San Mateo restaurants you'll love

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings San Mateo
206 S B St., San Mateo
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter
|Tikka Masala (GF)
|$15.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor
Taishoken
47 E 4th Avenue, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Gyoza
|$5.00
4 pieces of deep fried gyoza with special soy sauce.
|Ajitama Tsukemen
|$15.00
Rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat.
It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg.
Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.
|Omiyage Tsukemen
|$28.00
Our signature Tsukemen in DIY meal kit form! One set comes with 4x noodles and 4x soup base.
The Refuge
66 31st Ave., San Mateo
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
|Cheddar Burger
|$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
|Pastrami Burger
|$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
SEAFOOD • SALADS
C Food Crush
251 South B St, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Shrimp (shell ON)
|$15.99
1lb head on, shell on, tail on. Approx 16 -18 shrimps.
|Cajun Fries
|$5.95
extra crispy coated french fries topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy, served with ketchup.
|Garlic Noodles
|$9.50
Made with fresh garlic and real butter.
Bay Meadows, San Mateo
3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Chalet
|$12.49
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Create your own style
|The Fry-Fecta
|$10.49
All Three Fries
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Popular items
|JACK'S BURGER
|$15.95
Thousand Island dressing, sauteed onions, american cheese
|COBB SALAD
|$18.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, house vinaigrette
|SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER
|$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$11.95
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
|Avocado Maki
|$5.00
Avocado
Porterhouse - San Mateo
60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts & Bacon
|$9.00
ONIONS, ROSEMARY, EVOO, ALMONDS
|18 OZ Cowboy
|$59.00
BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
|8 OZ Filet Mignon
|$55.00
8 oz filet mignon served with bordelaise sauce, twice baked potato, and seasonal vegetables
Mochinut - San Mateo
250 S B ST., SAN MATEO
|Popular items
|2-Half Mozzarella (Green)
|$4.49
*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer ***
*Most Popular* Half 100% all beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese dipped in our light and fluffy rice flour batter, coated with panko and topped with a variety of sauces.
|Hongbao [Red Envelope]
|$3.50
The first day of the Lunar Calendar
Hongbau ( Chinese New Year Red Envelopes)
세뱃돈 (sebaetdon)
Flavor : blood orange with gold coin and fortune cookie 🥠
|Volcano (Red)
|$4.99
A Powerful Hotdog made with Spicy Sausage
Jalapeno and Cheddar
Made with pork and beef
*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer ***
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Housemade Focaccia
|$3.50
3 pcs
|Roasted Beets
|$18.00
frisee, gorgonzola dolce, honeycomb, compressed apples, pomegranate, toasted hazelnuts, d’anjou pear vinegar, evoo
|Pizza Margherita
|$19.00
tomatoes, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)
Wursthall
310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO
|$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
|Porchetta TO GO
|$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
|Deviled Eggs TO GO
|$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
Indian Spice - San Mateo
146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|DAL MAKHANI
|$12.99
Black Lentils, Yellow split, Red kidney beans cooked in chef choice of spices and herbs. Served with steam rice.
|HARA BHARA KEBAB
|$9.99
Pan-fried patties loaded with spinach, peas, potatoes, spices and herbs.
|HOMESTYLE GOAT CURRY
|$14.99
Goat with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Honey Crunch
|$12.35
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
|Rainbow
|$11.25
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Jacks Prime
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Whiskey Town Express
|$16.45
Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.
|Impossible Burger
|$17.45
The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
|The Cardinal
|$16.45
Garlic & herb seasoned chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, basil pesto mayo served on a parmesan dusted wheat bun
Dahlia Mexican Grill
164 S. B street, san mateo
|Popular items
|Churros with Chocolate Sauce
|$8.00
Four delicious churros dusted with sugar and rich chocolate dipping sauce.
|Table side Guacamole
|$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken - Pollito Mojito
1/2 lb of juicy, garlic-citrus chicken, hand-trimmed & marinated by our chefs served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
|Pulled Pork - Lechón
served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
|the "Best" Cubano S'wich
|$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
Noodleosophy
41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Meat Paste
|$11.99
Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, carrot, green onion and cucumber
(Dry Only) / Cal. 460
|Spicy Cumin Lamb
|$14.49
Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and broccoli. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
|Pickled Veggie & Pork
|$11.99
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable and green onion.
Shihlin
142 E. 3rd Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞
|$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
|Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當
|$11.50
Fresh chicken breast fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!
|Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜
|$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Shiki Bento House
1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City
|Popular items
|Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl
|$10.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
|California Roll
|$6.25
Crab meat and avocado
|Sashimi Lover
|$12.25
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.29
|Sd Bacon - 4
|$6.29
|Albacore Tuna Melt
|$13.79
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise Woodfire
2 N B ST, SAN MATEO
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
|Woodfired Chicken Wings
|$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
53 Beach Hut Deli
1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Shark Bite
|$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Fogbird
144 South B Street, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Friends & Family Ticket / per person
|$50.00
Open house cocktails, wine, beer & snacks.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
243 South B Street, San Mateo
North Beach Pizza - San Mateo
240 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo
Kaizen & Coffee - San Mateo
2337 S El Camino Real, San Mateo
Dough Zone - San Mateo
111 E 4th Street, San Mateo
Amici's
69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo
