Cake in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve cake
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
|RED VELVET CAKE
|$6.95
A red hued chocolate layer cake, filled and
iced with a cream cheese frosting, finished
with chocolate drizzle and surrounded by red cake crumbs.
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.95
A chocolate cake layered with three chocolate mousses (milk, dark and ivory). Covered in tiny marbled chocolate shavings.
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame
|Two Crab Cakes
|$13.00
|Crab Cake Slider
|$10.95
Housemade crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on a sourdough bun
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Kids Micky Cake
|$7.55
More about Rise Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Rise Pizzeria
1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame
|Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$9.00
whipped cream, raspberry sauce (gluten-free)
More about Mykonos
TAPAS
Mykonos
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
|Zucchini Cake
|$13.00
crispy zucchini cakes with cucumber & mint-yogurt dressing