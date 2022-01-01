Salmon in San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|THAI SALMON
|$22.95
Grilled Salmon, vermicelli, carrots, red bell pepper, napa cabbage, cilantro, basil, mint, crispy rice noodles, thai dressing
|ORZO SALMON
|$22.95
Grilled Salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic
|FAMILY GRILLED SALMON
|$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled salmon with lemon-butter sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and choice of house or caesar salad.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
|Salmon Kara Kara
|$11.95
|Salmon Teriyaki/L
|$11.95
Grilled salmon fillet served with miso soup, spring mix salad & steamed rice
|Salmon Skin HR
|$6.00
Grilled salmon skin with cucumber
Indian Spice - San Mateo
146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo
|SALMON TIKKA
|$17.99
Grilled Salmon fillet flavored with tandoori masala herbs and spices and grilled in tandoor oven.
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
|Salmon Teriyaki/D
|$23.50
Salmon fillet
|Salmon Skin HR
|$6.25
Grilled salmon skin with cucumber
|Salmon Teriyaki/L
|$12.50
Grilled salmon fillet served with miso soup, spring mix salad & steamed rice
Dahlia Mexican Grill
164 S. B street, san mateo
|Tostada Salmon Salad
|$23.00
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Salmon Fillet
|$22.99
1/3 lb of lightly seasoned salmon fillet, served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
|Salmon Fillet - 6oz
|$16.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Shiki Bento House
1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
Grilled salmon fillet w/teriyaki sauce over rice
|Salmon Surf Bowl
|$15.25
Fresh Salmon, roasted seaweed, tomato, crab meat, rice cracker, avocado, seaweed salad and spicy sesame seed
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo
|Salmon Din
|$22.25