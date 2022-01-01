Sliders in Burlingame

Bombay Sliders image

 

Rasa

209 park road, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bombay Sliders$15.00
spiced potato fritters, soft pav bread, tangy tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, market salad
More about Rasa
Sliders With Cheese image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maverick Jack's

1190 California Drive, Burlingame

Avg 4.7 (5417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliders With Cheese$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
More about Maverick Jack's

