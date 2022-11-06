Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Wursthall

790 Reviews

$$

310 Baldwin Ave

San Mateo, CA 94401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wood-Fired Pretzel TO GO
Smashed Cheeseburger TO GO
Bier Bratwurst TO GO

SNACKS (TO GO)

Currywurst TO GO

Currywurst TO GO

$14.00

Bier bratwurst, fried potatoes, blistered mustard seed, cilantro, mustard aioli, blackened ginger curry sauce.

Deviled Eggs TO GO

Deviled Eggs TO GO

$4.00+

A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)

Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Bites TO GO

Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Bites TO GO

$11.00

Bite sized pieces of double fried chicken thigh, chili oil, dry Korean spice blend, yogurt ranch. ***SPICY***

Sauerkraut Käsedilla TO GO

Sauerkraut Käsedilla TO GO

$9.00

Swiss and Muenster cheeses, sauerkraut, pickled Fresno chiles, griddled flour tortilla, mustardy hot sauce. (Vegetarian.)

Spaetzle & Cheese TO GO

$9.00

Appetizer sized crock of housemade egg pasta, butterkäse, muenster, bier queso, breadcrumbs, chives.

Wood-Fired Pretzel TO GO

Wood-Fired Pretzel TO GO

$7.00

An organic, wood-fired pretzel made custom for us by our friends at Daily Driver in San Francisco. Hand rolled with a delightfully crunchy exterior and satisfyingly chewy interior. Served warm with your choice of dip. (Vegetarian.)

SANDWICHES & A SALAD (TO GO)

Chopped Salad TO GO

Chopped Salad TO GO

$12.00

Marinated cucumbers, chickpeas & tomatoes, kale, romaine lettuce, red sauerkraut, pumpkin seeds, dill yogurt dressing. (Vegetarian. Vegan without dressing.)

Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich TO GO

Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich TO GO

$16.00

Double fried chicken thigh, chili oil, Korean spice blend, yogurt ranch slaw, pickles, brioche bun, and your choice of side. ***SPICY***

A Pretty Great Seared Chicken Sandwich TO GO

A Pretty Great Seared Chicken Sandwich TO GO

$16.00

Seared herb-rubbed chicken breast, umami mayo, shoestring potatoes, shredded iceberg, butter-griddled bun, and your choice of side.

Smashed Cheeseburger TO GO

Smashed Cheeseburger TO GO

$17.00

House grind, American cheese, onion, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun, and your choice of side.

Impossible Burger TO GO

Impossible Burger TO GO

$19.00

Impossible patty, caramelized onions, shredded iceberg, pickles, umami aquafaba mayo, griddled bun, and served with your choice of side. (Entirely vegan!)

THE WURSTS (TO GO)

Al Pastor TO GO

$16.00

Spiced with cumin, oregano, and California chiles and served in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/roasted pineapple and chile aioli. Served with your choice of side.

Bier Bratwurst TO GO

Bier Bratwurst TO GO

$16.00

Coarsely ground pork and Hellesbier sausage in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut, and Bavarian sweet mustard. Served with your choice of side.

Butcher's Special: "Chili Cheese" TO GO

Butcher's Special: "Chili Cheese" TO GO

$16.00

Our housemade seasonal sausage this time around is an upgrade on the classic chili cheese dog. It's a housemade cheddar bratwurst served in a griddled split top bun topped w/speck cherry pepper relish and bier queso. Served with your choice of side.

Chorizo Verde TO GO

Chorizo Verde TO GO

$16.00

Pork sausage spiced with cumin and cilantro in a griddle split top bun. Topped w/pickled red onions, shoestring potatoes, and mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Hot Italian TO GO

Hot Italian TO GO

$16.00

Classic spicy pork sausage with fennel and red pepper flake in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sweet-and-sour peppers & onions, and spicy brown mustard. Served with your choice of side.

Pesto Chicken TO GO

Pesto Chicken TO GO

$16.00

Chicken sausage (pork casing) with garlic, basil and parmesan in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/Parmesan & sun-dried tomato relish. Served with your choice of side.

Pastrami & Swisswurst TO GO

Pastrami & Swisswurst TO GO

$16.00

Smoky cured beef (pork casing) sausage with black pepper, coriander and chunks of Swiss cheese in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Porchetta TO GO

Porchetta TO GO

$16.00

Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.

Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO

Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO

$18.00

An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.

The Brat Pack TO GO

The Brat Pack TO GO

$75.00

Everything a family of four could need (except maybe booze, but we've got that too)! Two pretzels with queso and honey butter to start. That's served along with four bratwursts in buns accompanied by sides of mustard, sauerkraut, potato salad, slaw, chickpea salad, and our crispy fried potatoes. And then finish it off with two of Stella's brownies for dessert! *No modifications, please.

AN ENTREE (TO GO)

Chicken Schnitzel TO GO

$21.00

Two pounded, breaded, fried cutlets served with house salad of mixed greens, radish, pumpkin seeds, and lemon vinaigrette on the side. THIS DISH SHOULD BE EATEN AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE IT LOSES ITS CRISPINESS. You've been warned!

FOR THE KIDS (TO GO)

Kids Käsedilla TO GO

Kids Käsedilla TO GO

$10.00

A kids sized portion with Swiss and Muenster cheeses, and sauerkraut, all in a griddled flour tortilla. Greek yogurt dip on the side. (Vegetarian.)

Kinderburger TO GO

Kinderburger TO GO

$10.00

A single house ground beef patty, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, and brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Kinderwurst TO GO

Kinderwurst TO GO

$10.00

Griddled all-beef frankfurter served on a buttered split-top bun and your choice of side.

Apple Juice TO GO

$2.50

Bottle of delicious Martinelli's 100% apple juice.

DESSERT (TO GO)

Stella’s Brownie TO GO

Stella’s Brownie TO GO

$7.00

Rich chocolate brownie, burnt caramel sauce, whipped cream, and pretzel chips. Inspired by our friend Stella Parks from Serious Eats.

CANNED BEER (TO GO)

Alvarado Street Hotel Pasteque 16 oz CAN

$6.00

"An imperial sour ale with watermelon, cherry & lime. Unfettered joy in a can. Imagine biting into an ice cold wedge of watermelon, nibbling on a bowl of cherries in the shade on a hot summer day, getting watermelon hard candies stuck between your teeth- and drinking a melted cherry popsicle poolside… all at the same time. The seemingly endless rush of sweet red fruit is brightened and balanced by an electric zip of lime, that will keep you coming back for more." 8% ABV.

Fort George Fresh Wet Hop IPA 16 oz CAN

$5.00

Packed with citrus, grapefruit, and stone fruit flavors & aromas. 6.4% ABV

Half Acre Tome Pale 16 oz CAN

$5.00

This beer pops with Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7 and Centennial, but it’s still tangled up in the horns of original pale ale – a sweet and creamy core. 5.5% ABV.

The Bruery Ruekeller Helles 16 oz CAN

$4.00

"Ruekeller: Helles is easy drinking and full-bodied, with light bitterness, a touch of sweetness, and a clean crisp finish." 5.2% ABV.

NON-ALCOHOLIC (TO GO)

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water TO GO

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water TO GO

$3.00

Refreshing sparkling mineral water from Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Apple Juice TO GO

$2.50

Bottle of delicious Martinelli's 100% apple juice.

Athletic Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic 12 oz. TO GO

$5.00

Chilled 12 oz. can. Classic craft Golden Ale style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Crafted to also remove gluten. <0.5% ABV. *BY LAW, MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE, AND ORDER MUST INCLUDE FOOD.

Boxed Water TO GO

$2.50

16.9 ounces of 100% purified water, filled in boxes made from renewable and sustainable paper.

Boylan Cola TO GO

$3.00

Made with cane sugar. Lots of it.

Boylan Diet Cola TO GO

Boylan Diet Cola TO GO

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale TO GO

$3.00

Our take is a classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.

Boylan Root Beer TO GO

Boylan Root Beer TO GO

$3.00

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.

Mexican Coke TO GO

Mexican Coke TO GO

$3.00Out of stock

Made with real sugar. Lots of it.

Mexican Sprite TO GO

Mexican Sprite TO GO

$3.00

A classic lemon lime soda made with real pure cane sugar and caffeine-free!

Unsweetened Honest Iced Tea TO GO

Unsweetened Honest Iced Tea TO GO

$4.00

16 oz. bottle Honest Organic "Just" Black Tea.

SIDES, ETC. (TO GO)

Side of Chickpea & Carrot Salad TO GO

$4.00

Bright mix of marinated chickpeas, carrots, celery, and onion. (Vegan.)

Side of Haus Potato Salad TO GO

$4.00

German-style with dill, red onion, mustard seed, oil, and vinegar. (Vegan.)

Side of Preserved Lemon Slaw TO GO

$4.00

Shredded cabbage and red onion with cucumbers, dill, and preserved lemon. (Vegan.)

Side of Thrice Fried Potatoes TO GO

$4.00

Our signature extra crispy thrice cooked cubed potatoes. (Vegan.)

Side of Sauerkraut TO GO

$4.00

Our house fermented sauerkraut. (Vegan.)

A La Carte Sausage TO GO

$9.00

Just the wurst!

Split-Top Bun TO GO

$2.00

If you need an extra bun, here it is! Select "toasted" for a hot, griddled bun, and "untoasted" if you're planning on using the buns for later.

Dijon Mustard TO GO

$0.25

2 oz. ramekin of our Dusseldorf hot mustard.

Bavarian Sweet Mustard TO GO

$0.25Out of stock

2 oz. ramekin of our Bavarian sweet mustard.

Yogurt Ranch TO GO

$0.25

2 oz. ramekin of our yogurt ranch dip.

Blackened Ginger Curry Sauce TO GO

$0.25

2 oz. ramekin of our house curry sauce.

Mustard Aioli TO GO

$0.25

2 oz. ramekin of our house mustard aioli.

MERCH!

Basic T-Shirt

Basic T-Shirt

$20.00

Printed on Next Level 100% cotton shirts. Super soft and every so slightly fitted, because no one likes a rough, boxy shirt. Note: Tee shirt does NOT have pocket as pictured.

RETAIL

Bier Bratwurst (4 pack)

Bier Bratwurst (4 pack)

$18.00

Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Bier Bratwurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.

Chorizo Verde (4 pack)

Chorizo Verde (4 pack)

$18.00Out of stock

Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Chorizo Verde at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.

Hot Italian (4 pack)

Hot Italian (4 pack)

$18.00

Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Hot Italian at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.

Pastrami & Swiss (4 pack)

Pastrami & Swiss (4 pack)

$18.00

Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Pastrami & Swiss wurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.

Pesto Chicken (4 pack)

Pesto Chicken (4 pack)

$18.00

Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Pesto Chicken at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.

Porchetta (4 pack)

Porchetta (4 pack)

$18.00Out of stock

Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Porchetta wurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.

Pickled Fresno Chilies (8 oz)

Pickled Fresno Chilies (8 oz)

$8.00

These quick pickled Fresno Chilies are an awesome addition to add a little cold crunch and plenty of heat to a dish.

Red Sauerkraut (16 oz)

Red Sauerkraut (16 oz)

$7.00

We love to ferment things, and this is our favorite. Red sauerkraut is a wonderfully versatile refrigerator staple.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant & Bierhaus

Website

Location

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Wursthall image
Wursthall image
Wursthall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Porterhouse Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
60 East Third Avenue San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo - 223 E. 4th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
223 E. 4th Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Mykonos - Meze House
orange star5.0 • 1
226 Lorton Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Maverick Jack's
orange star4.7 • 5,417
1190 California Drive Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Jack's Prime
orange starNo Reviews
3723 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Mateo

Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Cuban Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,485
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
orange star4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
LUCETI'S ON 25TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,775
109 W 25th Ave San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Mateo
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston