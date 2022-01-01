San Mateo American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in San Mateo

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH-N-CHIPS$16.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter with tartar sauce and choice of two sides.
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Wursthall image

 

Wursthall

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo

Avg 4 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Porchetta TO GO$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
Deviled Eggs TO GO$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
More about Wursthall
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$15.29
Sd Bacon - 4$6.29
Albacore Tuna Melt$13.79
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Rise Woodfire image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
Woodfired Chicken Wings$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
More about Rise Woodfire
Restaurant banner

 

Par 3

1700 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Par 3

