San Mateo American restaurants you'll love

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Popular items
|FISH-N-CHIPS
|$16.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter with tartar sauce and choice of two sides.
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
|SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER
|$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
Wursthall
310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO
|$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
|Porchetta TO GO
|$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
|Deviled Eggs TO GO
|$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.29
|Sd Bacon - 4
|$6.29
|Albacore Tuna Melt
|$13.79
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise Woodfire
2 N B ST, SAN MATEO
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
|Woodfired Chicken Wings
|$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil