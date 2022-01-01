Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Burlingame

Go
Burlingame restaurants
Toast

Burlingame restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE$6.95
A red hued chocolate layer cake, filled and
iced with a cream cheese frosting, finished
with chocolate drizzle and surrounded by red cake crumbs.
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.95
A chocolate cake layered with three chocolate mousses (milk, dark and ivory). Covered in tiny marbled chocolate shavings.
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (4958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two Crab Cakes$13.00
Crab Cake Slider$10.95
Housemade crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on a sourdough bun
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Micky Cake$7.55
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Rise Pizzeria

1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake$9.00
whipped cream, raspberry sauce (gluten-free)
Zucchini Cake image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Zucchini Cake$13.00
crispy zucchini cakes with cucumber & mint-yogurt dressing
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ZUCCHINI CAKES$8.95
TUXEDO CAKE$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, and fresh whipped cream
