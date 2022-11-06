The Brat Pack TO GO

$75.00

Everything a family of four could need (except maybe booze, but we've got that too)! Two pretzels with queso and honey butter to start. That's served along with four bratwursts in buns accompanied by sides of mustard, sauerkraut, potato salad, slaw, chickpea salad, and our crispy fried potatoes. And then finish it off with two of Stella's brownies for dessert! *No modifications, please.