below under "Special instructions" for specific quantities per empanada.
Otherwise chef's choice will be fulfilled.
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]
|$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
|Kale salad
|$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
More about Maverick Jack's
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maverick Jack's
1190 California Drive, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
|Outlaw
|$17.00
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun
|Sliders With Cheese
|$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
More about Mykonos
TAPAS
Mykonos
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$8.00
French fries, garlic yogurt fondue
|Mykonos Souvlaki
|$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
|Tzatziki
|$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|Popular items
|RIGATONI DI POLLO
|$16.95
Chicken breast, bacon, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, asiago cheese, white wine, creamy tomato sauce
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.95
with chipotle mayo
|CALIFORNIA BURGER
|$14.50
sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese