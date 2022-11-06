Wursthall
310 Baldwin Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
SNACKS (TO GO)
Currywurst TO GO
Bier bratwurst, fried potatoes, blistered mustard seed, cilantro, mustard aioli, blackened ginger curry sauce.
Deviled Eggs TO GO
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Bites TO GO
Bite sized pieces of double fried chicken thigh, chili oil, dry Korean spice blend, yogurt ranch. ***SPICY***
Sauerkraut Käsedilla TO GO
Swiss and Muenster cheeses, sauerkraut, pickled Fresno chiles, griddled flour tortilla, mustardy hot sauce. (Vegetarian.)
Spaetzle & Cheese TO GO
Appetizer sized crock of housemade egg pasta, butterkäse, muenster, bier queso, breadcrumbs, chives.
Wood-Fired Pretzel TO GO
An organic, wood-fired pretzel made custom for us by our friends at Daily Driver in San Francisco. Hand rolled with a delightfully crunchy exterior and satisfyingly chewy interior. Served warm with your choice of dip. (Vegetarian.)
SANDWICHES & A SALAD (TO GO)
Chopped Salad TO GO
Marinated cucumbers, chickpeas & tomatoes, kale, romaine lettuce, red sauerkraut, pumpkin seeds, dill yogurt dressing. (Vegetarian. Vegan without dressing.)
Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich TO GO
Double fried chicken thigh, chili oil, Korean spice blend, yogurt ranch slaw, pickles, brioche bun, and your choice of side. ***SPICY***
A Pretty Great Seared Chicken Sandwich TO GO
Seared herb-rubbed chicken breast, umami mayo, shoestring potatoes, shredded iceberg, butter-griddled bun, and your choice of side.
Smashed Cheeseburger TO GO
House grind, American cheese, onion, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun, and your choice of side.
Impossible Burger TO GO
Impossible patty, caramelized onions, shredded iceberg, pickles, umami aquafaba mayo, griddled bun, and served with your choice of side. (Entirely vegan!)
THE WURSTS (TO GO)
Al Pastor TO GO
Spiced with cumin, oregano, and California chiles and served in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/roasted pineapple and chile aioli. Served with your choice of side.
Bier Bratwurst TO GO
Coarsely ground pork and Hellesbier sausage in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut, and Bavarian sweet mustard. Served with your choice of side.
Butcher's Special: "Chili Cheese" TO GO
Our housemade seasonal sausage this time around is an upgrade on the classic chili cheese dog. It's a housemade cheddar bratwurst served in a griddled split top bun topped w/speck cherry pepper relish and bier queso. Served with your choice of side.
Chorizo Verde TO GO
Pork sausage spiced with cumin and cilantro in a griddle split top bun. Topped w/pickled red onions, shoestring potatoes, and mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Hot Italian TO GO
Classic spicy pork sausage with fennel and red pepper flake in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sweet-and-sour peppers & onions, and spicy brown mustard. Served with your choice of side.
Pesto Chicken TO GO
Chicken sausage (pork casing) with garlic, basil and parmesan in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/Parmesan & sun-dried tomato relish. Served with your choice of side.
Pastrami & Swisswurst TO GO
Smoky cured beef (pork casing) sausage with black pepper, coriander and chunks of Swiss cheese in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Served with your choice of side.
Porchetta TO GO
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
The Brat Pack TO GO
Everything a family of four could need (except maybe booze, but we've got that too)! Two pretzels with queso and honey butter to start. That's served along with four bratwursts in buns accompanied by sides of mustard, sauerkraut, potato salad, slaw, chickpea salad, and our crispy fried potatoes. And then finish it off with two of Stella's brownies for dessert! *No modifications, please.
AN ENTREE (TO GO)
FOR THE KIDS (TO GO)
Kids Käsedilla TO GO
A kids sized portion with Swiss and Muenster cheeses, and sauerkraut, all in a griddled flour tortilla. Greek yogurt dip on the side. (Vegetarian.)
Kinderburger TO GO
A single house ground beef patty, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, and brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
Kinderwurst TO GO
Griddled all-beef frankfurter served on a buttered split-top bun and your choice of side.
Apple Juice TO GO
Bottle of delicious Martinelli's 100% apple juice.
DESSERT (TO GO)
CANNED BEER (TO GO)
Alvarado Street Hotel Pasteque 16 oz CAN
"An imperial sour ale with watermelon, cherry & lime. Unfettered joy in a can. Imagine biting into an ice cold wedge of watermelon, nibbling on a bowl of cherries in the shade on a hot summer day, getting watermelon hard candies stuck between your teeth- and drinking a melted cherry popsicle poolside… all at the same time. The seemingly endless rush of sweet red fruit is brightened and balanced by an electric zip of lime, that will keep you coming back for more." 8% ABV.
Fort George Fresh Wet Hop IPA 16 oz CAN
Packed with citrus, grapefruit, and stone fruit flavors & aromas. 6.4% ABV
Half Acre Tome Pale 16 oz CAN
This beer pops with Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7 and Centennial, but it’s still tangled up in the horns of original pale ale – a sweet and creamy core. 5.5% ABV.
The Bruery Ruekeller Helles 16 oz CAN
"Ruekeller: Helles is easy drinking and full-bodied, with light bitterness, a touch of sweetness, and a clean crisp finish." 5.2% ABV.
NON-ALCOHOLIC (TO GO)
Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water TO GO
Refreshing sparkling mineral water from Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Apple Juice TO GO
Bottle of delicious Martinelli's 100% apple juice.
Athletic Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic 12 oz. TO GO
Chilled 12 oz. can. Classic craft Golden Ale style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Crafted to also remove gluten. <0.5% ABV. *BY LAW, MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE, AND ORDER MUST INCLUDE FOOD.
Boxed Water TO GO
16.9 ounces of 100% purified water, filled in boxes made from renewable and sustainable paper.
Boylan Cola TO GO
Made with cane sugar. Lots of it.
Boylan Diet Cola TO GO
Boylan Ginger Ale TO GO
Our take is a classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer.
Boylan Root Beer TO GO
A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.
Mexican Coke TO GO
Made with real sugar. Lots of it.
Mexican Sprite TO GO
A classic lemon lime soda made with real pure cane sugar and caffeine-free!
Unsweetened Honest Iced Tea TO GO
16 oz. bottle Honest Organic "Just" Black Tea.
SIDES, ETC. (TO GO)
Side of Chickpea & Carrot Salad TO GO
Bright mix of marinated chickpeas, carrots, celery, and onion. (Vegan.)
Side of Haus Potato Salad TO GO
German-style with dill, red onion, mustard seed, oil, and vinegar. (Vegan.)
Side of Preserved Lemon Slaw TO GO
Shredded cabbage and red onion with cucumbers, dill, and preserved lemon. (Vegan.)
Side of Thrice Fried Potatoes TO GO
Our signature extra crispy thrice cooked cubed potatoes. (Vegan.)
Side of Sauerkraut TO GO
Our house fermented sauerkraut. (Vegan.)
A La Carte Sausage TO GO
Just the wurst!
Split-Top Bun TO GO
If you need an extra bun, here it is! Select "toasted" for a hot, griddled bun, and "untoasted" if you're planning on using the buns for later.
Dijon Mustard TO GO
2 oz. ramekin of our Dusseldorf hot mustard.
Bavarian Sweet Mustard TO GO
2 oz. ramekin of our Bavarian sweet mustard.
Yogurt Ranch TO GO
2 oz. ramekin of our yogurt ranch dip.
Blackened Ginger Curry Sauce TO GO
2 oz. ramekin of our house curry sauce.
Mustard Aioli TO GO
2 oz. ramekin of our house mustard aioli.
MERCH!
RETAIL
Bier Bratwurst (4 pack)
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Bier Bratwurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
Chorizo Verde (4 pack)
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Chorizo Verde at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
Hot Italian (4 pack)
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Hot Italian at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
Pastrami & Swiss (4 pack)
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Pastrami & Swiss wurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
Pesto Chicken (4 pack)
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Pesto Chicken at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
Porchetta (4 pack)
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Porchetta wurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
Pickled Fresno Chilies (8 oz)
These quick pickled Fresno Chilies are an awesome addition to add a little cold crunch and plenty of heat to a dish.
Red Sauerkraut (16 oz)
We love to ferment things, and this is our favorite. Red sauerkraut is a wonderfully versatile refrigerator staple.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant & Bierhaus
310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401