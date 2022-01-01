Salmon in San Mateo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Mateo restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI SALMON$22.95
Grilled Salmon, vermicelli, carrots, red bell pepper, napa cabbage, cilantro, basil, mint, crispy rice noodles, thai dressing
ORZO SALMON$22.95
Grilled Salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic
FAMILY GRILLED SALMON$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled salmon with lemon-butter sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Kara Kara$11.95
Salmon Teriyaki/L$11.95
Grilled salmon fillet served with miso soup, spring mix salad & steamed rice
Salmon Skin HR$6.00
Grilled salmon skin with cucumber
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Indian Spice - San Mateo image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TIKKA$17.99
Grilled Salmon fillet flavored with tandoori masala herbs and spices and grilled in tandoor oven.
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo
Shiki Sushi Park Place image

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki/D$23.50
Salmon fillet
Salmon Skin HR$6.25
Grilled salmon skin with cucumber
Salmon Teriyaki/L$12.50
Grilled salmon fillet served with miso soup, spring mix salad & steamed rice
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place
Dahlia Mexican Grill image

 

Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street, san mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Salmon Salad$23.00
More about Dahlia Mexican Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fillet$22.99
1/3 lb of lightly seasoned salmon fillet, served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
Salmon Fillet - 6oz$16.99
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Grilled salmon fillet w/teriyaki sauce over rice
Salmon Surf Bowl$15.25
Fresh Salmon, roasted seaweed, tomato, crab meat, rice cracker, avocado, seaweed salad and spicy sesame seed
More about Shiki Bento House
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Din$22.25
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Faroe Islands Scottish Salmon$30.00
woodfired and seasoned with choice of two sides & one sauce
More about Rise Woodfire

