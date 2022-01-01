San Mateo restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • San Mateo

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try San Mateo restaurants

Fire Wings San Mateo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings San Mateo

206 S B St., San Mateo

Avg 4.6 (5821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.99
Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter
Tikka Masala (GF)$15.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite
Plain Naan$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor
Taishoken image

 

Taishoken

47 E 4th Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Deep Fried Gyoza$5.00
4 pieces of deep fried gyoza with special soy sauce.
Ajitama Tsukemen$15.00
Rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat.
It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg.
Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.
Omiyage Tsukemen$28.00
Our signature Tsukemen in DIY meal kit form! One set comes with 4x noodles and 4x soup base.
The Refuge image

 

The Refuge

66 31st Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
Cheddar Burger$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
Pastrami Burger$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
C Food Crush image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

C Food Crush

251 South B St, San Mateo

Avg 4 (1455 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp (shell ON)$15.99
1lb head on, shell on, tail on. Approx 16 -18 shrimps.
Cajun Fries$5.95
extra crispy coated french fries topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy, served with ketchup.
Garlic Noodles$9.50
Made with fresh garlic and real butter.
Bay Meadows, San Mateo image

 

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chalet$12.49
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
The Fry-Fecta$10.49
All Three Fries
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JACK'S BURGER$15.95
Thousand Island dressing, sauteed onions, american cheese
COBB SALAD$18.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, house vinaigrette
SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow$11.95
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Avocado Maki$5.00
Avocado
Porterhouse - San Mateo image

 

Porterhouse - San Mateo

60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts & Bacon$9.00
ONIONS, ROSEMARY, EVOO, ALMONDS
18 OZ Cowboy$59.00
BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
8 OZ Filet Mignon$55.00
8 oz filet mignon served with bordelaise sauce, twice baked potato, and seasonal vegetables
Mochinut - San Mateo image

 

Mochinut - San Mateo

250 S B ST., SAN MATEO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2-Half Mozzarella (Green)$4.49
*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer ***
*Most Popular* Half 100% all beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese dipped in our light and fluffy rice flour batter, coated with panko and topped with a variety of sauces.
Hongbao [Red Envelope]$3.50
The first day of the Lunar Calendar
Hongbau ( Chinese New Year Red Envelopes)
세뱃돈 (sebaetdon)
Flavor : blood orange with gold coin and fortune cookie 🥠
Volcano (Red)$4.99
A Powerful Hotdog made with Spicy Sausage
Jalapeno and Cheddar
Made with pork and beef
*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer ***
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo image

 

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo

223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Housemade Focaccia$3.50
3 pcs
Roasted Beets$18.00
frisee, gorgonzola dolce, honeycomb, compressed apples, pomegranate, toasted hazelnuts, d’anjou pear vinegar, evoo
Pizza Margherita$19.00
tomatoes, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)
Wursthall image

 

Wursthall

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo

Avg 4 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Porchetta TO GO$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
Deviled Eggs TO GO$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
Indian Spice - San Mateo image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DAL MAKHANI$12.99
Black Lentils, Yellow split, Red kidney beans cooked in chef choice of spices and herbs. Served with steam rice.
HARA BHARA KEBAB$9.99
Pan-fried patties loaded with spinach, peas, potatoes, spices and herbs.
HOMESTYLE GOAT CURRY$14.99
Goat with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.
Shiki Sushi Park Place image

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Crunch$12.35
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Rainbow$11.25
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Jacks Prime image

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whiskey Town Express$16.45
Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.
Impossible Burger$17.45
The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
The Cardinal$16.45
Garlic & herb seasoned chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, basil pesto mayo served on a parmesan dusted wheat bun
Dahlia Mexican Grill image

 

Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street, san mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros with Chocolate Sauce$8.00
Four delicious churros dusted with sugar and rich chocolate dipping sauce.
Table side Guacamole$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
Guacamole$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano image

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Chicken - Pollito Mojito
1/2 lb of juicy, garlic-citrus chicken, hand-trimmed & marinated by our chefs served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
Pulled Pork - Lechón
served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
the "Best" Cubano S'wich$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
Noodleosophy image

 

Noodleosophy

41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Paste$11.99
Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, carrot, green onion and cucumber
(Dry Only) / Cal. 460
Spicy Cumin Lamb$14.49
Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and broccoli. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Pickled Veggie & Pork$11.99
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable and green onion.
Shihlin image

 

Shihlin

142 E. 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當$11.50
Fresh chicken breast fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!
Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
Shiki Bento House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl$10.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
California Roll$6.25
Crab meat and avocado
Sashimi Lover$12.25
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$15.29
Sd Bacon - 4$6.29
Albacore Tuna Melt$13.79
Rise Woodfire image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
Woodfired Chicken Wings$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
53 Beach Hut Deli image

 

53 Beach Hut Deli

1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shark Bite$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Fogbird image

 

Fogbird

144 South B Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Friends & Family Ticket / per person$50.00
Open house cocktails, wine, beer & snacks.
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

243 South B Street, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (8978 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Par 3

1700 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
North Beach Pizza - San Mateo image

 

North Beach Pizza - San Mateo

240 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kaizen & Coffee - San Mateo

2337 S El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Dough Zone - San Mateo

111 E 4th Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Amici's

69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
